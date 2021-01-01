« previous next »
Author Topic: Nike in transgender row  (Read 582 times)

Nike in transgender row
« on: Yesterday at 09:52:29 pm »
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:22:36 pm »
Without clicking, Im guessing thats been served up with a right-wing, one-sided agenda by outkick.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:39:06 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:22:36 pm
Without clicking, I’m guessing that’s been served up with a right-wing, one-sided agenda by outkick.

Slightly... but it shows Nike are sticking to their guns.

Of course, other news sources are available. :)
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:46:35 pm »
Nike and Bud Light March Madness sponsorships for someone who isn't an athlete or even remotely sports-related? The real hero here is Dylan Mulvaney's agent.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:54:54 am »
Well done Nike, anything that pisses of Sharon Davies and Julia Hartley Brewer  :wave
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:21:39 am »
I long for the days where shite like that wasn't news and it was just people being upset and moaning to their family or friends. I don't really give a flying fuck about who Nike uses for their ads unless they're some c*nt who has murdered someone or peddles awful hateful stuff. And I even care less what some c*nt on Twitter thinks about that person appearing in an ad.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:16:30 am »
I'm shocked Nike would stoop to using a person to sell clothes to other people.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:46:38 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:46:35 pm
Nike and Bud Light March Madness sponsorships for someone who isn't an athlete or even remotely sports-related? The real hero here is Dylan Mulvaney's agent.

Kanye and run DMC with adidas? Kevin Hart, Kendrick and Drake with Nike? Kylie Jenner and Rihanna with Puma? Its nothing new or strange for sportswear companies to sponsor non-sports persons. Their whole consumer base are mostly far from sporty, I imagine.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:53:35 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:39:06 pm
Slightly... but it shows Nike are sticking to their guns.

Of course, other news sources are available. :)

Yes, there are. The first three google threw me were the daily Mail, telegraph and daily mail (again). This is right-wing, pot-stirring bullshit.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:55:31 am »
Not sure what the fuss is about. Nike have hundreds of models, male, female, big, small why not have a transgender model as well?

People these days are so easily upset. If they want to boycott Nike - there are dozens of better reasons for it.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:58:44 am »
googled it

Caitlyn Jenner slams woke Nike


That's enough internet for me today.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:41:19 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:55:31 am
Not sure what the fuss is about. Nike have hundreds of models, male, female, big, small why not have a transgender model as well?

People these days are so easily upset. If they want to boycott Nike - there are dozens of better reasons for it.

Because people are taken in by anti trans scaremongering.

Exibit A
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:46:35 pm
Nike and Bud Light March Madness sponsorships for someone who isn't an athlete or even remotely sports-related? The real hero here is Dylan Mulvaney's agent.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:20:16 am »
i reckon we get this trans v real women thing sorted

so we line up these trans people and bind their hands and feet and throw them in a lake

if they float then they pass as a real woman but if they drown then, just as we expected, they are bad people

or we could burn them at the stake and if god puts out their flames then they're good people
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:34:18 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:55:31 am
Not sure what the fuss is about. Nike have hundreds of models, male, female, big, small why not have a transgender model as well?

People these days are so easily upset. If they want to boycott Nike - there are dozens of better reasons for it.

This is where Im at with it.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:11:00 am »
Something something snowflakes something something.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:18:54 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:52:29 pm
https://www.outkick.com/nike-dylan-mulvaney-backlash-response-instagram-comment/
I can't believe people get paid to write things like this but it neatly encapsulates where we're at right now - it fails to address the transphobia DM is being subjected to, and doesn't bother to look at why many women are frustrated. Which again has nothing to do with DM but with the way Nike and other sponsors treat female athletes. So here we are - people shouting on all sides and reducing those they disagree with to caricatures of villainy. It's so tedious.
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 11:11:00 am
Something something snowflakes something something.
:D
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:28:00 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 11:18:54 am
I can't believe people get paid to write things like this but it neatly encapsulates where we're at right now - it fails to address the transphobia DM is being subjected to, and doesn't bother to look at why many women are frustrated. Which again has nothing to do with DM but with the way Nike and other sponsors treat female athletes. So here we are - people shouting on all sides and reducing those they disagree with to caricatures of villainy. It's so tedious.:D

How do Nike treat female athletes, whats that about?
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:28:24 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on Today at 11:18:54 am
I can't believe people get paid to write things like this but it neatly encapsulates where we're at right now - it fails to address the transphobia DM is being subjected to, and doesn't bother to look at why many women are frustrated. Which again has nothing to do with DM but with the way Nike and other sponsors treat female athletes. So here we are - people shouting on all sides and reducing those they disagree with to caricatures of villainy. It's so tedious.:D

As a source, Id put it alongside the DM in veracity. I wouldnt give them a click to be honest.

What I find funny is that those on Twitter who say trans women are men in makeup are upset that a trans woman is the face of a bud-light campaign because beer is a mans thing
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:03:57 pm »
The real scandal here is that anyone drinks bud light.
Re: Nike in transgender row
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:03:57 pm
The real scandal here is that anyone drinks bud light.

Be kind, some of us have beer belly prevention methods.
