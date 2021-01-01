We have the bones of a decent side, we just need to fix alot of it within two seasons as has been said we will lose anywhere between 5 to 10 players this summer, thats not a bad thing to be honest it opens up alot of "wasted" wages, we also look to be selling kelleher which is a shame but he wants 1st team football, and we cant really deny him that, we have atm Allison, konate, Elliot? Diaz , Nunez and Gakpo we could always move Trent into midfield which if i am being honest would be better for him, and for us, not to mention either Gomez or a new RB is cheaper than a playmaking midfielder, we need a left back or promote Tsimi, alteast 2 midfielders preferable a holding midfielder and a box to box (bellingham and lavia? or Tchouaméni as he has fallen down the ranks in madrid) if we do it this way thats 3/4 new players this summer, yes we wont be world beaters , but it gives us a platform for the followin season to bring in someone to replace salah, and maybe replace VVD (depending on hwo it goes as since his injury he has not been the same). or we replace VVD this summer too and swap with VVD.
Anyone over 30 we should be looking to sell on (barring goalkeepers), salah , vvd,thiago,hendo, robbo, fab as bad as it sounds we need to sell while we can get something for them, love them all but we need to be ruthless.