Without clicking, I’m guessing that’s been served up with a right-wing, one-sided agenda by outkick.
Nike and Bud Light March Madness sponsorships for someone who isn't an athlete or even remotely sports-related? The real hero here is Dylan Mulvaney's agent.
Slightly... but it shows Nike are sticking to their guns.Of course, other news sources are available.
Not sure what the fuss is about. Nike have hundreds of models, male, female, big, small
why not have a transgender model as well? People these days are so easily upset. If they want to boycott Nike - there are dozens of better reasons for it.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
https://www.outkick.com/nike-dylan-mulvaney-backlash-response-instagram-comment/
Something something snowflakes something something.
I can't believe people get paid to write things like this but it neatly encapsulates where we're at right now - it fails to address the transphobia DM is being subjected to, and doesn't bother to look at why many women are frustrated. Which again has nothing to do with DM but with the way Nike and other sponsors treat female athletes. So here we are - people shouting on all sides and reducing those they disagree with to caricatures of villainy. It's so tedious.
The real scandal here is that anyone drinks bud light.
