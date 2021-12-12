« previous next »
Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #80 on: Today at 01:18:16 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:16:09 pm
Allegedly Virgil, Elliott and Oxlade-Chamberlain didn't travel.

So Elliotts absence is one less pair of legs with some running in them less.

Conor Gallagher to be man of the match. ;D
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #81 on: Today at 01:18:59 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:13:00 pm
At least that makes sense for him to be on the bench.

In that case who plays on the right?

Personally...id try something new and put Doak there but i doubt he will.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #82 on: Today at 01:19:26 pm
Is Arthur going to get his first start after celebrating Abu Dhabi taking the lead on Saturday  :D
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #83 on: Today at 01:21:03 pm
Could be looking at

Alisson
Milner
Konate
Gomez
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Henderson
Arthur
Jota
Firmino
Nunez 

Hopefully not  :D
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #84 on: Today at 01:23:46 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 01:14:51 pm
Saturday morning isnt 12+ hours from when he could break fast though.
he's not missed evening games before for fasting. we don't even know that he doesnt apply exemptions eg taking water, accounting for travelling
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #85 on: Today at 01:56:02 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:08:06 pm
ta. Another visual feast awaits.

Yes, now, is it possible for me to reserve the Sky channel for the duration of this televisual feast

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #86 on: Today at 02:00:10 pm
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 06:32:31 pm
holy shit - we are in for a torrid evening

If its any consolation the Chelsea fans utterly despise Anthony Taylor and think he has an agenda against them.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #87 on: Today at 02:18:13 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:19:26 pm
Is Arthur going to get his first start after celebrating Abu Dhabi taking the lead on Saturday  :D

Didn't really celebrate. He looked more confused and bemused.

Not his fault that Guardiola is a such a fucking drugged up smackhead.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #88 on: Today at 02:19:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:18:13 pm
Didn't really celebrate. He looked more confused and bemused.

Not his fault that Guardiola is a such a fucking drugged up smackhead.

I thought the emoji would've given away that I was joking  ;)
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #89 on: Today at 02:19:19 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:00:10 pm
If its any consolation the Chelsea fans utterly despise Anthony Taylor and think he has an agenda against them.

2 sendings off each
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #90 on: Today at 02:48:04 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:19:01 pm
I thought the emoji would've given away that I was joking  ;)

:D
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #91 on: Today at 02:50:37 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:16:09 pm
Allegedly Virgil, Elliott and Oxlade-Chamberlain didn't travel.

Ox is a nice lad but essentially picking up a huge salary and offering nothing.
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #92 on: Today at 02:52:29 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:50:37 pm
Ox is a nice lad but essentially picking up a huge salary and offering nothing.

Yeah, shouldn't really be anywhere near the first team at this stage
Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #93 on: Today at 03:14:13 pm
Haven't kept up with these but how has Enzo been since he moved there?
