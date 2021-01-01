« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)  (Read 11604 times)

Online Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 11:48:47 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:55:58 am
Yeah, it is just noise. Everyone has checked out until pre season now.
Thats just not a good thing whichever way we look at it, especially when there are significant targets left. If squad confidence and motivation is at rock bottom and players are going through the motions, I'm not sure it can be recovered by next season, it's not a switch that Jurgen can just turn on.

Let's not forget the finish we had to 20/21, think we won 9 out of 11, the Ali goal and getting 3rd place. All were important in building squad unity allowing the the summer break to fully recharge.

Here we have a a number who will leave a few who may leave and a we haven't got a clue who will come in. So much instability will end up affecting next season as well.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 11:58:25 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:48:47 am
Thats just not a good thing whichever way we look at it, especially when there are significant targets left. If squad confidence and motivation is at rock bottom and players are going through the motions, I'm not sure it can be recovered by next season, it's not a switch that Jurgen can just turn on.

Let's not forget the finish we had to 20/21, think we won 9 out of 11, the Ali goal and getting 3rd place. All were important in building squad unity allowing the the summer break to fully recharge.

Here we have a a number who will leave a few who may leave and a we haven't got a clue who will come in. So much instability will end up affecting next season as well.

Thats right but is there anyone really thinking we are competing for the title next season?
Online filopastry

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 12:18:47 pm »
This team might be able to win 9 of the last 11 ...... if they were all played at home.

The away form is unforgivably awful
Offline Sharado

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 12:26:28 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 12:18:47 pm
This team might be able to win 9 of the last 11 ...... if they were all played at home.

The away form is unforgivably awful

I mean right now my hopes are probably able to parachute out of a snakes arse but the 4 away games we've got are all against relegation fodder. There's nothing to say we couldn't.....ha....I'll stop myself there.
Offline damomad

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 12:27:30 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 12:18:47 pm
This team might be able to win 9 of the last 11 ...... if they were all played at home.

The away form is unforgivably awful

The only thing going for is our last 4 away games are all against teams at the bottom. Leeds are the highest place and they are only 6 points off bottom. If we can get our act together and maybe get Diaz back we should be getting maximum points from them all.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 12:33:00 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 12:27:30 pm
The only thing going for is our last 4 away games are all against teams at the bottom. Leeds are the highest place and they are only 6 points off bottom. If we can get our act together and maybe get Diaz back we should be getting maximum points from them all.

No chance.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 12:35:19 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 12:27:30 pm
The only thing going for is our last 4 away games are all against teams at the bottom. Leeds are the highest place and they are only 6 points off bottom. If we can get our act together and maybe get Diaz back we should be getting maximum points from them all.

Just scoring a goal in one of them games would be like a trophy. We've not scored a goal at Palace, Bournemouth, Wolves, Forest or Everton so far.
Offline Chris~

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 12:37:24 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 12:35:19 pm
Just scoring a goal in one of them games would be like a trophy. We've not scored a goal at Palace, Bournemouth, Wolves, Forest or Everton so far.
Would almost call it utopia
Offline DelTrotter

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 12:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 12:37:24 pm
Would almost call it utopia

 ;D "A famous premier league day/night"
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 12:43:36 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 12:27:30 pm
The only thing going for is our last 4 away games are all against teams at the bottom. Leeds are the highest place and they are only 6 points off bottom. If we can get our act together and maybe get Diaz back we should be getting maximum points from them all.

Have you watched us lately?
Offline thaddeus

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 01:35:59 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 12:35:19 pm
Just scoring a goal in one of them games would be like a trophy. We've not scored a goal at Palace, Bournemouth, Wolves, Forest or Everton so far.
And one thing's for sure, we'll approach the remaining away games in exactly the same manner.  Control and subdue with no end product, the story of 2022/23.

One thing I'll say for last night is that we had pretty much a B team out and Chelsea - man for man - were stacked.  A point at Stamford Bridge isn't a bad result and particularly with that line-up.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 02:01:13 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:35:59 pm
And one thing's for sure, we'll approach the remaining away games in exactly the same manner.  Control and subdue with no end product, the story of 2022/23.

