« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)  (Read 7168 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,090
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #400 on: Today at 12:08:04 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:58:13 pm
But every game is different and we won't approach games the same way.

What? How did we approach this game that leads to any confidence in anything else? We could barely pass forward and created nothing. Were one of the worst away teams in the league at this point and its a total joke.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,496
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #401 on: Today at 12:09:00 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 12:07:14 am
Grim state of affairs when not giving up completely is an improvement.

Thats exactly what Klopp meant. He said we kept fighting, which we did. It was very much words of encouragement to not kick these players even more.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #402 on: Today at 12:09:52 am »
Worrying comments from the captain and manager.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Lubeh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #403 on: Today at 12:10:18 am »
I mean in the bigger picture id from other seasons a point at chelsea is good, but that chelsea....
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,222
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #404 on: Today at 12:16:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:09:00 am
Thats exactly what Klopp meant. He said we kept fighting, which we did. It was very much words of encouragement to not kick these players even more.

They seem in desperate need of a kick.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #405 on: Today at 12:37:08 am »
In the second half when the game was there to be won, we had an xG of 0.02. Piss poor
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #406 on: Today at 12:38:37 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:08:04 am
What? How did we approach this game that leads to any confidence in anything else? We could barely pass forward and created nothing. Were one of the worst away teams in the league at this point and its a total joke.
We're the same team that beat City, Napoli and United at home. Anything can happen in one game regardless of performance but I agree that we'll struggle to string results together with the way we are playing.
Logged

Offline eAyeAddio

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
  • The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool (shitefest)
« Reply #407 on: Today at 01:46:44 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:07:53 am
...maybe gakpo in there for when after 20 mins thiago gets injured :P

......maybe gakpo in there for when after 2 mins thiago gets injured.

There, fixed it for you....
Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 