Don't think Chelsea will have magically improved following Potter going. I'm not expecting much from us but at the same time I'm not expecting much from them. Think they'll have put money down on the table for a manager before they play Madrid, which they'll have both eyes firmly on. Can't see them finishing in a European spot via the league.



Hoping we can take something here, a draw wouldn't help us out much, we have to win, might as well just go for it! I still don't think we'll be in the Champions League spots but hoping we can at the least get a Europa League spot.