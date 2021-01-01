« previous next »
Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April

simplyred84

  • Holding back the years, but unfortunately not holding back the nonsense
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
Reply #40
Today at 07:22:20 am
I would prefer Arsenal to win it because I don't want City sleepwalking to a title but they need to suffer for it. A title battle is not really being publicly promoted because the media don't want to accept that despite Haaland scoring all of these goals and giving them something to write about in terms of records etc, City are not a better team in the league, or in general which will exposed in the CL.

 This not a great Arsenal team, probably only Saka gets into the 2002-04 teams. We've every reason to believe that we can win this game. Better teams have come, gone and would prefer not to come to us. There's an energy, when at full tilt, that can overwhelm the world's best. A win is a true statement of their credentials because they have to overcome the atmosphere, something you don't have to do at the Etihad.
kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #41
Today at 07:22:38 am
Have a feeling we'll slap them into oblivion.
ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,602
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Reply #42
Today at 07:53:05 am
Looking forward to this oneexpecting the atmosphere to be better than the game. Expecting this line up if all are fit

              Alison

Trent  Konate VVD  Robbo

    Elliott   Fabinho  Hendo

Salah        Gakpo       Nunez
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,145
  • Hearts Jurgen
Reply #43
Today at 08:02:24 am
Quote from: simplyred84 on Today at 07:22:20 am
I would prefer Arsenal to win it because I don't want City sleepwalking to a title but they need to suffer for it. A title battle is not really being publicly promoted because the media don't want to accept that despite Haaland scoring all of these goals and giving them something to write about in terms of records etc, City are not a better team in the league, or in general which will exposed in the CL.

 This not a great Arsenal team, probably only Saka gets into the 2002-04 teams. We've every reason to believe that we can win this game. Better teams have come, gone and would prefer not to come to us. There's an energy, when at full tilt, that can overwhelm the world's best. A win is a true statement of their credentials because they have to overcome the atmosphere, something you don't have to do at the Etihad.

Arsenal have been great this season. It remains to be seen if they can consistently do it but theirs points total is exceptional at this stage.
Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,919
Reply #44
Today at 08:11:21 am
Nice easy win for the Reds today.

4-0.

Win all our remaining games.

Its an impossible task but if we want to do it, we must turn from doubters to believers, now.
Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Reply #45
Today at 08:46:55 am
Ive hated these since that Friday night in 1989.
2-0 win for the lads. Núñez to start.
liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,683
  • i neither know nor care
Reply #46
Today at 08:49:44 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:02:24 am
Arsenal have been great this season. It remains to be seen if they can consistently do it but theirs points total is exceptional at this stage.

remember when that was us - oh halcyon days

we can be there again

naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #47
Today at 08:55:14 am
I'm expecting a better performance because we are at home. Playing for pride at this point.
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,269
Reply #48
Today at 09:25:59 am
I hope we batter them!
