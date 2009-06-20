Im not sure I buy this The absence of humans is surely a far far bigger driver of evolutionary pressures than radiation? When the environment changes, evolution can suddenly shift genotypes surprisingly quickly

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W