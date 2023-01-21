« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)  (Read 7571 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #400 on: Today at 12:08:04 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:58:13 pm
But every game is different and we won't approach games the same way.

What? How did we approach this game that leads to any confidence in anything else? We could barely pass forward and created nothing. Were one of the worst away teams in the league at this point and its a total joke.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #401 on: Today at 12:09:00 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 12:07:14 am
Grim state of affairs when not giving up completely is an improvement.

Thats exactly what Klopp meant. He said we kept fighting, which we did. It was very much words of encouragement to not kick these players even more.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #402 on: Today at 12:09:52 am »
Worrying comments from the captain and manager.

Offline Lubeh

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #403 on: Today at 12:10:18 am »
I mean in the bigger picture id from other seasons a point at chelsea is good, but that chelsea....
Offline Schmidt

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #404 on: Today at 12:16:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:09:00 am
Thats exactly what Klopp meant. He said we kept fighting, which we did. It was very much words of encouragement to not kick these players even more.

They seem in desperate need of a kick.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #405 on: Today at 12:37:08 am »
In the second half when the game was there to be won, we had an xG of 0.02. Piss poor
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #406 on: Today at 12:38:37 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:08:04 am
What? How did we approach this game that leads to any confidence in anything else? We could barely pass forward and created nothing. Were one of the worst away teams in the league at this point and its a total joke.
We're the same team that beat City, Napoli and United at home. Anything can happen in one game regardless of performance but I agree that we'll struggle to string results together with the way we are playing.
Offline eAyeAddio

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #407 on: Today at 01:46:44 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:07:53 am
...maybe gakpo in there for when after 20 mins thiago gets injured :P

......maybe gakpo in there for when after 2 mins thiago gets injured.

There, fixed it for you....
Offline Hysterical Fool

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #408 on: Today at 03:33:50 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:54:36 pm
I wish these Bellingham rumors be put to bed. Not sure if is wise to spend 100m on one player when it looks like we need 6 or 7 which alone is going to cost around 100m

Bellingham will smite our enemies to oblivion.
Offline Avens

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #409 on: Today at 03:55:12 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 03:33:50 am
Bellingham will smite our enemies to oblivion.

Does anyone else understand what this joke is? He keeps making it  ???
Online decosabute

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #410 on: Today at 05:02:06 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:33:52 pm
Mad the way both the players and coaching staff have actually gave up on this season. First Liverpool team I think Ive ever seen do that in my lifetime at least.

You write well for an 8 year old
