« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April  (Read 3477 times)

Offline simplyred84

  • Holding back the years, but unfortunately not holding back the nonsense
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:22:20 am »
I would prefer Arsenal to win it because I don't want City sleepwalking to a title but they need to suffer for it. A title battle is not really being publicly promoted because the media don't want to accept that despite Haaland scoring all of these goals and giving them something to write about in terms of records etc, City are not a better team in the league, or in general which will exposed in the CL.

 This not a great Arsenal team, probably only Saka gets into the 2002-04 teams. We've every reason to believe that we can win this game. Better teams have come, gone and would prefer not to come to us. There's an energy, when at full tilt, that can overwhelm the world's best. A win is a true statement of their credentials because they have to overcome the atmosphere, something you don't have to do at the Etihad.
Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:22:38 am »
Have a feeling we'll slap them into oblivion.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,602
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:53:05 am »
Looking forward to this oneexpecting the atmosphere to be better than the game. Expecting this line up if all are fit

              Alison

Trent  Konate VVD  Robbo

    Elliott   Fabinho  Hendo

Salah        Gakpo       Nunez
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,147
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:02:24 am »
Quote from: simplyred84 on Today at 07:22:20 am
I would prefer Arsenal to win it because I don't want City sleepwalking to a title but they need to suffer for it. A title battle is not really being publicly promoted because the media don't want to accept that despite Haaland scoring all of these goals and giving them something to write about in terms of records etc, City are not a better team in the league, or in general which will exposed in the CL.

 This not a great Arsenal team, probably only Saka gets into the 2002-04 teams. We've every reason to believe that we can win this game. Better teams have come, gone and would prefer not to come to us. There's an energy, when at full tilt, that can overwhelm the world's best. A win is a true statement of their credentials because they have to overcome the atmosphere, something you don't have to do at the Etihad.

Arsenal have been great this season. It remains to be seen if they can consistently do it but theirs points total is exceptional at this stage.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,919
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:11:21 am »
Nice easy win for the Reds today.

4-0.

Win all our remaining games.

Its an impossible task but if we want to do it, we must turn from doubters to believers, now.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:46:55 am »
Ive hated these since that Friday night in 1989.
2-0 win for the lads. Núñez to start.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,683
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:49:44 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:02:24 am
Arsenal have been great this season. It remains to be seen if they can consistently do it but theirs points total is exceptional at this stage.

remember when that was us - oh halcyon days

we can be there again

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:55:14 am »
I'm expecting a better performance because we are at home. Playing for pride at this point.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,270
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:25:59 am »
I hope we batter them!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,577
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:34:55 am »
I think we will see Thiago start ahead of Henderson and Diaz on the bench, even if he doesnt see any minutes.
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,765
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:47:02 am »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Today at 04:49:57 am
Nailed on we'll smack these around and derail their campaign then drop points to whatever basement dwellers we play next


Leeds away on a Monday night fits that narrative well.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,265
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:55:29 am »
Thanks for the OP jack :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 857
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:09:57 am »
If we change formation to a 343 or a 4231 we'll scrape a score draw 1-1 or 2-2. If we continue to play 433 we'll get smashed 3 or 4.

We can change the players however much we want but that is only half the solution. Jurgen needs to adapt his tactics and formation as 433 just is not working anymore.

Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,344
  • SPQR
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:20:35 am »
I think we'll narrowly win this one 1-0 or 2-1 and then lose by the same scoreline at Leeds.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:21:46 am »
I'm confident we'll get a positive result because we turn up for games like this. People aren't really enthusiastic because our top 4 race is all but over.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,054
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:24:19 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:09:57 am
If we change formation to a 343 or a 4231 we'll scrape a score draw 1-1 or 2-2. If we continue to play 433 we'll get smashed 3 or 4.

We can change the players however much we want but that is only half the solution. Jurgen needs to adapt his tactics and formation as 433 just is not working anymore.

There is a danger Arsenal wipe the floor with us like Real Madrid did, at the same time if we start the game like we did that night Arsenal would struggle to recover the same. We can't just rely on the Anfield factor alone, we have to actually turn up for 90 minutes.

First half with United was quite tight and it's a different game if we'd fell behind or not got the goal on half time. The team are very reactive. A goal scored can give us huge confidence, concede a goal and we fall to pieces. We could just as easily win convincingly today as get smashed.

Arsenal's approach will be interesting. Do they try and frustrate us early and let us blow ourselves out, or do they just take the game to us and try and pick us off?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,166
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:26:21 am »
Expecting a win.

Dislike Ben White especially after his league cup antics last season at ours iirc.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:35:05 am »
We just need to win and let Arsenal worry about winning the league themselves.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,182
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:42:23 am »
They will try and run the legs off of us so hopefully we will pace ourselves to last the full 90. Keep the ball, let it do the work and when we lose it stay compact. Virgil should be back, i would still start Joe at right back as don't need to be surging forward giving them spaces to get behind us. Surely Nunez, Salah and Gapko to start with and would play Firmino behind them as he can still prod away n open up Arsenal.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:44:45 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:42:23 am
They will try and run the legs off of us so hopefully we will pace ourselves to last the full 90. Keep the ball, let it do the work and when we lose it stay compact. Virgil should be back, i would still start Joe at right back as don't need to be surging forward giving them spaces to get behind us. Surely Nunez, Salah and Gapko to start with and would play Firmino behind them as he can still prod away n open up Arsenal.
If we want to keep the ball, then Jones and/or Thiago need to start.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,762
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:57:44 am »
Think we can win but I would even settle for a narrow defeat provided we can give a workmanlike performance. The crowd will be pivotal.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:59:39 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:57:44 am
Think we can win but I would even settle for a narrow defeat provided we can give a workmanlike performance. The crowd will be pivotal.

