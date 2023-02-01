« previous next »
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:28:00 pm
Those people are A-list celebrities with huge mainstream appeal, some of whom were designing lines with those companies and some of whom were already wearing those clothes as part of their look. Dylan Mulvaney is a TikToker who was virtually unknown outside of her social media following and whose personal brand is generally 180-degrees from either sportswear or light beer. So yes, it is an achievement for her agent.

And yes, if it's real that Nike kit is quite dodge. Then again, maybe they had input from a trans designer, who knows?

The kit isn't real. It's 'humour'

Dylan Mulvaney has over 10m followers on tiktok. Most footballers, for example, have way less than that. 
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:28:00 pm
Those people are A-list celebrities with huge mainstream appeal, some of whom were designing lines with those companies and some of whom were already wearing those clothes as part of their look. Dylan Mulvaney is a TikToker who was virtually unknown outside of her social media following and whose personal brand is generally 180-degrees from either sportswear or light beer. So yes, it is an achievement for her agent.

And yes, if it's real that Nike kit is quite dodge. Then again, maybe they had input from a trans designer, who knows?


Spoken like somebody who doesn't understand targeted advertising.

And until Jenner goes full chop she should shut the fuck up,horrible right wing bastard.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:16:02 pm »
Not sure what's to be "outraged" about here,shitbag multi-national co and pay attention to me model.Won't    somebody think of the children is the answer usually no?
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:16:02 pm
Not sure what's to be "outraged" about here,shitbag multi-national co and pay attention to me model.Won't    somebody think of the children is the answer usually no?

Multinationals should always cater to everyone & when somebody gets 10m followers in a year they take notice.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:11:48 pm

Spoken like somebody who doesn't understand targeted advertising.

And until Jenner goes full chop she should shut the fuck up,horrible right wing bastard.

Jenner has gone full chop, no? Mulvaney certainly hasn't.

Nike are being very mischievous here, stirring a toxic broth they know to be emotive and divisive at a time when many issues around trans participation in female sports is under review and certainly the subject of unresolved debate.. Jenner has undergone re-assignment and deserves to be taken seriously, rather than being written off as some 'right-wing' nutter because she says women's rights need protecting.

Genuine questions here:
Why are trans women campaigning for access to female sports? -- why not compete in men's (or open) competitions and prove they can compete there?
Why are trans women campaigning for access to female toilets / safe spaces etc? --- why not make gent's toilets safe?
Are women right to feel they are being written / redefined out of existence?

I simply don't know and my head's battered!
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:11:53 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm
why not make gent's toilets safe?

Could you expand on what you mean by this and the practical steps you want to see implemented?
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:23:56 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm
Jenner has gone full chop, no? Mulvaney certainly hasn't.

Nike are being very mischievous here, stirring a toxic broth they know to be emotive and divisive at a time when many issues around trans participation in female sports is under review and certainly the subject of unresolved debate.. Jenner has undergone re-assignment and deserves to be taken seriously, rather than being written off as some 'right-wing' nutter because she says women's rights need protecting.

Genuine questions here:
Why are trans women campaigning for access to female sports? -- why not compete in men's (or open) competitions and prove they can compete there?
Why are trans women campaigning for access to female toilets / safe spaces etc? --- why not make gent's toilets safe?
Are women right to feel they are being written / redefined out of existence?

I simply don't know and my head's battered!


Pretty sure that he just had a face and boob job & is still hanging on to his dangly parts.

As for the sports,I am against anyone not born female participating in female sports but on the flipside I'm all for females who are good enough taking part in mens team and motor sports.

Opens me up to shit but it is how I feel.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:29:31 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:11:53 am
Could you expand on what you mean by this and the practical steps you want to see implemented?

From the outside looking in, trans women want / need somewhere 'safe' to go to the toilet etc. So they demand access to previously female only spaces, but women however, object to this, feeling threatened. Why then are trans women not campaigning for safe access to men's areas? Is it because they don't want to feel threatened in the same way women say they feel threatened? There seems to be a power dynamic at play.

Solution? Separate toilets for trans folk?