One thing I'll say for last night is that we had pretty much a B team out and Chelsea - man for man - were stacked.  A point at Stamford Bridge isn't a bad result and particularly with that line-up.
Personally just counting down until the summer, eking whatever crumbs of comfort I can from insipid performances. Season's been over since Madrid
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 02:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 12:26:28 pm
I mean right now my hopes are probably able to parachute out of a snakes arse


Quote of the day
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 02:25:32 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on April  4, 2023, 09:59:48 pm
8th is our lowest epl finish isn't it? We may finish below that

We've never finished lower than 8th in the top flight for 60 years. That proud record is seriously under threat right now.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 04:05:11 pm »
The last couple of games have been soul destroyingly shit but I feel a bit calmer about it all today. I think everyone knows at this point that Klopp's first great team has reached its conclusion and it's time to build the next one. The job is a much easier one than the first time round. We've got some players in horrible form but there's players there that can still make the core of a great team in the next couple of years:

Allisson
Trent
Robbo
Konate
Virgil
Salah

Depending on if we can figure out a way to use them, you can put Nunez in there for sure and potentially Gakpo as well. There's then the likes of Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho who have potential to be good squad players as a minimum. Plus the likes of Henderson and Thiago who can absolutely play a big part for a season or two even if they aren't going to be regular starters.

A few of those players above are having bad seasons, as I've said, but you'd have to believe that at their respective ages they aren't finished at the top level and with an improvement in the system and the necessary midfield upgrades they can get back to their best. Really it all comes down to the midfield which we can only wait and see. People talking about Brexit midfields of Bellingham, Rice and Mount and I say if that's the case called me Nigel Frottage because that's as big of an upgrade as we could probably wish for at the moment. Actually, please don't call me that.

Basically at this point we can only wait and see what the club can do over summer. Klopp isn't going to change his way of playing, that's been his failure this season. If we give him the players he needs then we're right back in business next year. And weren't those couple of seasons of us finding our level before winning all the big pots almighty good fun? We're at our low at the moment but under this coach we'll be back.

There are big concerns for me over the way we're using Nunez and Gakpo especially but Klopp will figure it out. He's one of the best there's ever been. It's time for fresh faces in the squad and with that comes some new talents and fresh ideas. We just have to hope the summer goes well for us and FSG do what they need to do and dig deep into their pockets.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 05:43:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:07:56 am
Yeah but were not fixing our problems in one window whatever we do so we might as well get him
and fix one problem for the next 10 years

I mean, signing Caicedo or Kone, for instance, would go along way to addressing the issue. Bellingham would be a great signing but I'm not sure it'd address any particular issue.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 05:51:11 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 04:05:11 pm
The last couple of games have been soul destroyingly shit but I feel a bit calmer about it all today. I think everyone knows at this point that Klopp's first great team has reached its conclusion and it's time to build the next one. The job is a much easier one than the first time round. We've got some players in horrible form but there's players there that can still make the core of a great team in the next couple of years:

Allisson
Trent
Robbo
Konate
Virgil
Salah

Depending on if we can figure out a way to use them, you can put Nunez in there for sure and potentially Gakpo as well. There's then the likes of Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho who have potential to be good squad players as a minimum. Plus the likes of Henderson and Thiago who can absolutely play a big part for a season or two even if they aren't going to be regular starters.

A few of those players above are having bad seasons, as I've said, but you'd have to believe that at their respective ages they aren't finished at the top level and with an improvement in the system and the necessary midfield upgrades they can get back to their best. Really it all comes down to the midfield which we can only wait and see. People talking about Brexit midfields of Bellingham, Rice and Mount and I say if that's the case called me Nigel Frottage because that's as big of an upgrade as we could probably wish for at the moment. Actually, please don't call me that.

Basically at this point we can only wait and see what the club can do over summer. Klopp isn't going to change his way of playing, that's been his failure this season. If we give him the players he needs then we're right back in business next year. And weren't those couple of seasons of us finding our level before winning all the big pots almighty good fun? We're at our low at the moment but under this coach we'll be back.

There are big concerns for me over the way we're using Nunez and Gakpo especially but Klopp will figure it out. He's one of the best there's ever been. It's time for fresh faces in the squad and with that comes some new talents and fresh ideas. We just have to hope the summer goes well for us and FSG do what they need to do and dig deep into their pockets.

Bit worrying that what you have listed we have 3 in their 30s, another to be 30 next season.
Offline redk84

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 06:12:14 pm »
I think we were expecting the worst going into the game yesterday...First half we actually grew into it a little bit but again, 2nd half was just terrible.

I did think we showed some fight in the beginning, but poor decision making and wastefulness killed our game.

Luckily Chelsea can't score for shit

We had crisis talks before the game apparently? Maybe we'll see something against arsenal and it won't be the worst week

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 06:51:25 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 06:12:14 pm
I think we were expecting the worst going into the game yesterday...First half we actually grew into it a little bit but again, 2nd half was just terrible.

I did think we showed some fight in the beginning, but poor decision making and wastefulness killed our game.

Luckily Chelsea can't score for shit

We had crisis talks before the game apparently? Maybe we'll see something against arsenal and it won't be the worst week

Ive been trying hard to think of an outfield player who didnt regularly mis place, under hit, overhit passes, failed to control the ball and, in some case for even greater hilarity, managed to fall over whilst failing to control the ball.
Offline BornRedSince76

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 06:58:29 pm »
If Klopp had words to have solved our situation they would have been said long ago.

