Author Topic: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April  (Read 1941 times)

Offline jackh

Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« on: Yesterday at 12:52:14 pm »
Liverpool vs Arsenal

16:30, Sunday 9th April
Anfield, Liverpool
Premier League
Referee: Paul Tierney

Contrasting moods surround Liverpool and Arsenal as the sides prepare to meet at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. Liverpool sit 8th after Tuesdays draw with Chelsea and defeats to Manchester City & Bournemouth. Their 7-0 victory over Man United (part of a positive run into March) feels a long time ago, due to recent defeats to Bournemouth & Man City and this weeks draw with Chelsea, and theyre 10 points off the top four. Arsenal are sit proudly at the top of the league, holding an 8 point advantage over Man City (though City have a game in hand). The Gunners are in great form, having claimed seven straight league wins since a February wobble that briefly threatened their dominance.

The last Anfield meeting between Liverpool and Arsenal was back in November 2021, and resulted in a 4-0 home victory. Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota gave Liverpool control of the match with goals either side of half time, before Mo Salah and Takumi Minamino secured the Red' dominant win with goals midway through the second half. As with most of the meetings between the sides in recent seasons, the match found Jürgen Klopps Liverpool in hot pursuit of Man City (and also Chelsea, at this stage of 2021-22), whilst Arsenal sat a few points outside of the Champions League qualification spaces.

Any look at modern Arsenal inevitably begins with Arsene Wengers arrival, and particularly their successful period in the late 90s and early 00s. Between 1997 and 2005, Wengers side won three league titles & four FA Cups whilst battling hard with Alex Fergusons Manchester United. Despite taking a first half lead, Arsenal lost the 2006 Champions League Final 2-1 to Barcelona and fell just short of adding a European crown to this era. Arsenal then seemed to lose their way during the next decade, appearing to tread water as a top four side but falling shirt of collecting silverware  once known for steely resolve, they became something of a light touch. Three FA Cup wins in four years offered some cause for celebration late in the Wenger era, but their failure to qualify for the 2017-18 Champions League (after a twenty year run) seemed far more representative of where they club were.

Arsenal appointed former Valencia, Villarreal, and PSG manager Unai Emery as Wengers successor. The Gunners finished just a point (and goal difference) short of Champions League qualification in 2019, but a poor start to 2019-20 saw Emery lose his job in November. Former Everton and Arsenal midfielder, Mikel Arteta was appointed the new Arsenal manager in December  Arsenal finished the season 8th, representing their lowest finish since 1995. Artetas inconsistent Arsenal side again finished 8th in 2020-21, but a late season run of form promised better things to come. Despite a dreadful start to the following season, which saw them lose their three opening league matches, Arsenal finished 5th last season - just a couple of points short of the top four.

Despite their improvement last season, few had more than modest expectations for Arsenal ahead of this season, but their form during 2022-23 has been exceptional. Artetas side opened the league season with five consecutive victories, and have barely looked back since establishing their platform at the top of the table. With Arteta having spent time as Pep Guardiolas assistant, a key subtext of this season is that it is Manchester City with whom Arsenal are fighting for the title. The Gunners lead in early April is handsome though, with City trailing by eight points (albeit having a game in hand. Also in Arsenals favour  in some interpretations  is the fact they dont have the distractions of still being in competition for domestic cups or the Europa League, with nine league games remaining.

The contrasting moods between these clubs make Arsenal favourites to claim an away victory over Liverpool  the first time in a long time. Visitors Arsenal will expect City to close the gap in Saturdays match with bottom of the table Southampton, and so their motivation for victory on Sunday should remain uncomplicated. Jurgen Klopps Liverpool started without Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mo Salah against Chelsea on Tuesday, and so Sundays team selection will be interesting. Having briefly become favourites for a top four position just weeks ago, points are crucial to Liverpool this weekend if the Reds are to keep faint hopes of Champions League qualification alive.
Offline jackh

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:52:43 pm »
Apologies for the delay, folks. Bit of a week!
Offline ToneLa

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:54:40 pm »
I wanna win but

I'd be less gutted than usual about losing points
Offline stockdam

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:02:57 pm »
Thanks jackh.

For the first time in years we go into this match as underdogs. We have stuttered and stumbled through this season with more bad games than good ones. We are a side that doesnt really believe in itself especially if we go behind. How we beat United 7-0 is a mystery as we have since played pretty poorly.

Arsenal have much more to lose than we do so I think they will be up for it. Our chocolate fireguard of a midfield will be fine for 45 minutes but will probably melt in the 2nd half.

Maybe, just maybe, well drag ourselves to another United performance but the chances of that look remote.

