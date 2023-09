No way would I go back to downloading music. Streaming services are a must these days unlike Netflix etc that can easily be replaced by not so legal available streaming methods.



Even as someone who happily still torrents all the video content I'm after, I've given up adding to the MP3 library I started waaaaaay back in the Napster days. It wasn't a conscious decision, and maybe even 5 or so years ago I was still using ripping tools to grab hold of anything I'd stumbled across on YT, but it got to point I had several hundred MP3s just sat in my 'Downloads' that I then never did anything with. Around the same time I dipped my toe into the Amazon Echo setups, and so started paying for Prime Music. I'd always assumed that the streaming services only really catered to mainstream audiences so was pretty impressed by just what I was finding on there, including all the content I was still downloading. There are still a few favourite albums that are just too obscure for Amazon, so my backup is a Plex server that is linked into the Echos via a skill to provide that particular music when desired.I only really listen to MP3 files now in the car, I keep a USB stick there with several hundred 'classics', but increasingly I find myself using the Amazon Music app to sync a couple of playlists (so they stream locally and not use data) instead. I can't get my Plex stuff that way though, I'd need the specific app for that and I can't be bothered paying extra to occasionally listen to half a dozen albums.What this thread has illustrated to me though, with the YT premium comments, is that there are people who apparently don't use browser ad blockers to stop all that sort of thing happening.