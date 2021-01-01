« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April  (Read 2941 times)

Offline simplyred84

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:22:20 am »
I would prefer Arsenal to win it because I don't want City sleepwalking to a title but they need to suffer for it. A title battle is not really being publicly promoted because the media don't want to accept that despite Haaland scoring all of these goals and giving them something to write about in terms of records etc, City are not a better team in the league, or in general which will exposed in the CL.

 This not a great Arsenal team, probably only Saka gets into the 2002-04 teams. We've every reason to believe that we can win this game. Better teams have come, gone and would prefer not to come to us. There's an energy, when at full tilt, that can overwhelm the world's best. A win is a true statement of their credentials because they have to overcome the atmosphere, something you don't have to do at the Etihad.
Online kloppismydad

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:22:38 am »
Have a feeling we'll slap them into oblivion.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:53:05 am »
Looking forward to this oneexpecting the atmosphere to be better than the game. Expecting this line up if all are fit

              Alison

Trent  Konate VVD  Robbo

    Elliott   Fabinho  Hendo

Salah        Gakpo       Nunez
Offline Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:02:24 am »
Quote from: simplyred84 on Today at 07:22:20 am
Arsenal have been great this season. It remains to be seen if they can consistently do it but theirs points total is exceptional at this stage.
Offline Spanish Al

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:11:21 am »
Nice easy win for the Reds today.

4-0.

Win all our remaining games.

Its an impossible task but if we want to do it, we must turn from doubters to believers, now.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:46:55 am »
Ive hated these since that Friday night in 1989.
2-0 win for the lads. Núñez to start.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:49:44 am »
remember when that was us - oh halcyon days

we can be there again

Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:55:14 am »
I'm expecting a better performance because we are at home. Playing for pride at this point.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:25:59 am »
I hope we batter them!
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:34:55 am »
I think we will see Thiago start ahead of Henderson and Diaz on the bench, even if he doesnt see any minutes.
Offline keano7

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:47:02 am »
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Today at 04:49:57 am
Nailed on we'll smack these around and derail their campaign then drop points to whatever basement dwellers we play next


Leeds away on a Monday night fits that narrative well.
Offline Hazell

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:55:29 am »
Thanks for the OP jack :)
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:09:57 am »
If we change formation to a 343 or a 4231 we'll scrape a score draw 1-1 or 2-2. If we continue to play 433 we'll get smashed 3 or 4.

We can change the players however much we want but that is only half the solution. Jurgen needs to adapt his tactics and formation as 433 just is not working anymore.

Offline Caligula?

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:20:35 am »
I think we'll narrowly win this one 1-0 or 2-1 and then lose by the same scoreline at Leeds.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:21:46 am »
I'm confident we'll get a positive result because we turn up for games like this. People aren't really enthusiastic because our top 4 race is all but over.
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:24:19 am »
There is a danger Arsenal wipe the floor with us like Real Madrid did, at the same time if we start the game like we did that night Arsenal would struggle to recover the same. We can't just rely on the Anfield factor alone, we have to actually turn up for 90 minutes.

First half with United was quite tight and it's a different game if we'd fell behind or not got the goal on half time. The team are very reactive. A goal scored can give us huge confidence, concede a goal and we fall to pieces. We could just as easily win convincingly today as get smashed.

Arsenal's approach will be interesting. Do they try and frustrate us early and let us blow ourselves out, or do they just take the game to us and try and pick us off?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:26:21 am »
Expecting a win.

Dislike Ben White especially after his league cup antics last season at ours iirc.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:35:05 am »
We just need to win and let Arsenal worry about winning the league themselves.
Online fowlermagic

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:42:23 am »
They will try and run the legs off of us so hopefully we will pace ourselves to last the full 90. Keep the ball, let it do the work and when we lose it stay compact. Virgil should be back, i would still start Joe at right back as don't need to be surging forward giving them spaces to get behind us. Surely Nunez, Salah and Gapko to start with and would play Firmino behind them as he can still prod away n open up Arsenal.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:44:45 am »
If we want to keep the ball, then Jones and/or Thiago need to start.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:57:44 am »
Think we can win but I would even settle for a narrow defeat provided we can give a workmanlike performance. The crowd will be pivotal.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:59:39 am »
Bit of a strange take. What do we get out of a plucky defeat?
