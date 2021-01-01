But every game is different and we won't approach games the same way.
Grim state of affairs when not giving up completely is an improvement.
Thats exactly what Klopp meant. He said we kept fighting, which we did. It was very much words of encouragement to not kick these players even more.
What? How did we approach this game that leads to any confidence in anything else? We could barely pass forward and created nothing. Were one of the worst away teams in the league at this point and its a total joke.
...maybe gakpo in there for when after 20 mins thiago gets injured
