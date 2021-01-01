

Spoken like somebody who doesn't understand targeted advertising.



And until Jenner goes full chop she should shut the fuck up,horrible right wing bastard.



Jenner has gone full chop, no? Mulvaney certainly hasn't.Nike are being very mischievous here, stirring a toxic broth they know to be emotive and divisive at a time when many issues around trans participation in female sports is under review and certainly the subject of unresolved debate.. Jenner has undergone re-assignment and deserves to be taken seriously, rather than being written off as some 'right-wing' nutter because she says women's rights need protecting.Genuine questions here:Why are trans women campaigning for access to female sports? -- why not compete in men's (or open) competitions and prove they can compete there?Why are trans women campaigning for access to female toilets / safe spaces etc? --- why not make gent's toilets safe?Are women right to feel they are being written / redefined out of existence?I simply don't know and my head's battered!