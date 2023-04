qualifying for the CL alone guarantees the best part of €50mil just for a couple of group stage wins and having a coefficient that is middling among the 32 teams. that's before the €300mil broadcasting money gets dealt out based on market. receiving that money just once is a huge boost, and an opportunity to invest it towards trying to achieve it again the following year. and in terms of pull (for players plus managers) spurs with CL is more attractive than spurs without CL.



I don't think losing out on the CL cash for a season is a big issue, unless its used as an excuse to pull back on investing in the squad. The big money is when you go beyond the Quarters (hence 2018 being a game changer). Some of that £50m will be clawed back by lower incentives being paid out to the squad.Missing out is really all about missing the competition and the chance to win it. Missing out on the top 4 in 21 would've meant we missed out on another CL run to the final in 22 (even if the final was horrific for our fans). This will cause immense damage and will take something special to fix.Not worried about Spurs, but Arsenal could grab players we want esp if they become champions.