My heart says that we still have a good team but my head has resigned to watching us chase shadows.
Offline Zlen

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:14:25 pm »
Not especially bothered about the result, as long as it isnt a heavy defeat. This season is already over for us. Go out there, play some football, score some goals and try to look like you give a fuck.

Was hoping to see Diaz back, but that isnt happening. Would hope to see Nunez play as a striker but that is unlikely. So Ill instead hope we look like a team with a plan, maybe that happens.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:18:03 pm »
One of Tottenham and Brighton (or both) are dropping points so hopefully we can get some of our own in the Europa fight.

Darwin was good as a striker away to these so hopefully starts there. Expecting us to play well and get something then lose to Leeds.
Offline Fromola

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:41:57 pm »
Big game for us. If we lose the season peters out and it's damage limitation. A good performance and result (and with Diaz and Thiago returning) gives us a chance to finish the season strongly.
Offline dirkster

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:41:57 pm
Big game for us. If we lose the season peters out and it's damage limitation. A good performance and result (and with Diaz and Thiago returning) gives us a chance to finish the season strongly.
This is exactly how I see it. While it's still mathematically possible for top 4, we should still try and make an effort
Offline Schmidt

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:48:34 pm »
Probably not a game for revolution since we seem pretty strong at home. The usual line up will do, though we'll need to protect Trent better than we have this season as he'll be up against 2-3 players a lot.
Offline newterp

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:01:26 pm »
Since I've schlepped the whole family over for this - pretty much need a win to cap off the trip.
Offline BoRed

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:07:56 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:54:40 pm
I wanna win but

I'd be less gutted than usual about losing points

After today's results, this is where I'm at, too. Not too keen on Europa League, even less keen on handing City the title (though Arsenal will only have themselves to blame if they lose to them twice).
Offline liverbloke

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:11:41 pm »
thanks for the OP jack

4-1 to us

there i've said it

don't ask why - i don't even know who the teams are but the way this season has been so far then i'm sure it's gonna be 4-1 to us  :wave
Offline David Struhme

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:11:45 pm »
Wow - 13 points off top 4. Didn't realise we were that far off. Must win game if we have any chance
Offline Jookie

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:28:59 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:07:56 pm
After today's results, this is where I'm at, too. Not too keen on Europa League, even less keen on handing City the title (though Arsenal will only have themselves to blame if they lose to them twice).

You can still earn 25-30M from a good Europa League run.

Could also offer playing time to younger players. Maybe convince Kelleher to stay if he gets Europa and League Cup games. Potential game time for Ramsay, Bradley, Elliot, Carvalho, Jones, Bajcetic, Morton, Doak etc
Offline Jookie

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:32:12 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 05:11:45 pm
Wow - 13 points off top 4. Didn't realise we were that far off. Must win game if we have any chance

Top 4 is gone. Think wed need to win 10 on the bounce to have a chance. Thats not happening given our away form.

Aim should be 6th at this point.  Probably looking at get 15-17 points from last 10 games.

Draw tomorrow would be a reasonable result.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:01:43 pm »
I think a top 4 place was pretty much beyond us after the poor result at Bournemouth. Certainly looks gone now. Aim should still be a strong end to the season and if we end up in the Europa League or Conference League so be it, we'll deserve nothing more. I'd bemoan it now but if we are in either of those we will hopefully take it quite serious, certainly the Europa League. Hopefully win the group stage with a rotated side then take it a bit more serious in the knockouts and aim to win it. Conference League wouldn't be ideal would it, could bring about some good European trips though  ;)

Big one for Arsenal. Not really expecting the usual 4-0 win but I could see us edging a tight game. If we're to beat them tomorrow and City win at Southampton it's basically back in City's hands as I can't imagine Arsenal will go the Etihad and win, so it's huge for them as every game is right now.
Offline 4pool

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:10:01 pm »
Keep a clean sheet. Score a few goals for fun. Happy days.
Offline shank94

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:25:45 pm »
Did the PL table simulator and basically winning all games including Arsenal put us 4th on GD just missing out Newcastle. We obviously have no scope for error now and a lot of results need to go our way even after beating Arsenal. I wouldn't mind Salah stat padding against some Faroese farmers though, been a while since we done that.
Offline Chakan

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:59:06 pm »
Kinda a free hit for us, win lose draw nothing much changes. Normally Id be well up for this, but right now, meh.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:06:58 pm »
A good performance and at least a draw will be fine.
Offline Rob17

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:55:19 pm »
Going by our home form this season, Id be disappointed with anything less than a win. Plus we owe them one for their win at their place.

