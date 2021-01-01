he'll just give his gob a harsh rub and will feel a lot better.
If ever there was a team that's far less than the sums of their parts, it's Palace. Fucking stodgy shit season in season out. Not surprising when they keep hiring crap gaffers though.
Another 1 minute VAR check that was as plain as the nose on your face
I think they would have easily stayed up even with Vieira in charge. They have the easiest run-in of any side hanging around the relegation zone. At least a Leeds win today would give them incentive to turn up against Everton
So fucking easy. 1-3 Palace.
Thinking this result suits Everton more than Leeds winning
1-4. Dreadful stuff from LeedsYeah. Leeds winning would have been a bigger problem for Everton, as they still have to play Crystal Palace.
Leeds keeper let's some shite in
Never understood why Meslier is so highly rated. He's shite.
