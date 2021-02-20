« previous next »
Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th

kezzy

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:14:19 pm
Give Gomez and Tsimikas a go at full back.   Havent got a clue who plays in midfield, maybe give Jones a chance to see what he can do.  Taylor as ref and Kavanagh on VAR really is taking the piss.  Dont expect a single decision to go our way.   Kavanagh will probably give City a pen even though we arent playing them. 
OOS

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
Can't imagine anything worse than watching us away from home this season.
Circa1892

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:11:37 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:24:51 pm
Referee: Anthony Taylor
Fourth official: Andre Marriner
VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Be fair - if you add up their childhood homes distance from Old Trafford/Maine Road together you're probably closing in on double figures.

All Altrincham or Bury fans though.
A Red Abroad

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
Post-embargo presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7lcP0K6GGCs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7lcP0K6GGCs</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lcP0K6GGCs
stockdam

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:49:27 pm
Thanks Zlen.

I dont expect us to win anymore away games as we just dont seem to have the desire anymore. Chelsea are having a terrible season as are we. It could be 2-2 with both sides scoring OGs.

One week we beat United by 7 then we lose to Bournemouth. Our dreadful midfield was exposed by City who simply outran and outpassed us.

Until we change our midfield I really cannot see us winning away from home.
killer-heels

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:50:57 pm
Im glad Potter has gone but I still only see a draw or best. We are not in top four fight anymore, just want this season done.
disgraced cake

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:53:50 pm
I can not fucking believe we're playing again already tomorrow
Always_A_Red

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #47 on: Today at 12:23:25 am
I was actually quite looking forward to this, knowing that they were struggling as much as us.

Now they've got rid of Potter, I instantly thought that there will be a big reaction from their players. They had 25+ shots against Villa and didn't deserve to lose. It's their final finishing that's letting them down. If they play that well against us, I can see it being a really difficult night for us.

This will either go two ways for me:

We'll either win well and take advantage of their turmoil
Or
We'll get hammered again

I just cant see a tight affair when both teams cant defend.


Keith Lard

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #48 on: Today at 12:54:32 am
Allison

Gomez
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Jones
Milner
Chamberlain

Salah
Nunez
Jota


I am not having Fabinho anywhere near the team. I just want to see him sold in the summer because he's finished. Same for Keita.

Trent and Robbo need dropping - they need to get their heads sorted because they've been poor for too long.

Hendo needs the rest - this game is too close to the City game. Maybe use him for 30 mins towards the end of the game.

Jones has to get a game.

Nunez simply needs to start being played down the middle.
JRed

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #49 on: Today at 06:50:11 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:54:32 am
Allison

Gomez
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Jones
Milner
Chamberlain

Salah
Nunez
Jota


I am not having Fabinho anywhere near the team. I just want to see him sold in the summer because he's finished. Same for Keita.

Trent and Robbo need dropping - they need to get their heads sorted because they've been poor for too long.

Hendo needs the rest - this game is too close to the City game. Maybe use him for 30 mins towards the end of the game.

Jones has to get a game.

Nunez simply needs to start being played down the middle.
I didnt think our midfield could be any worse than it has been lately, but your line up has shown me I was wrong.
RogerTheRed

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #50 on: Today at 07:04:49 am
Thanks ARA. He is not a happy chap!
slaphead

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #51 on: Today at 10:08:43 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:50:57 pm
Im glad Potter has gone but I still only see a draw or best. We are not in top four fight anymore, just want this season done.

I think we are in the fight for top 4. For now at least. Utd are running into a little bit of bad form. And we're 8 points behind Spurs with 2 games in hand. If we were 8 points off top with 10 games left we wouldn't be giving up on the league, so I dont see why we should give up on top 4 just yet. We may be shit, but Spurs will do their thing, and Utd have a weird fascination with 6th like so.
MD1990

Re: Chelsea V Liverpool, EPL, Tuesday April 4th
Reply #52 on: Today at 10:42:06 am
i would go

--Allison
Gomez--Konate--Van Dijk--Tsimikas
----------Milner
---Henderson-------Jones
--Salah---Nunez---Gakpo
