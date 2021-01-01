« previous next »
Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
Reply #440 on: Today at 11:48:47 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:55:58 am
Yeah, it is just noise. Everyone has checked out until pre season now.
Thats just not a good thing whichever way we look at it, especially when there are significant targets left. If squad confidence and motivation is at rock bottom and players are going through the motions, I'm not sure it can be recovered by next season, it's not a switch that Jurgen can just turn on.

Let's not forget the finish we had to 20/21, think we won 9 out of 11, the Ali goal and getting 3rd place. All were important in building squad unity allowing the the summer break to fully recharge.

Here we have a a number who will leave a few who may leave and a we haven't got a clue who will come in. So much instability will end up affecting next season as well.
killer-heels

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
Reply #441 on: Today at 11:58:25 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:48:47 am
Thats just not a good thing whichever way we look at it, especially when there are significant targets left. If squad confidence and motivation is at rock bottom and players are going through the motions, I'm not sure it can be recovered by next season, it's not a switch that Jurgen can just turn on.

Let's not forget the finish we had to 20/21, think we won 9 out of 11, the Ali goal and getting 3rd place. All were important in building squad unity allowing the the summer break to fully recharge.

Here we have a a number who will leave a few who may leave and a we haven't got a clue who will come in. So much instability will end up affecting next season as well.

Thats right but is there anyone really thinking we are competing for the title next season?
filopastry

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
Reply #442 on: Today at 12:18:47 pm
This team might be able to win 9 of the last 11 ...... if they were all played at home.

The away form is unforgivably awful
Sharado

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
Reply #443 on: Today at 12:26:28 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:18:47 pm
This team might be able to win 9 of the last 11 ...... if they were all played at home.

The away form is unforgivably awful

I mean right now my hopes are probably able to parachute out of a snakes arse but the 4 away games we've got are all against relegation fodder. There's nothing to say we couldn't.....ha....I'll stop myself there.
damomad

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
Reply #444 on: Today at 12:27:30 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:18:47 pm
This team might be able to win 9 of the last 11 ...... if they were all played at home.

The away form is unforgivably awful

The only thing going for is our last 4 away games are all against teams at the bottom. Leeds are the highest place and they are only 6 points off bottom. If we can get our act together and maybe get Diaz back we should be getting maximum points from them all.
killer-heels

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
Reply #445 on: Today at 12:33:00 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 12:27:30 pm
The only thing going for is our last 4 away games are all against teams at the bottom. Leeds are the highest place and they are only 6 points off bottom. If we can get our act together and maybe get Diaz back we should be getting maximum points from them all.

No chance.
DelTrotter

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
Reply #446 on: Today at 12:35:19 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 12:27:30 pm
The only thing going for is our last 4 away games are all against teams at the bottom. Leeds are the highest place and they are only 6 points off bottom. If we can get our act together and maybe get Diaz back we should be getting maximum points from them all.

Just scoring a goal in one of them games would be like a trophy. We've not scored a goal at Palace, Bournemouth, Wolves, Forest or Everton so far.
Chris~

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
Reply #447 on: Today at 12:37:24 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:35:19 pm
Just scoring a goal in one of them games would be like a trophy. We've not scored a goal at Palace, Bournemouth, Wolves, Forest or Everton so far.
Would almost call it utopia
DelTrotter

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
Reply #448 on: Today at 12:39:24 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:37:24 pm
Would almost call it utopia

 ;D "A famous premier league day/night"
Kopenhagen

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
Reply #449 on: Today at 12:43:36 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 12:27:30 pm
The only thing going for is our last 4 away games are all against teams at the bottom. Leeds are the highest place and they are only 6 points off bottom. If we can get our act together and maybe get Diaz back we should be getting maximum points from them all.

Have you watched us lately?
thaddeus

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
Reply #450 on: Today at 01:35:59 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:35:19 pm
Just scoring a goal in one of them games would be like a trophy. We've not scored a goal at Palace, Bournemouth, Wolves, Forest or Everton so far.
And one thing's for sure, we'll approach the remaining away games in exactly the same manner.  Control and subdue with no end product, the story of 2022/23.

One thing I'll say for last night is that we had pretty much a B team out and Chelsea - man for man - were stacked.  A point at Stamford Bridge isn't a bad result and particularly with that line-up.
DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
Reply #451 on: Today at 02:01:13 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:35:59 pm
And one thing's for sure, we'll approach the remaining away games in exactly the same manner.  Control and subdue with no end product, the story of 2022/23.

One thing I'll say for last night is that we had pretty much a B team out and Chelsea - man for man - were stacked.  A point at Stamford Bridge isn't a bad result and particularly with that line-up.
Personally just counting down until the summer, eking whatever crumbs of comfort I can from insipid performances. Season's been over since
Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
Reply #452 on: Today at 02:02:01 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:26:28 pm
I mean right now my hopes are probably able to parachute out of a snakes arse


Quote of the day
