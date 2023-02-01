Amazing how they have managed to spin this...when its not been an issue for years and decades on most of these things.
1) trans women were able to compete, they were governed by strict scientific data on hormone levels. Now they are banning everyone, some even want primary school kids to be separated. Since 2012 or something Trans women have been able to compete in the Olympics there has been no known competitors or winning medals.
A Trans man boxer has just won his second fight (only fought two fights), not a peep out of the media.
Scientific approach based on actually evidence is the best way forward.
2) Not campaign for access, they are trying to keep the access they already have and have had for decades (under law) with no problem. All these is doing is going to harm women that don't fit someone idea of a women. My daughter has short hair, could be said to be androgynous looking will she be safe now? Will she get harassed going the toilet?
3) No one is being erased, these same people are saying lesibians are being erased but the latest census shows this is conspiracy nonsense. Not assuming to be inclusive is a great start to any conversation.
It's true that TW were able to compete but there was no evidence that it was fair or safe for them to do so. The evidence (here
and here
, for example) now shows that they retain advantages even when testosterone levels are reduced. Also it's important to understand that women aren't men with low testosterone levels. There are many differences, for examples in terms of strength, especially upper body strength, lung capacity, respiratory system, etc., that explain the differences in performance levels between male and female athletes.
I think a key problem here is that the definition of trans has changed. In the past we were talking about transsexuals - those who went to significant lengths to change their bodies. Transgender refers to a different group. It's a subjective identity that requires no meaningful transition and includes cross-dressers, for example. The issue now is that predatory men can easily take advantage of policies that are open to abuse, as they already have. Also at a more basic level women have a right to privacy, safety and dignity, and mixed-sex spaces don't offer these. It would be much better to have additional spaces so that everyone's rights were accommodated.
I'm a lesbian and I have to disagree with you here. Lesbians have been bearing the brunt of this mess for years, if not decades now. Nancy Kelley, former CEO of Stonewall, compared us to "sexual racists" for raising concerns about being pressured into sex with male-bodied people who identify as lesbians. [urlhttps://sex-matters.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Lesbians-without-liberty.pdf]This report[/url] looks at some of the issues for lesbians are facing. This page
has many examples of the homophobia lesbians and gay men experience as a result of gender identity ideology.
It's a minefield of an issue to discuss though but we need to have discussions that are conducted in good faith without the assumption that disagreement means hate or bigotry.