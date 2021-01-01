In 2020/21 we had 43 points from 28 games and were in 8th with a +11 goal difference, after an injury plagued season and indifferent form. We then won 8 and drew 2 of the last 10 games to finish 3rd on 69 points with + 23 GD.
At that point Leicester were 3rd, Chelsea 4th, West ham 5th, and Everton 6th. What a difference a couple of seasons makes
We're now at the same stage at matchday 29, and on the same points from 28 games, with a slightly higher goal difference.
Let's hope we can find some form, rhythm, and recover our mentality for a similar push as we did in Spring 2021 and salvage something form this car crash of a season so far. We need something to carry into next season otherwise the summer will be even harder to prepare to go again, especially if we have lots of ins and outs as expected.