As I say, I'm as confused as the next person. What's your solution?
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:36:14 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:29:31 am
From the outside looking in, trans women want / need somewhere 'safe' to go to the toilet etc. So they demand access to previously female only spaces, but women however, object to this, feeling threatened. Why then are trans women not campaigning for safe access to men's areas? Is it because they don't want to feel threatened in the same way women say they feel threatened? There seems to be a power dynamic at play.

Solution? Separate toilets for trans folk?

As I say, I'm as confused as the next person. What's your solution?

They don't want to be seen as separate they want to be included, which they should be.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:44:17 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:29:31 am
Why then are trans women not campaigning for safe access to men's areas?

Repeating the question in a different way doesn't move us on to what you actually mean by it. What does 'safe access' look like and how can it be achieved? What would even a first step towards that be?
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:38:33 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:29:31 am
From the outside looking in, trans women want / need somewhere 'safe' to go to the toilet etc. So they demand access to previously female only spaces, but women however, object to this, feeling threatened. Why then are trans women not campaigning for safe access to men's areas? Is it because they don't want to feel threatened in the same way women say they feel threatened? There seems to be a power dynamic at play.

Solution? Separate toilets for trans folk?

As I say, I'm as confused as the next person. What's your solution?

unisex toilets.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #51 on: Today at 06:46:25 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm
Jenner has gone full chop, no? Mulvaney certainly hasn't.

Nike are being very mischievous here, stirring a toxic broth they know to be emotive and divisive at a time when many issues around trans participation in female sports is under review and certainly the subject of unresolved debate.. Jenner has undergone re-assignment and deserves to be taken seriously, rather than being written off as some 'right-wing' nutter because she says women's rights need protecting.

Genuine questions here:
Why are trans women campaigning for access to female sports? -- why not compete in men's (or open) competitions and prove they can compete there?
Why are trans women campaigning for access to female toilets / safe spaces etc? --- why not make gent's toilets safe?
Are women right to feel they are being written / redefined out of existence?

I simply don't know and my head's battered!

Amazing how they have managed to spin this...when its not been an issue for years and decades on most of these things.

1) trans women were able to compete, they were governed by strict scientific data on hormone levels.  Now they are banning everyone, some even want primary school kids to be separated.  Since 2012 or something Trans women have been able to compete in the Olympics there has been no known competitors or winning medals.

A Trans man boxer has just won his second fight (only fought two fights), not a peep out of the media.

Scientific approach based on actually evidence is the best way forward.

2) Not campaign for access, they are trying to keep the access they already have and have had for decades (under law) with no problem.  All these is doing is going to harm women that don't fit someone idea of a women.  My daughter has short hair, could be said to be androgynous looking will she be safe now? Will she get harassed going the toilet?

3) No one is being erased, these same people are saying lesibians are being erased but the latest census shows this is conspiracy nonsense.  Not assuming to be inclusive is a great start to any conversation.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:57:55 am by ChrisLFCKOP »
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #52 on: Today at 07:39:08 am »
Uh-oh, here come the feminists with their super-duper legitimate and reasonable questions that simply must be asked about the trans communitys right to exist um uhhhh toilets.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:05:44 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 06:46:25 am
1. This isnt right. Hormone levels dont determine sporting performance. The mistake in the approach youre advocating is to assume that the scientific analysis is neutral, but in actual fact that process is itself vulnerable to capture. Here that plays out in the assumption that hormone levels and past Olympic performance are what counts - but that isnt rigorous science, its just cherry-picking data that suit the outcome youd prefer.

Ross Tucker explains whats wrong with your argument, very straightforwardly and clearly. I note that he addresses both of your points.

2. I dont know what youre thinking of here, but by under law I assume youre referring to the Equality Act, which works by outlawing discrimination inter alia on the basis of sex or gender reassignment, but also has specific exceptions for the likes of sport, or general exceptions for the likes of necessity or practicality.

