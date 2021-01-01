Jenner has gone full chop, no? Mulvaney certainly hasn't.



Nike are being very mischievous here, stirring a toxic broth they know to be emotive and divisive at a time when many issues around trans participation in female sports is under review and certainly the subject of unresolved debate.. Jenner has undergone re-assignment and deserves to be taken seriously, rather than being written off as some 'right-wing' nutter because she says women's rights need protecting.



Genuine questions here:

Why are trans women campaigning for access to female sports? -- why not compete in men's (or open) competitions and prove they can compete there?

Why are trans women campaigning for access to female toilets / safe spaces etc? --- why not make gent's toilets safe?

Are women right to feel they are being written / redefined out of existence?



I simply don't know and my head's battered!



Amazing how they have managed to spin this...when its not been an issue for years and decades on most of these things.1) trans women were able to compete, they were governed by strict scientific data on hormone levels. Now they are banning everyone, some even want primary school kids to be separated. Since 2012 or something Trans women have been able to compete in the Olympics there has been no known competitors or winning medals.A Trans man boxer has just won his second fight (only fought two fights), not a peep out of the media.Scientific approach based on actually evidence is the best way forward.2) Not campaign for access, they are trying to keep the access they already have and have had for decades with no problem. All these is doing is going to harm women that don't fit someone idea of a women. My daughter has short hair, could be said to be androgynous looking will she be safe now? Will she get harassed going the toilet?3) No one is being erased, these same people are saying lesibians are being erased but the latest census shows this is conspiracy nonsense. Not assuming to be inclusive is a great start to any conversation.