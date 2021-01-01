At this point we could do with Spurs or Brighton to keep on winning so United don't have the luxury of resting players for the EL. It's basically a free trophy otherwise.
The refs and VAR are shite.
Going to be a very long April and May for us.
Peter Walton is insufferable.
Stellini didn't even do anything and was standing in his own technical area. Just goes to show how shite the officiating is
More like just goes to show how much Arsenal being top has affected Tottenham this season, as North Bank might say.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Brighton pen appeal herehttps://twitter.com/uniqueriggers/status/1644726471389335560?s=46&t=jCPbk4G147VnXk0LjMfysg
Tottenham [2] - 1 Brighton; Kane on 79' - https://dubz.co/video/7162e4
