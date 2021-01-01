« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nike in transgender row  (Read 1512 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,225
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:28:00 pm
Those people are A-list celebrities with huge mainstream appeal, some of whom were designing lines with those companies and some of whom were already wearing those clothes as part of their look. Dylan Mulvaney is a TikToker who was virtually unknown outside of her social media following and whose personal brand is generally 180-degrees from either sportswear or light beer. So yes, it is an achievement for her agent.

And yes, if it's real that Nike kit is quite dodge. Then again, maybe they had input from a trans designer, who knows?

The kit isn't real. It's 'humour'

Dylan Mulvaney has over 10m followers on tiktok. Most footballers, for example, have way less than that. 
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:28:00 pm
Those people are A-list celebrities with huge mainstream appeal, some of whom were designing lines with those companies and some of whom were already wearing those clothes as part of their look. Dylan Mulvaney is a TikToker who was virtually unknown outside of her social media following and whose personal brand is generally 180-degrees from either sportswear or light beer. So yes, it is an achievement for her agent.

And yes, if it's real that Nike kit is quite dodge. Then again, maybe they had input from a trans designer, who knows?


Spoken like somebody who doesn't understand targeted advertising.

And until Jenner goes full chop she should shut the fuck up,horrible right wing bastard.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:16:02 pm »
Not sure what's to be "outraged" about here,shitbag multi-national co and pay attention to me model.Won't    somebody think of the children is the answer usually no?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:16:02 pm
Not sure what's to be "outraged" about here,shitbag multi-national co and pay attention to me model.Won't    somebody think of the children is the answer usually no?

Multinationals should always cater to everyone & when somebody gets 10m followers in a year they take notice.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:11:48 pm

Spoken like somebody who doesn't understand targeted advertising.

And until Jenner goes full chop she should shut the fuck up,horrible right wing bastard.

Jenner has gone full chop, no? Mulvaney certainly hasn't.

Nike are being very mischievous here, stirring a toxic broth they know to be emotive and divisive at a time when many issues around trans participation in female sports is under review and certainly the subject of unresolved debate.. Jenner has undergone re-assignment and deserves to be taken seriously, rather than being written off as some 'right-wing' nutter because she says women's rights need protecting.

Genuine questions here:
Why are trans women campaigning for access to female sports? -- why not compete in men's (or open) competitions and prove they can compete there?
Why are trans women campaigning for access to female toilets / safe spaces etc? --- why not make gent's toilets safe?
Are women right to feel they are being written / redefined out of existence?

I simply don't know and my head's battered!
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,037
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:11:53 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm
why not make gent's toilets safe?

Could you expand on what you mean by this and the practical steps you want to see implemented?
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:23:56 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm
Jenner has gone full chop, no? Mulvaney certainly hasn't.

Nike are being very mischievous here, stirring a toxic broth they know to be emotive and divisive at a time when many issues around trans participation in female sports is under review and certainly the subject of unresolved debate.. Jenner has undergone re-assignment and deserves to be taken seriously, rather than being written off as some 'right-wing' nutter because she says women's rights need protecting.

Genuine questions here:
Why are trans women campaigning for access to female sports? -- why not compete in men's (or open) competitions and prove they can compete there?
Why are trans women campaigning for access to female toilets / safe spaces etc? --- why not make gent's toilets safe?
Are women right to feel they are being written / redefined out of existence?

I simply don't know and my head's battered!


Pretty sure that he just had a face and boob job & is still hanging on to his dangly parts.

As for the sports,I am against anyone not born female participating in female sports but on the flipside I'm all for females who are good enough taking part in mens team and motor sports.

Opens me up to shit but it is how I feel.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:29:31 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:11:53 am
Could you expand on what you mean by this and the practical steps you want to see implemented?

From the outside looking in, trans women want / need somewhere 'safe' to go to the toilet etc. So they demand access to previously female only spaces, but women however, object to this, feeling threatened. Why then are trans women not campaigning for safe access to men's areas? Is it because they don't want to feel threatened in the same way women say they feel threatened? There seems to be a power dynamic at play.

Solution? Separate toilets for trans folk?

As I say, I'm as confused as the next person. What's your solution?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,396
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:36:14 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:29:31 am
From the outside looking in, trans women want / need somewhere 'safe' to go to the toilet etc. So they demand access to previously female only spaces, but women however, object to this, feeling threatened. Why then are trans women not campaigning for safe access to men's areas? Is it because they don't want to feel threatened in the same way women say they feel threatened? There seems to be a power dynamic at play.

Solution? Separate toilets for trans folk?

As I say, I'm as confused as the next person. What's your solution?

They don't want to be seen as separate they want to be included, which they should be.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 