PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool

TepidT2O

Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:49:03 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:45:52 pm
A bit worry by Matip his passing and defending has been a bit suspect.
Apart from that hes been fine :lmao
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:50:12 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:49:03 pm
Apart from that hes been fine :lmao

To be fair few have stood out today.  :D
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Reply #42 on: Today at 08:56:04 pm
Sorry forgot this was on, sign of the times I guess
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Reply #43 on: Today at 09:03:35 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:56:04 pm
Sorry forgot this was on, sign of the times I guess

It's all going to happen second half.  :D
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Reply #44 on: Today at 09:04:20 pm
45 Second half underway.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Reply #45 on: Today at 09:04:35 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:56:04 pm
Sorry forgot this was on, sign of the times I guess
Dont worry, in  so many ways it isnt!
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Reply #46 on: Today at 09:05:19 pm
46 A half chance for us there, as the ball is slid in but Bobby can't quite get his foot on it and the keeper clears.
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Reply #47 on: Today at 09:06:46 pm
47 Another chance for Chelsea is belted over the goal by Kovacic. I could have done better there.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Reply #48 on: Today at 09:07:26 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:06:46 pm
47 Another chance for Chelsea is belted over the goal by Kovacic. I could have done better there.
Konate would have cleared that but was fouled.. but it was ignored
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Reply #49 on: Today at 09:07:49 pm
Surely worth putting Darwin through the middle
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Reply #50 on: Today at 09:08:49 pm
Inevitable. Ha ha, no goal.
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Reply #51 on: Today at 09:09:27 pm
49 Chelsea ghost their way through our defence and Havertz scores, it deflects off someone first. Offside.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #52 on: Today at 09:10:46 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:09:27 pm
49 Chelsea ghost their way through our defence and Havertz scores, it deflects off someone first. Offside.
Came off Alisson, onto Havertz hand and in
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #53 on: Today at 09:10:54 pm
51 That's a bit better a good move between Jota and some good work from Nunez.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #54 on: Today at 09:11:44 pm
One thing this season has taught me.

Whenever you give away a stupid goal and then it gets disallowed.we always, always concede another stupid one not long after
BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #55 on: Today at 09:13:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:11:44 pm
One thing this season has taught me.

Whenever you give away a stupid goal and then it gets disallowed.we always, always concede another stupid one not long after
Yeah, very true
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #56 on: Today at 09:13:29 pm
53 We just can't start any moves at the moment, just content to pass it around the back.
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #57 on: Today at 09:14:52 pm
55 That is typical of our problem. Bobby wins the ball high up and then Fab immediately gives it away.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #58 on: Today at 09:15:16 pm
I mean the entire team opened up like the gates of Valhalla

Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 09:13:31 pm
Konate for that disallowed goal

Where is he going and what is he doing?
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #59 on: Today at 09:16:17 pm
56 Chelsea get a free kick, it's awful high over the bar.
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #60 on: Today at 09:18:20 pm
58 Not good by Jota there, but tells of the frustration the team have, throwing their hands in the air when they don't get decisions.
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #61 on: Today at 09:19:26 pm
59 Nunez wins the ball up high up again but his shot is straight at the keeper.
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #62 on: Today at 09:20:28 pm
60 Another Chelsea free kick on the half way line. Am I being paranoid by thinking we would not have got that free kick?

Over to Tepid.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #63 on: Today at 09:21:13 pm
62 basically everything is shite ..repeat
jillc

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #64 on: Today at 09:21:40 pm
The subs are being readied.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #65 on: Today at 09:24:25 pm
65 Felix weaves through nearly our whole team but a gangly Matip leg comes in handy

Corner to them


Changes for us Bobby and Tsimikas off, Robbo and Mo come on.

Not a corner after all btw
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Chelsea 0 vs 0 Liverpool
Reply #66 on: Today at 09:25:46 pm
66 Kovacic slips and holds the ball. Booked