Screw the permeations, I want to beat these and beat them well.
Offline Cracking Left Foot

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:02:33 pm »
I know if we win, it hands City the advantage in the league, but I just want to see us win a game. That 7-0 against United seems a very, very long time ago.
Offline Rush 82

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:57:31 pm »
I want to us play decently, score a couple of goals, and not let shite goals in.

It's so disheartening watching us play shite.

Offline Wool

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:57:59 pm »
Damn not even making it to page 2 for this one :P

Guess a lot of people have checked out.
Offline andy07

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:00:25 pm »
We just need to win.  Champions League is unlikely but not impossible.  Still 30 points to play for and we need to make sure we are in The Europa League. 

As for Arsenal, unless they blow up they should win the league even if we beat them tomorrow and they lose against City.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm »
Were not going to qualify for the champions league. Europa we may have a chance. We dont have any pressure on us now so we should be able to go out and enjoy the game right? I doubt it. Arsenal are on the journey and we are one of the stopping points on the way. I can only see a defeat for us. Keep it low and dont fall apart.
Offline newterp

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 08:57:59 pm
Damn not even making it to page 2 for this one :P

Guess a lot of people have checked out.

I've checked in! Looking forward to the updated stadium tour tomorrow morning (since my last visit) and then some hospitality and the game.
Offline paisley1977

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:20:07 pm »
Referee: Paul Tierney we are doomed.
Offline BoRed

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:30:35 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 09:20:07 pm
Referee: Paul Tierney we are doomed.

Not necessarily if he's out to help the Manc team.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:34:43 pm »
Yeah hate to say it but not really arsed about this in the slightest. Kind of zoned out a little bit.

Offline Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:37:43 pm »
Who gives a fuck about City ?

Hope players up for it.
Offline Caps4444

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:32:14 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:00:25 pm
We just need to win.  Champions League is unlikely but not impossible.  Still 30 points to play for and we need to make sure we are in The Europa League. 

As for Arsenal, unless they blow up they should win the league even if we beat them tomorrow and they lose against City.

Yes we can potentially get to 73 points, but United and Newcastle need 18 to get to 74.
So highly unlikely we will finish above them.
Europa would be great considering our season, but even that will be a task!
Offline 4pool

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:49:27 pm »
Offline shank94

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:03:17 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:32:14 pm
Yes we can potentially get to 73 points, but United and Newcastle need 18 to get to 74.
So highly unlikely we will finish above them.
Europa would be great considering our season, but even that will be a task!

My simulation had Newcastle and Liverpool both at 73 where we beat them on GD. This would be one of the biggest miracles out there if we do this. Them edging teams like Brentford away does not help. Rashford being injured, does that put another pawn into the play? I doubt, it's basically too late but believing is something that some fans would call us out for, they gave up weeks if not months ago.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:24:42 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:01:26 pm
Since I've schlepped the whole family over for this - pretty much need a win to cap off the trip.

Nice!
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:49:33 am »
Our good home form is the only reason why I think this will be a competitive game. For most of the season we at least had a decent attack regardless of anything else and now even that seems to be deserting us. Cant defend and cant attack isnt a good combo. Arsenal need this more than us. Heart says we can get all 3 but a draw is probably best case realistically.
Online latortuga

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:13:20 am »
It would seem incredibly unjust that in the one season that Man City's point level drops back that Arsenal swoop in to steal a title.

Fuck 'em!!!

Not on your life should any Liverpool fan want to make this easy for Arsenal given the struggles we've had to endure just to win ONE solitary title in recent history.  Do you think any team lay down for us when we needed them to in recent years?  Hell no!

I'd be happy to see us scrap and claw our way to a draw if it meant Arsenal's road to the title was made that much harder.  I couldn't care less if Man City win whatever meaningless number of title, no one should ever get an easy ride and no fan should think anything but making this game as hard for Arsenal as possible.

The state of you miserable bastards moping around here just because we're not in the tile race this season.  Big whoop!  How entitled are you that it begins and ends with whether you have any trophies to play for.  Such a piss poor attitude.   
Online Number 7

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:05:25 am »
Cant remember a pre-match thread not going past page 1 for I dont even know how many years. Says everything we need to know. Everything just has a meh feel to it at this point in the season. We are miles behind top 4 and honestly its just more about pride now than anything else. Nobody really has any expectations now.

Thanks for the OP.

As for the game. Id just like to see a good performance and raise our level against a top team. Thats pretty much it. Wouldnt be surprised if it was a close game because weve got nothing to lose and theyve got everything to lose.
Online Ultimate Bromance

Re: Liverpool vs Arsenal (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 9th April
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:49:57 am »
Nailed on we'll smack these around and derail their campaign then drop points to whatever basement dwellers we play next

