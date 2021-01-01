Can understand people not wanting to be in the Europa League - because if we were to get it all right in the transfer market I think we could be right up there in the league next season, things look dire now but they can change very quickly in football, we'd hopefully get some more favourable FA/League cup draws next season too and of course no Europe means less travel/matchesI would like to be in it though, personally. Obviously rather be in the Champions League, but whatever we're in (or not in) from here, we'll get what we deserve. Ideally we'd get a group full of shitbags like Arsenal and United always do, and it'd allow us to give squad players/younger lads a go. If you top the group you go straight to the last 16 too. Then we can take it more seriously in the knockouts with more experienced line ups. That's the way it should be anyway IMO, even if we're challenging for the league title. It's a trophy at the end of the day, on its arse a bit perhaps but certainly worth something. Would be nice not to play Real Madrid/Napoli/Porto for once too. Well, I wouldn't mind Porto as we usually beat themConference League would be interesting. Like I said, we'll get what we deserve, but it'd certainly feel below us. That'd definitely be one where we could let some younger players test themselves, and perhaps we could stumble to a win in it, because I look at the teams who are left in it now and don't see a lot of quality. West Ham could win it and get relegated. The European version of Bobby Martinez at Wigan! I do think playing/travelling to new places would be nice though, in general. Knowing us we'd still draw Real Madrid.Given it more thought than I should have given how poor we've been recently but what will be will be. All things considered, between 2001 and 2022, we've been in seven major European finals. That's one every three years. I like to moan, but I don't think I can moan at that. It's an incredible run, and not one of those seasons hasn't been enjoyable to me. If we're in either of these lesser competitions I'm still interested in nothing but winning either.