3. The issue seems to be more about bending over backwards to erase the word women in favour of trans-inclusive language even in relation to things like gynaecology and pregnancy. If you cant see why thats demeaning to women then we wont have common ground. There are real-world effects to these language games too, like inhibiting take-up of services if theyre being advertised to cervix-havers instead of women, or the recent story about the census showing unfeasibly high trans populations in poor immigrant second-language-English parts of the country which if taken at face value is going to distort resources for such communities.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:23:56 am
I am against anyone not born female participating in female sports but on the flipside I'm all for females who are good enough taking part in mens team and motor sports.

Opens me up to shit but it is how I feel.
You wont get shit for this, this is how nearly everyone thinks about it. Its why we have separate categories in the first place, otherwise youd have half the population permanently and unavoidably excluded from competitive sport.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:23:05 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:05:44 am
1. This isnt right. Hormone levels dont determine sporting performance. The mistake in the approach youre advocating is to assume that the scientific analysis is neutral, but in actual fact that process is itself vulnerable to capture. Here that plays out in the assumption that hormone levels and past Olympic performance are what counts - but that isnt rigorous science, its just cherry-picking data that suit the outcome youd prefer.

Ross Tucker explains whats wrong with your argument, very straightforwardly and clearly. I note that he addresses both of your points.

2. I dont know what youre thinking of here, but by under law I assume youre referring to the Equality Act, which works by outlawing discrimination inter alia on the basis of sex or gender reassignment, but also has specific exceptions for the likes of sport, or general exceptions for the likes of necessity or practicality.

3. The issue seems to be more about bending over backwards to erase the word women in favour of trans-inclusive language even in relation to things like gynaecology and pregnancy. If you cant see why thats demeaning to women then we wont have common ground. There are real-world effects to these language games too, like inhibiting take-up of services if theyre being advertised to cervix-havers instead of women, or the recent story about the census showing unfeasibly high trans populations in poor immigrant second-language-English parts of the country which if taken at face value is going to distort resources for such communities.You wont get shit for this, this is how nearly everyone thinks about it. Its why we have separate categories in the first place, otherwise youd have half the population permanently and unavoidably excluded from competitive sport.

1) I will read and digest but again facts still show there was no issue before the manufactured fake culture war.  Trans people have existed through out history.

But again will illiterate, only one side wants trans people banned from all sport, even primary and school children (which wasn't spilt when my own child did sports day)

In America now they are passing laws that means girls will have their genitals inspect in case they are trans, all maybe because they did well in a race and another parent didn't like it?  All this does is harm cis women more.

2) Great and there should be some times a need to exclude trans people from certain places but blanket bans are not the answer.  Currently we have a law that works.

3) Again load of bollocks, calling some a parent before knowing if they want to be addressed as a mother, father or parent does not erase anyone.  using a medical term in medical setting is not an issue (maybe not call them it to there face but in a scientific paper surely there is no issue there).  Its not like we are going around calling all women cervix-havers in our everyday life or men prostate-havers. 
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:24:31 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 06:46:25 am
Amazing how they have managed to spin this...when its not been an issue for years and decades on most of these things.

1) trans women were able to compete, they were governed by strict scientific data on hormone levels.  Now they are banning everyone, some even want primary school kids to be separated.  Since 2012 or something Trans women have been able to compete in the Olympics there has been no known competitors or winning medals.

A Trans man boxer has just won his second fight (only fought two fights), not a peep out of the media.

Scientific approach based on actually evidence is the best way forward.

2) Not campaign for access, they are trying to keep the access they already have and have had for decades (under law) with no problem.  All these is doing is going to harm women that don't fit someone idea of a women.  My daughter has short hair, could be said to be androgynous looking will she be safe now? Will she get harassed going the toilet?

3) No one is being erased, these same people are saying lesibians are being erased but the latest census shows this is conspiracy nonsense.  Not assuming to be inclusive is a great start to any conversation.




It's true that TW were able to compete but there was no evidence that it was fair or safe for them to do so. The evidence (here and here, for example) now shows that they retain advantages even when testosterone levels are reduced. Also it's important to understand that women aren't men with low testosterone levels. There are many differences, for examples in terms of strength, especially upper body strength, lung capacity, respiratory system, etc., that explain the differences in performance levels between male and female athletes.

