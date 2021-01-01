I would prefer Arsenal to win it because I don't want City sleepwalking to a title but they need to suffer for it. A title battle is not really being publicly promoted because the media don't want to accept that despite Haaland scoring all of these goals and giving them something to write about in terms of records etc, City are not a better team in the league, or in general which will exposed in the CL.



This not a great Arsenal team, probably only Saka gets into the 2002-04 teams. We've every reason to believe that we can win this game. Better teams have come, gone and would prefer not to come to us. There's an energy, when at full tilt, that can overwhelm the world's best. A win is a true statement of their credentials because they have to overcome the atmosphere, something you don't have to do at the Etihad.