Bit of a strange take. What do we get out of a plucky defeat?
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,762
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:11:08 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:59:39 am
Bit of a strange take. What do we get out of a plucky defeat?
Signs of improvement. Baby steps.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,530
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:11:46 am »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Today at 04:49:57 am
Nailed on we'll smack these around and derail their campaign then drop points to whatever basement dwellers we play next

Dirty Leeds.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,872
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:18:43 am »
Hope we smash them.

Thiago has trained fully a few times now so hope to see him back in.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:55:42 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:11:08 am
Signs of improvement. Baby steps.
I don't think baby steps or huge steps are that important in the context of this season.

After losing to Brentford 3-1, drawing at home to wolves 2-2 and losing 3-0 to Brighton we wanted to get back to basics and took some baby steps beating wolves 1-0 and drawing against Chelsea.

We followed that up with a 2-1 and 3-0 defeat to Wolves and Brighton, those baby steps didn't do much good. Then we had a decent run bar the Madrid game and a poor display at Palace but we came out with a point, that run culminated in battering the mancs, we took a giant step just to follow it up with a defeat to Bournemouth, a loss at the bernabeu which is no great shame and then capitulating to City after a promising start.

Just when you think we've hit a turning point, we've built on something good it goes the other way again.


We could smash arsenal today 4-0 and follow it up with a defeat to Leeds and nobody would be surprised. So a baby step today or a giant leap would have no bearing on the next game.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:57:49 am by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:35:05 am
We just need to win and let Arsenal worry about winning the league themselves.

This.

They'll win it if they're good enough and personally don't care that much who wins the league now.

How we do is all that matters and i always want us to win every game regardless.
Logged

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #67 on: Today at 12:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 08:46:55 am
Ive hated these since that Friday night in 1989.
2-0 win for the lads. Núñez to start.

Don't get me wrong Arsenal are far from the worst club out there but the way they have lionised that title win against a team of traumatised players forced to play a ridiculous amount of games in short space of time has always left a bad taste in my mouth.
In a way I can understand it, last gasp winner to beat the dominant team of the era in their own backyard and all that but if I was in their position I'd like to think I was magnanimous and fair minded enough to realise that that game and that title had been won in the most extenuating of circumstances.
If I was in their shoes i certainly wouldn't want to see Highbury 89 banners draped around the upper tiers at Anfield or merchandise or even books/films like fever pitch being made.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:01:10 pm
This.

They'll win it if they're good enough and personally don't care that much who wins the league now.

How we do is all that matters and i always want us to win every game regardless.

Amen!  :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,025
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #69 on: Today at 12:11:22 pm »
Depends a fair bit on Arteta's approach, teams that open up to attack will give Nunez more chances to run into space, isolate their defenders. A win wouldn't be a shock, over the season lots to look at obviously.

Bit too soon for crying Arsenal fans if that happens?
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,948
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #70 on: Today at 12:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 12:02:04 pm

... or even books/films like fever pitch being made.


Never watched it and never will. That night still hurts.

Hope we batter these Man U style today  :P
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,583
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:15:05 pm »
In 2020/21 we had 43 points from 28 games and were in 8th with a +11 goal difference, after an injury plagued season and indifferent form. We then won 8 and drew 2 of the last 10 games to finish 3rd on 69 points with + 23 GD.

At that point Leicester were 3rd, Chelsea 4th, West ham 5th, and Everton 6th. What a difference a couple of seasons makes

We're now at the same stage at matchday 29, and on the same points from 28 games, with a slightly higher goal difference.

Let's hope we can find some form, rhythm, and recover our mentality for a similar push as we did in Spring 2021 and salvage something form this car crash of a season so far. We need something to carry into next season otherwise the summer will be even harder to prepare to go again, especially if we have lots of ins and outs as expected.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #72 on: Today at 12:20:54 pm »
Nunez not on the pre match walk. Not sure that means anything though.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,377
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #73 on: Today at 12:28:15 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:15:05 pm
In 2020/21 we had 43 points from 28 games and were in 8th with a +11 goal difference, after an injury plagued season and indifferent form. We then won 8 and drew 2 of the last 10 games to finish 3rd on 69 points with + 23 GD.

At that point Leicester were 3rd, Chelsea 4th, West ham 5th, and Everton 6th. What a difference a couple of seasons makes

We're now at the same stage at matchday 29, and on the same points from 28 games, with a slightly higher goal difference.

Let's hope we can find some form, rhythm, and recover our mentality for a similar push as we did in Spring 2021 and salvage something form this car crash of a season so far. We need something to carry into next season otherwise the summer will be even harder to prepare to go again, especially if we have lots of ins and outs as expected.

Some things don't change though. In 20/21 and 22/23 we went into both seasons with an obvious weak area of the team. In 20/21 our owners thought Kabak/Davies was the solution this season they thought it was Arthur.

Why do we leave Klopp hamstrung every other season and then hope he can perform another miracle.

Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,377
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #74 on: Today at 12:30:44 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:20:54 pm
Nunez not on the pre match walk. Not sure that means anything though.

Not a good sign.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #75 on: Today at 12:31:47 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:20:54 pm
Nunez not on the pre match walk. Not sure that means anything though.

Urgh.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #76 on: Today at 12:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:31:47 pm
Urgh.

He posted the pre game media he posts on his Instagram story yesterday, so wonder whats happened between then and now.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 