I think a key problem here is that the definition of trans has changed. In the past we were talking about transsexuals - those who went to significant lengths to change their bodies. Transgender refers to a different group. It's a subjective identity that requires no meaningful transition and includes cross-dressers, for example. The issue now is that predatory men can easily take advantage of policies that are open to abuse, as they already have. Also at a more basic level women have a right to privacy, safety and dignity, and mixed-sex spaces don't offer these. It would be much better to have additional spaces so that everyone's rights were accommodated.

I'm a lesbian and I have to disagree with you here. Lesbians have been bearing the brunt of this mess for years, if not decades now. Nancy Kelley, former CEO of Stonewall, compared us to "sexual racists" for raising concerns about being pressured into sex with male-bodied people who identify as lesbians. [urlhttps://sex-matters.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Lesbians-without-liberty.pdf]This report[/url] looks at some of the issues for lesbians are facing. This page has many examples of the homophobia lesbians and gay men experience as a result of gender identity ideology.

It's a minefield of an issue to discuss though but we need to have discussions that are conducted in good faith without the assumption that disagreement means hate or bigotry.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:27:08 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 06:46:25 am
A Trans man boxer has just won his second fight (only fought two fights), not a peep out of the media.
But that's not controversial in the same way as trans male boxer and for very obvious reasons.
Quote
Scientific approach based on actually evidence is the best way forward.
And this suggest that trans women (who have gone through male puberty) are physically advantaged for the rest of their lives. Whereas, trans men do not have this advantage.
Quote
2) Not campaign for access, they are trying to keep the access they already have and have had for decades (under law) with no problem.  All these is doing is going to harm women that don't fit someone idea of a women.  My daughter has short hair, could be said to be androgynous looking will she be safe now? Will she get harassed going the toilet?
What access? Toilets? This varies across jurisdictions. If you mean access to sports, access has always been restricted.
Quote
3) No one is being erased, these same people are saying lesibians are being erased but the latest census shows this is conspiracy nonsense.  Not assuming to be inclusive is a great start to any conversation.
Are you referencing, lesbians who will not consider a relationship with a trans woman are 'transphobic'? It certainly makes me think of how some trans activists are attempting to erase what it is to be lesbian. The most extreme position of this is that 'lesbians with dicks' are victims of transphobia by lesbians who will not consider having a relationship with them. This a horribly aggressive position taken by a significant proportion of the trans activist community. Does it not smack - again - of 'men' aggressively dictating to women how they should behave and think? Men not only continue to dominate in pay awards and highest positions in societal structures, but 'men' are now telling women what it is to be a woman, dominating in their sports (it is only just beginning - the data is sparse - but is highly suggestive of this), and even going so far as attempting to dictate who (lesbian) women should find attractive.

The common theme in these problems (and historic problems) is men attempting to dominate women.

And before anyone starts: trans-men and -women deserve to be treated with respect. They should be afforded to the opportunity to live their lives as they wish as far as reasonably practicable. But trans-women (and -men) are not identical to women and men. There are differences; these differences require some reasonable compromises, and will take time to achieve. But differences will persist; trans-women and -men and 'activists' need to accept this.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:27:38 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:29:31 am
From the outside looking in, trans women want / need somewhere 'safe' to go to the toilet etc. So they demand access to previously female only spaces, but women however, object to this, feeling threatened. Why then are trans women not campaigning for safe access to men's areas? Is it because they don't want to feel threatened in the same way women say they feel threatened? There seems to be a power dynamic at play.

Solution? Separate toilets for trans folk?

As I say, I'm as confused as the next person. What's your solution?

'they' are not WANTING and DEMANDING as you sensationalise it - they have a 'right to' just as everyone else has

'ut women however, object to this' - 'all' women?

safe access to men's areas? i'm a man and the last fucking place i would choose to let anyone bar 'men' have safe access to is 'men's areas'

we 'men folk' need to stop marginalising women to the point where they become the second class citizens that we have always tried to keep them as though we can all agree on that
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:52:33 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 08:24:31 am
I'm a lesbian and I have to disagree with you here. Lesbians have been bearing the brunt of this mess for years, if not decades now. Nancy Kelley, former CEO of Stonewall, compared us to "sexual racists" for raising concerns about being pressured into sex with male-bodied people who identify as lesbians. [urlhttps://sex-matters.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Lesbians-without-liberty.pdf]This report[/url] looks at some of the issues for lesbians are facing. This page has many examples of the homophobia lesbians and gay men experience as a result of gender identity ideology.

