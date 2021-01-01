« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April

A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #160 on: Today at 04:33:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:32:30 pm
At this point we could do with Spurs or Brighton to keep on winning so United don't have the luxury of resting players for the EL. It's basically a free trophy otherwise.

Good call.  ;)
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #161 on: Today at 04:35:32 pm
Should be a pen for Brighton here.

[EDIT] Not given (VAR).
Lone Star Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #162 on: Today at 04:35:37 pm
Should be a pen for Brighton, clear foul in the box.
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #163 on: Today at 04:35:58 pm
Peter Walton is insufferable.
mobydick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #164 on: Today at 04:36:14 pm
The refs and VAR are shite.
Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #165 on: Today at 04:37:15 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 04:36:14 pm
The refs and VAR are shite.

Theyre far worse than that.
Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #166 on: Today at 04:37:25 pm
Fat Frank doing well I see.
killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #167 on: Today at 04:38:22 pm
Going to be a very long April and May for us.
Machae

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #168 on: Today at 04:38:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:38:22 pm
Going to be a very long April and May for us.

Ain't getting 4th....just hope Everton get relegated
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #169 on: Today at 04:39:16 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:38:22 pm
Going to be a very long April and May for us.

Indeed.
Original

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #170 on: Today at 04:39:37 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:35:58 pm
Peter Walton is insufferable.

He's worse than that, he's a useless c*nt
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #171 on: Today at 04:39:47 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:30:10 pm
Stellini didn't even do anything and was standing in his own technical area. Just goes to show how shite the officiating is

More like just goes to show how much Arsenal being top has affected Tottenham this season, as North Bank might say.
redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #172 on: Today at 04:40:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:39:47 pm
More like just goes to show how much Arsenal being top has affected Tottenham this season, as North Bank might say.

;D
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #173 on: Today at 04:40:46 pm
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #174 on: Today at 04:41:43 pm
Kane scores to make it 2-1
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #175 on: Today at 04:41:47 pm
Bigmouth strikes again, Tottenham winning 2-1.
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #176 on: Today at 04:41:56 pm

Tottenham [2] - 1 Brighton; Kane on 79' - https://dubz.co/video/7162e4
redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #177 on: Today at 04:41:58 pm
Predictable.
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #178 on: Today at 04:42:17 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:39:47 pm
More like just goes to show how much Arsenal being top has affected Tottenham this season, as North Bank might say.

Yep! It's ALL about Arsenal.  ;D
vicar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #179 on: Today at 04:42:42 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:40:46 pm
Brighton pen appeal here

https://twitter.com/uniqueriggers/status/1644726471389335560?s=46&t=jCPbk4G147VnXk0LjMfysg

Thats more of a pen that the one Jesus got the other day for Arsenal!
Perseus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #180 on: Today at 04:43:11 pm
Kane 2-1 BHA
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #181 on: Today at 04:43:56 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:41:56 pm
Tottenham [2] - 1 Brighton; Kane on 79' - https://dubz.co/video/7162e4

He took it well.

C*NT!  >:(

(His pet tongue is a c*nt too).
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #182 on: Today at 04:44:23 pm
Agent99

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 9th April
Reply #183 on: Today at 04:47:01 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:40:46 pm
Brighton pen appeal here

https://twitter.com/uniqueriggers/status/1644726471389335560?s=46&t=jCPbk4G147VnXk0LjMfysg
That diving prick Kane would have been given that without question.
