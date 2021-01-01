Something something snowflakes something something.



I can't believe people get paid to write things like this but it neatly encapsulates where we're at right now - it fails to address the transphobia DM is being subjected to, and doesn't bother to look at why many women are frustrated. Which again has nothing to do with DM but with the way Nike and other sponsors treat female athletes. So here we are - people shouting on all sides and reducing those they disagree with to caricatures of villainy. It's so tedious.