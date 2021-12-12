« previous next »
Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th

So Howard Philips

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #80 on: Today at 01:18:16 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:16:09 pm
Allegedly Virgil, Elliott and Oxlade-Chamberlain didn't travel.

So Elliotts absence is one less pair of legs with some running in them less.

Conor Gallagher to be man of the match. ;D
Wghennessy

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #81 on: Today at 01:18:59 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:13:00 pm
At least that makes sense for him to be on the bench.

In that case who plays on the right?

Personally...id try something new and put Doak there but i doubt he will.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #82 on: Today at 01:19:26 pm
Is Arthur going to get his first start after celebrating Abu Dhabi taking the lead on Saturday  :D
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #83 on: Today at 01:21:03 pm
Could be looking at

Alisson
Milner
Konate
Gomez
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Henderson
Arthur
Jota
Firmino
Nunez 

Hopefully not  :D
classycarra

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #84 on: Today at 01:23:46 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 01:14:51 pm
Saturday morning isnt 12+ hours from when he could break fast though.
he's not missed evening games before for fasting. we don't even know that he doesnt apply exemptions eg taking water, accounting for travelling
Brain Potter

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #85 on: Today at 01:56:02 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:08:06 pm
ta. Another visual feast awaits.

Yes, now, is it possible for me to reserve the Sky channel for the duration of this televisual feast

Brain Potter

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #86 on: Today at 02:00:10 pm
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 06:32:31 pm
holy shit - we are in for a torrid evening

If its any consolation the Chelsea fans utterly despise Anthony Taylor and think he has an agenda against them.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #87 on: Today at 02:18:13 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:19:26 pm
Is Arthur going to get his first start after celebrating Abu Dhabi taking the lead on Saturday  :D

Didn't really celebrate. He looked more confused and bemused.

Not his fault that Guardiola is a such a fucking drugged up smackhead.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #88 on: Today at 02:19:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:18:13 pm
Didn't really celebrate. He looked more confused and bemused.

Not his fault that Guardiola is a such a fucking drugged up smackhead.

I thought the emoji would've given away that I was joking  ;)
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #89 on: Today at 02:19:19 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:00:10 pm
If its any consolation the Chelsea fans utterly despise Anthony Taylor and think he has an agenda against them.

2 sendings off each
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #90 on: Today at 02:48:04 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:19:01 pm
I thought the emoji would've given away that I was joking  ;)

:D
Nick110581

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #91 on: Today at 02:50:37 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:16:09 pm
Allegedly Virgil, Elliott and Oxlade-Chamberlain didn't travel.

Ox is a nice lad but essentially picking up a huge salary and offering nothing.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #92 on: Today at 02:52:29 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:50:37 pm
Ox is a nice lad but essentially picking up a huge salary and offering nothing.

Yeah, shouldn't really be anywhere near the first team at this stage
AndyMuller

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #93 on: Today at 03:14:13 pm
Haven't kept up with these but how has Enzo been since he moved there?
joezydudek

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #94 on: Today at 03:24:59 pm
How has it gone from Klopp saying he had no new injury concerns yesterday to a bunch of players not travelling? Not that I'd be surprised the way this season has gone!
redk84

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #95 on: Today at 03:26:11 pm
I think we'll win...

And the bad feeling from the weekend will go away
Nick110581

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #96 on: Today at 03:37:41 pm
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 03:24:59 pm
How has it gone from Klopp saying he had no new injury concerns yesterday to a bunch of players not travelling? Not that I'd be surprised the way this season has gone!

Assume they are just dropped
RedSmoke

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #97 on: Today at 03:38:13 pm
Urgh.... Really not ready to watch us play again tonight, especially away from home, and against this lot...

Hoping the rumours of VVD & MS being dropped aren't true but seems to be a bit of noise around it, don't think TAA being dropped would be too bad as think he maybe needs it to be honest.

SinceSixtyFive

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #98 on: Today at 03:41:39 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:50:37 pm
Ox is a nice lad but essentially picking up a huge salary and offering nothing.

Well yeh.

But as you say - he's a nice lad.
SinceSixtyFive

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #99 on: Today at 03:44:44 pm
Not too proud of my own attitude to this one - struggling for enthusiasm I must admit.

Then I saw the officials  :D

Ahhhh bollocks I'm watching it. Whats the worst that can happen?

No fucking way am I listening to Sky commentary though  :no
MD1990

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #100 on: Today at 03:52:43 pm
odds for Chelsea shortened alot in the last 24 hours.
So we probably are missing a few
disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #101 on: Today at 04:01:06 pm
Don't think Chelsea will have magically improved following Potter going. I'm not expecting much from us but at the same time I'm not expecting much from them. Think they'll have put money down on the table for a manager before they play Madrid, which they'll have both eyes firmly on. Can't see them finishing in a European spot via the league.

Hoping we can take something here, a draw wouldn't help us out much, we have to win, might as well just go for it! I still don't think we'll be in the Champions League spots but hoping we can at the least get a Europa League spot.
shank94

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #102 on: Today at 04:41:35 pm
Got a good feeling about this one for some reason
Fromola

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #103 on: Today at 04:46:02 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:18:16 pm
So Elliotts absence is one less pair of legs with some running in them less.

Conor Gallagher to be man of the match. ;D

The midfield will be a car crash tonight unless you can get a big performance out of someone like Jones and get a good hour out of Henderson or something. We can't go there with a highline while getting picked off all game, there's a reason we've got 12 away points from 14 games.

With Taylor and Kavanagh and a new manager in for Chelsea on top, it doesn't look great.
Keith Lard

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #104 on: Today at 04:50:00 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:46:02 pm
The midfield will be a car crash tonight. We can't go there with a highline.

No Thiago or Bajcetic. Sounds like Elliot is injured too.

Hendo needs rest.

Fabinho, Keita and Chamberlain are finished.

Leaves us with Milner and Jones. Looks like Hendo is going to be pushed, or we see Gakpo deployed in midfield. Latter I think is likely. Feel for Gakpo - hes really come into a horrible situation and acquitted himself admirably imo, all things considered.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #105 on: Today at 04:52:00 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:14:13 pm
Haven't kept up with these but how has Enzo been since he moved there?

Bossed it against Everton in the game I saw, the best player on the pitch, seems to be playing well if not without weaknesses. He should be on easy mode tonight.
