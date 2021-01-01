« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April  (Read 7179 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #360 on: Today at 02:35:58 pm »
If ever there was a team that's far less than the sums of their parts, it's Palace. Fucking stodgy shit season in season out. Not surprising when they keep hiring crap gaffers though.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #361 on: Today at 02:39:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:27:31 pm
he'll just give his gob a harsh rub and will feel a lot better.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,220
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #362 on: Today at 02:42:29 pm »
A draw is good here yes?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,760
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #363 on: Today at 02:42:30 pm »
Great save. Should be 2-0
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,220
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #364 on: Today at 02:44:13 pm »
If Leicester can start getting a game together Ev could defo be in trouble
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,760
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #365 on: Today at 02:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:35:58 pm
If ever there was a team that's far less than the sums of their parts, it's Palace. Fucking stodgy shit season in season out. Not surprising when they keep hiring crap gaffers though.

I think they would have easily stayed up even with Vieira in charge. They have the easiest run-in of any side hanging around the relegation zone. At least a Leeds win today would give them incentive to turn up against Everton
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,220
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #366 on: Today at 02:48:46 pm »
Another 1 minute VAR check that was as plain as the nose on your face
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,760
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #367 on: Today at 02:49:25 pm »
 Leeds still struggling to defend set-pieces 1-1
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,760
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #368 on: Today at 02:49:53 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:48:46 pm
Another 1 minute VAR check that was as plain as the nose on your face

An absolute joke that it took so long. It was obvious
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #369 on: Today at 02:50:20 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:48:46 pm
Another 1 minute VAR check that was as plain as the nose on your face
at the rate VAR is totally screwing up week after week, each decision will be agonized over.

and too many will still end up wrong.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,699
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #370 on: Today at 02:50:24 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #371 on: Today at 02:52:09 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:44:38 pm
I think they would have easily stayed up even with Vieira in charge. They have the easiest run-in of any side hanging around the relegation zone. At least a Leeds win today would give them incentive to turn up against Everton

Vieira should've been sacked a long time ago. Sometimes football clubs go too soon, sometimes they wait way too long. This is one of those times. They're stone last for xG created in the entire league. A team with Eze and supposedly, Olise stone last. Worse than Forest and Wolves. Vieira is shit and hanging on too long has left them in peril.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,760
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #372 on: Today at 03:13:44 pm »
Palace take the lead from absolutely nothing. Really poor defending and worse keeping
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #373 on: Today at 03:15:12 pm »
F*cking hell Leeds.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,760
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #374 on: Today at 03:15:41 pm »
So fucking easy. 1-3 Palace.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #375 on: Today at 03:16:05 pm »
Wow Leeds falling apart  nice play Olise
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,311
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #376 on: Today at 03:16:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:15:41 pm
So fucking easy. 1-3 Palace.

Youll see how easy it is next week. 😁
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,270
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #377 on: Today at 03:19:14 pm »
Credit to Palace for sacking Vieira, this new manager seems like he's the real deal. Wouldn't mind going for him in the summer as a replacement for Klopp.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,949
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #378 on: Today at 03:20:02 pm »
The Owl has turned water into wine at Selhurst Park. Inspired appointment  :P
Logged

Online Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 642
  • You Love Us
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #379 on: Today at 03:23:09 pm »
Leeds were pretty decent in the first half, too. It's like someone let the air out of them at half time.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,752
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #380 on: Today at 03:28:11 pm »
Thinking this result suits Everton more than  Leeds winning
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,760
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #381 on: Today at 03:29:54 pm »
1-4. Dreadful stuff from Leeds

Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:28:11 pm
Thinking this result suits Everton more than  Leeds winning

Yeah. Leeds winning would have been a bigger problem for Everton, as they still have to play Crystal Palace.
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #382 on: Today at 03:30:42 pm »
Leeds are sooo bad defensively. Super open
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,220
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #383 on: Today at 03:30:52 pm »
Leeds keeper let's some shite in
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #384 on: Today at 03:31:57 pm »
Gracia could get sacked for this. Absolutely appalling.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #385 on: Today at 03:32:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:29:54 pm
1-4. Dreadful stuff from Leeds

Yeah. Leeds winning would have been a bigger problem for Everton, as they still have to play Crystal Palace.
not sure about that.  CP vs Ev in 2 weeks, if CP can keep their confidence high ....
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,760
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #386 on: Today at 03:33:14 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:30:52 pm
Leeds keeper let's some shite in

Never understood why Meslier is so highly rated. He's shite.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,379
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #387 on: Today at 03:33:56 pm »
Leeds well abs truly shit the bed
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,220
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
« Reply #388 on: Today at 03:34:23 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:33:14 pm
Never understood why Meslier is so highly rated. He's shite.

Apart from at Anfield of course the prick
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 