It's a minefield of an issue to discuss though but we need to have discussions that are conducted in good faith without the assumption that disagreement means hate or bigotry.

You do not have to sleep with anyone who you don't want too, no one is forcing you to sleep with anyone you don't want too.

Also there is no such thing as gender identity ideology, there are trans people it is not a religion.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:57:37 am »
Nike, a multi-billion dollar corporate company who have made their fortune off the back of slave labour, are now pontificating about the importance of treating people fairly?

I genuinely don't know what to make of this world anymore.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:01:53 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 08:52:33 am
Also there is no such thing as gender identity ideology

Do you live under a rock?
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:12:39 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:57:37 am
Nike, a multi-billion dollar corporate company who have made their fortune off the back of slave labour, are now pontificating about the importance of treating people fairly?

I genuinely don't know what to make of this world anymore.

I do.
Cynical wankers will do anything to make money/gain power.
Same as it always was.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:17:01 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:01:53 am
Do you live under a rock?

No I live in the real world, why do certain people like not quote the whole point....

Anyway I have a life to live in the real world.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:29:54 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 08:52:33 am
there are trans people
What do you mean by this, though? Because I can see at least four different types of people who are usually involved in this:

 those suffering from spontaneous gender dysphoria
 teenagers, mostly girls and largely autistic, in the grip of a social contagion
 gay kids, again mostly girls, alighting on trans as an alternative to addressing sexuality
 ideologues and fetishists of various kinds, almost exclusively men

and I dont think they belong in the same category. I dont think you can look at those four groups and say trans is an adequate description for what is going on there. For one thing, it obscures the fact that how they should be treated is radically different - affirmation and accommodation might be appropriate for some in group 1, but it might be a terrible approach for various reasons for 2, 3 and 4.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:30:24 am »
Everything has to be polarised now.
Culture warz or some shit.
All are being played by a greedy few corporations laser focussed on owning everything and everyone while you squabble amongst yourselves.
Nike dont give a shit about trans people. They are just another group to exploit.

Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:51:36 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 08:52:33 am
You do not have to sleep with anyone who you don't want too, no one is forcing you to sleep with anyone you don't want too.

Also there is no such thing as gender identity ideology, there are trans people it is not a religion.

This is the problem in a nutshell. I have been sexually harassed for saying no to TW. Young lesbians are far more vulnerable to coercion. It's all very well making bland statements like yours but the reality is different. Lesbians have nowhere left to go and are being kicked off dating sites for stating their boundaries. In what way is this right?

Yes, there is. Many trans people reject what gender identity ideologues push. It is a belief system that requires you deny basic biology. The most absurd example is Alex Drummond who gets to self-identify as a lesbian, but lesbians are somehow the problem for saying no. Again, how is this right?
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:55:55 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:29:54 am
What do you mean by this, though? Because I can see at least four different types of people who are usually involved in this:

 those suffering from spontaneous gender dysphoria
 teenagers, mostly girls and largely autistic, in the grip of a social contagion
 gay kids, again mostly girls, alighting on trans as an alternative to addressing sexuality
 ideologues and fetishists of various kinds, almost exclusively men

and I dont think they belong in the same category. I dont think you can look at those four groups and say trans is an adequate description for what is going on there. For one thing, it obscures the fact that how they should be treated is radically different - affirmation and accommodation might be appropriate for some in group 1, but it might be a terrible approach for various reasons for 2, 3 and 4.

This is a very good point. Transgender is now an umbrella term that includes groups which have very little in common. I think this is where all the problems are coming from because many think we're talking about those who have gender dysphoria and used to be known as transsexual. It's mostly those in group 4 who are pushing the agenda to the detriment of just about everyone else. Including trans people with dysphoria.
