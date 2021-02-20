I was actually quite looking forward to this, knowing that they were struggling as much as us.



Now they've got rid of Potter, I instantly thought that there will be a big reaction from their players. They had 25+ shots against Villa and didn't deserve to lose. It's their final finishing that's letting them down. If they play that well against us, I can see it being a really difficult night for us.



This will either go two ways for me:



We'll either win well and take advantage of their turmoil

Or

We'll get hammered again



I just cant see a tight affair when both teams cant defend.





