Liverpool vs Arsenal



16:30, Sunday 9th April

Anfield, Liverpool

Premier League

Referee: Paul Tierney

Contrasting moods surround Liverpool and Arsenal as the sides prepare to meet at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Liverpool sit 8th after Tuesdays draw with Chelsea and defeats to Manchester City & Bournemouth. Their 7-0 victory over Man United (part of a positive run into March) feels a long time ago, due to recent defeats to Bournemouth & Man City and this weeks draw with Chelsea, and theyre 10 points off the top four. Arsenal are sit proudly at the top of the league, holding an 8 point advantage over Man City (though City have a game in hand). The Gunners are in great form, having claimed seven straight league wins since a February wobble that briefly threatened their dominance.The last Anfield meeting between Liverpool and Arsenal was back in November 2021, and resulted in a 4-0 home victory. Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota gave Liverpool control of the match with goals either side of half time, before Mo Salah and Takumi Minamino secured the Red' dominant win with goals midway through the second half. As with most of the meetings between the sides in recent seasons, the match found Jürgen Klopps Liverpool in hot pursuit of Man City (and also Chelsea, at this stage of 2021-22), whilst Arsenal sat a few points outside of the Champions League qualification spaces.Any look at modern Arsenal inevitably begins with Arsene Wengers arrival, and particularly their successful period in the late 90s and early 00s. Between 1997 and 2005, Wengers side won three league titles & four FA Cups whilst battling hard with Alex Fergusons Manchester United. Despite taking a first half lead, Arsenal lost the 2006 Champions League Final 2-1 to Barcelona and fell just short of adding a European crown to this era. Arsenal then seemed to lose their way during the next decade, appearing to tread water as a top four side but falling shirt of collecting silverware  once known for steely resolve, they became something of a light touch. Three FA Cup wins in four years offered some cause for celebration late in the Wenger era, but their failure to qualify for the 2017-18 Champions League (after a twenty year run) seemed far more representative of where they club were.Arsenal appointed former Valencia, Villarreal, and PSG manager Unai Emery as Wengers successor. The Gunners finished just a point (and goal difference) short of Champions League qualification in 2019, but a poor start to 2019-20 saw Emery lose his job in November. Former Everton and Arsenal midfielder, Mikel Arteta was appointed the new Arsenal manager in December  Arsenal finished the season 8th, representing their lowest finish since 1995. Artetas inconsistent Arsenal side again finished 8th in 2020-21, but a late season run of form promised better things to come. Despite a dreadful start to the following season, which saw them lose their three opening league matches, Arsenal finished 5th last season - just a couple of points short of the top four.Despite their improvement last season, few had more than modest expectations for Arsenal ahead of this season, but their form during 2022-23 has been exceptional. Artetas side opened the league season with five consecutive victories, and have barely looked back since establishing their platform at the top of the table. With Arteta having spent time as Pep Guardiolas assistant, a key subtext of this season is that it is Manchester City with whom Arsenal are fighting for the title. The Gunners lead in early April is handsome though, with City trailing by eight points (albeit having a game in hand. Also in Arsenals favour  in some interpretations  is the fact they dont have the distractions of still being in competition for domestic cups or the Europa League, with nine league games remaining.The contrasting moods between these clubs make Arsenal favourites to claim an away victory over Liverpool  the first time in a long time. Visitors Arsenal will expect City to close the gap in Saturdays match with bottom of the table Southampton, and so their motivation for victory on Sunday should remain uncomplicated. Jurgen Klopps Liverpool started without Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mo Salah against Chelsea on Tuesday, and so Sundays team selection will be interesting. Having briefly become favourites for a top four position just weeks ago, points are crucial to Liverpool this weekend if the Reds are to keep faint hopes of Champions League qualification alive.