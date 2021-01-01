« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April

A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #280 on: Today at 06:10:24 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:06:25 pm
Robbie Williams probably has more range - with Grealish it is the same look and gesture every single time he goes to ground. Surprised the refs still fall for it (okay, I'm not that surprised ;))

 ;D
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #281 on: Today at 06:11:13 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:08:27 pm
Wouldnt mind a striker scoring 40 goals and not being the same team

That's the thing. If Nunez had banged in anywhere near the goals Haaland has we'd still be there or thereabouts for top 4.similar with Kane and Spurs to an extent.

On the one hand Haaland has weakened them collectively but on the other he's kept them winning a fair amount of games, as they've not played well most of the season.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #282 on: Today at 06:12:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:11:13 pm
That's the thing. If Nunez had banged in anywhere near the goals Haaland has we'd still be there or thereabouts for top 4.

On yhe one hand Haaland has weakened them collectively but on the other he's kept them winning a fair amount of games, as they've not played well most of the season.

Hes certainly not weakened them. Thats a weird myth.

They arent as good as they have been but still pretty decent.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #283 on: Today at 06:15:39 pm
wtf did he try there ffs, a pass? shoot?
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #284 on: Today at 06:15:50 pm
Fuck sake, shoulda scored at one end , concede at the other
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #285 on: Today at 06:15:53 pm
How the f*ck did Saints not score there?  :o
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #286 on: Today at 06:16:24 pm
And there it is!  >:(

oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #287 on: Today at 06:16:43 pm

Southampton 0 - [1] Manchester Cheats; Haaland on 45' - https://dubz.co/video/bb5ee5 & https://streamin.one/v/092fe9ad
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #288 on: Today at 06:18:03 pm
Ffs. This bottom 3 aren't getting a grip.
Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #289 on: Today at 06:18:36 pm
'Championi' from their fans  :lmao
disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #290 on: Today at 06:19:06 pm
Can understand people not wanting to be in the Europa League - because if we were to get it all right in the transfer market I think we could be right up there in the league next season, things look dire now but they can change very quickly in football, we'd hopefully get some more favourable FA/League cup draws next season too and of course no Europe means less travel/matches

I would like to be in it though, personally. Obviously rather be in the Champions League, but whatever we're in (or not in) from here, we'll get what we deserve. Ideally we'd get a group full of shitbags like Arsenal and United always do, and it'd allow us to give squad players/younger lads a go. If you top the group you go straight to the last 16 too. Then we can take it more seriously in the knockouts with more experienced line ups. That's the way it should be anyway IMO, even if we're challenging for the league title. It's a trophy at the end of the day, on its arse a bit perhaps but certainly worth something. Would be nice not to play Real Madrid/Napoli/Porto for once too. Well, I wouldn't mind Porto as we usually beat them  ;D

Conference League would be interesting. Like I said, we'll get what we deserve, but it'd certainly feel below us. That'd definitely be one where we could let some younger players test themselves, and perhaps we could stumble to a win in it, because I look at the teams who are left in it now and don't see a lot of quality. West Ham could win it and get relegated. The European version of Bobby Martinez at Wigan! I do think playing/travelling to new places would be nice though, in general. Knowing us we'd still draw Real Madrid.

Given it more thought than I should have given how poor we've been recently but what will be will be. All things considered, between 2001 and 2022, we've been in seven major European finals. That's one every three years. I like to moan, but I don't think I can moan at that. It's an incredible run, and not one of those seasons hasn't been enjoyable to me. If we're in either of these lesser competitions I'm still interested in nothing but winning either.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #291 on: Today at 06:19:17 pm
Sick to death of these cheating fuckers.  :no