Nothing will change.

Need new faces in the transfer window.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 07:43:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:51:11 pm
Bit worrying that what you have listed we have 3 in their 30s, another to be 30 next season.
I'm trying really hard to be positive here, Killer
Offline Lubeh

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 08:00:53 pm »
We have the bones of a decent side, we just need to fix alot of it within two seasons as has been said we will lose anywhere between 5 to 10 players this summer, thats not a bad thing to be honest it opens up alot of "wasted" wages, we also look to be selling kelleher which is a shame but he wants 1st team football, and we cant really deny him that, we have atm Allison, konate, Elliot?  Diaz , Nunez and Gakpo we could always move Trent into midfield which if i am being honest would be better for him, and for us, not to mention either Gomez or a new RB is cheaper than a playmaking midfielder,  we need a left back or promote Tsimi,  alteast 2 midfielders preferable a holding midfielder and a box to box (bellingham and lavia? or Tchouaméni as he has fallen down the ranks in madrid) if we do it this way thats 3/4 new players this summer, yes we wont be world beaters , but it gives us a platform for the followin season to bring in someone to replace salah, and maybe replace VVD (depending on hwo it goes as since his injury he has not been the same). or we replace VVD this summer too and swap with VVD.
Anyone over 30 we should be looking to sell on (barring goalkeepers),  salah , vvd,thiago,hendo, robbo, fab as bad as it sounds we need to sell while we can get something for them, love them all but we need to be ruthless.

Offline RK7

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 09:03:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:58:25 am
Thats right but is there anyone really thinking we are competing for the title next season?
2 or 3 new players in the right areas, a bit of luck with injuries and lot of soul searching and we can 100% challenge.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 09:59:34 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 09:03:55 pm
2 or 3 new players in the right areas, a bit of luck with injuries and lot of soul searching and we can 100% challenge.
Unless those 3 players are ready to start in midfield from day one and the confidence within the squad comes back, highly doubt it.
Offline BornRedSince76

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 10:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:59:34 pm
Unless those 3 players are ready to start in midfield from day one and the confidence within the squad comes back, highly doubt it.

I find it hard to believe the issue is down to confidence - we smashed United 7-0 and then went and lost to Bournemouth in the following game.
Offline whiteboots

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 10:11:50 pm »
It was a good draw, and a clean sheet against a team who were European champions  two years ago.

The travelling Reds appreciated the graft that went into that. Sometimes good managers do not have an answer for everything and if we can finish in the EL places we will have a platform for a decent next season. Trust Klopp to do that.
I'm staying down for the Arsenal game and can't wait.
 
Offline Occy

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm »
Class is permanent. You dont become shit overnight.

Our players are cooked, with a skinny squad, playing the football we do.

Its not the players fault or Klopp.

Its the reluctance to fund a deep squad of quality.

Klopp says in interviews we do it differently. He is towing the company line. If he was given the funds he would build a winning squad, because he loves the fans and club. Its why he came.

The reality is most fans dont want Arab oil money. However, with the way city are going. Completing will be hard. The FA I think are realising the errors of their ways letting these types buy in. Having a French league isnt what the epl needs or wants. The FA need to hit city hard, or the only way any team will win, other than once every 5/10 years, is if something strange happens. And the FA knows it as it will effect their product badly.
Offline Paul_h

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm »
think we need to go back to the front 3 we had when we played the Mancs. Nunez, Gakpo, Salah. They were developing an understanding by playing together, and there was some good interplay between them. Haven't seen this in the last couple of games, as I think we are trying to get Jota upto speed. May prove to be good to have more options for the last few games of the season though..

hope we can find a way to improve on our passing though. I'd devote whole training sessions to just this. As this is half the battle...everything else will fall in place..

 
Offline classycarra

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #468 on: Today at 12:30:57 am »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 09:03:55 pm
2 or 3 new players in the right areas, a bit of luck with injuries and lot of soul searching and we can 100% challenge.
Bouncing back into qualifying for the champions league would be a genuinely brilliant achievement for next season, if we can make those improvements you mention. Would delight in being wrong but a run on the league sounds implausible.

Especially in the context of the improved resources and pull for Arsenal Spurs from CL money and 'pull' (plus blood money) for Newcastle. Plus united and chelsea and city continuing to throw huge money around
Online A Red Abroad

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #469 on: Today at 12:39:12 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:30:57 am


Especially in the context of the improved resources and pull for Arsenal Spurs from CL money and 'pull' (plus blood money) for Newcastle. Plus united and chelsea and city continuing to throw huge money around


This is the (scary) reality. :(
