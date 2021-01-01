The last couple of games have been soul destroyingly shit but I feel a bit calmer about it all today. I think everyone knows at this point that Klopp's first great team has reached its conclusion and it's time to build the next one. The job is a much easier one than the first time round. We've got some players in horrible form but there's players there that can still make the core of a great team in the next couple of years:



Allisson

Trent

Robbo

Konate

Virgil

Salah



Depending on if we can figure out a way to use them, you can put Nunez in there for sure and potentially Gakpo as well. There's then the likes of Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho who have potential to be good squad players as a minimum. Plus the likes of Henderson and Thiago who can absolutely play a big part for a season or two even if they aren't going to be regular starters.



A few of those players above are having bad seasons, as I've said, but you'd have to believe that at their respective ages they aren't finished at the top level and with an improvement in the system and the necessary midfield upgrades they can get back to their best. Really it all comes down to the midfield which we can only wait and see. People talking about Brexit midfields of Bellingham, Rice and Mount and I say if that's the case called me Nigel Frottage because that's as big of an upgrade as we could probably wish for at the moment. Actually, please don't call me that.



Basically at this point we can only wait and see what the club can do over summer. Klopp isn't going to change his way of playing, that's been his failure this season. If we give him the players he needs then we're right back in business next year. And weren't those couple of seasons of us finding our level before winning all the big pots almighty good fun? We're at our low at the moment but under this coach we'll be back.



There are big concerns for me over the way we're using Nunez and Gakpo especially but Klopp will figure it out. He's one of the best there's ever been. It's time for fresh faces in the squad and with that comes some new talents and fresh ideas. We just have to hope the summer goes well for us and FSG do what they need to do and dig deep into their pockets.