A Trans man boxer has just won his second fight (only fought two fights), not a peep out of the media.

Scientific approach based on actually evidence is the best way forward.

2) Not campaign for access, they are trying to keep the access they already have and have had for decades (under law) with no problem. All these is doing is going to harm women that don't fit someone idea of a women. My daughter has short hair, could be said to be androgynous looking will she be safe now? Will she get harassed going the toilet?

3) No one is being erased, these same people are saying lesibians are being erased but the latest census shows this is conspiracy nonsense. Not assuming to be inclusive is a great start to any conversation.



But that's not controversial in the same way as trans male boxer and for very obvious reasons.And this suggest that trans women (who have gone through male puberty) are physically advantaged for the rest of their lives. Whereas, trans men do not have this advantage.What access? Toilets? This varies across jurisdictions. If you mean access to sports, access has always been restricted.Are you referencing, lesbians who will not consider a relationship with a trans woman are 'transphobic'? It certainly makes me think of how some trans activists are attempting to erase what it is to be lesbian. The most extreme position of this is that 'lesbians with dicks' are victims of transphobia by lesbians who will not consider having a relationship with them. This a horribly aggressive position taken by a significant proportion of the trans activist community. Does it not smack - again - of 'men' aggressively dictating to women how they should behave and think? Men not only continue to dominate in pay awards and highest positions in societal structures, but 'men' are now telling women what it is to be a woman, dominating in their sports (it is only just beginning - the data is sparse - but is highly suggestive of this), and even going so far as attempting to dictate who (lesbian) women should find attractive.The common theme in these problems (and historic problems) is men attempting to dominate women.And before anyone starts: trans-men and -women deserve to be treated with respect. They should be afforded to the opportunity to live their lives as they wish as far as reasonably practicable. But trans-women (and -men) are not identical to women and men. There are differences; these differences require some reasonable compromises, and will take time to achieve. But differences will persist; trans-women and -men and 'activists' need to accept this.