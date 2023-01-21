« previous next »
Author Topic: Have we got any fans left?  (Read 1013 times)

Have we got any fans left?
« on: Yesterday at 09:07:59 pm »
Just wondering?

All I can see and hear is whining entitled c*nts. No offence like.
Poor.

Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:09:09 pm »
There was a lot of fucking whinging when we were winning to be fair.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:11:44 pm »
It's the only time people are posting,lots of fist biting.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:07:59 pm
Just wondering?

All I can see and hear is whining entitled c*nts. No offence like.

 :)
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:31:57 pm »
Never mind winning Cups or the League, if we don't win the transfer window the next 2 years, we're DOOMED.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:32:18 pm »
The answer is no, obviously. Those people in red cheering for us yesterday weren't dedicated fans who spent their time and money to support us, they were just confused Man City fans. The 40,000 people who pay top dollar to come to all our home games just like shouting and the colour red.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:07:59 pm
Just wondering?

All I can see and hear is whining entitled c*nts. No offence like.
Tough Times, could get worst too, but we win together, loose together. As shite as weve been, and as much as the team needs breaking up and rebuilding again. No one should be slagging them off. These boys have give us time if our lives.
Its football, its a cycle, but what makes Liverpool and our fans so unique, is our togetherness and Seige mentality at times. Now more than ever is the time to remember this and stand tall. Well rise again, be it next season or in the near future, because thats what this great club do.
The good times will return, so lets ride the storm and remember, others can only dream of the things we have seen and done. It may seem bad now, but remember lads and lasses, We are Liverpool YNWA :)
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:32:18 pm
The answer is no, obviously. Those people in red cheering for us yesterday weren't dedicated fans who spent their time and money to support us, they were just confused Man City fans. The 40,000 people who pay top dollar to come to all our home games just like shouting and the colour red.


Ok Drax
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:07:59 pm
Just wondering?

All I can see and hear is whining entitled c*nts. No offence like.

It seems like you've been going for some time - I'd guess it was around the same time as me - maybe a year or two before - or after.

Serious question - have times really changed that much? When I started going, most people - but not everyone on the Kop would support the team.

But in the Kemlyn or the Main Stand / Paddock - most people were self entitled, with a few supporting the team.

I'd say there was a good chance you were there when we booed the team off after Rafa took us top of the league with a home draw. And you were probably there when Ablet used to get booed when his name was read from the team sheet by George.

I like to think our fans are a bit different. It comes from Shanklyism. We're great - even ff we know were not. And the opposition are shite - even when they're not.

But this Shanklyism has ever really been in the ground - and mainly limited to the Kop. It's always been alright to have a moan in the ale house, amongst fellow reds - just leave it in the piub and don't take it into the ground.

When I signed up to Shanklyism there wasn't a rule about forums, but if it was okay to moan in the pub - then it's okay to moan in the forum.

Anyway, moaning is a Scouse prerogative. I love moaning.

And owners are fair game - they always have been. Shankly loved having a barney with the Board. But these days the line between the owners and the Club is a lot more blurred compared to what it used to be. 

Final thoughts on it - is that since everything became a brand it's more difficult to feel passionate about it - well, for me it is and I reckon there's more like me.

It's not really Liverpool - the City vs Manchester (the city) anymore. It's just a battle of brands and some people feel similar to the types who think Microsoft are shite because they love Sony - and vice versa. Feels a bit false sometimes.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm »
i really do think that with social media and whatsapp groups (mates and work colleagues supporting other teams and so the 'banter' can get abusive and aggressive) a lot of our 'fans' know that they (personally) are gonna be in for a fucking hard time until the next game and are angry because of that - because they're gonna get some real shit

90% of liverpool fans do not go the game - it would be impossible - so for the majority of our fans they live a vicarious existence through the club

the team, though underperforming, are an easy target and therefore take the brunt of the cry-arses frustration which manifests itself in unnecessary crass comments

best to ignore - though not easy at times
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:32:18 pm
The answer is no, obviously. Those people in red cheering for us yesterday weren't dedicated fans who spent their time and money to support us, they were just confused Man City fans. The 40,000 people who pay top dollar to come to all our home games just like shouting and the colour red.

I've been paying 'top dollar' for over 30 years. I see loads that leave every fucking game, early. Dedicated? Don't make me fucking laugh kid.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:29:55 pm
I've been paying 'top dollar' for over 30 years. I see loads that leave every fucking game, early. Dedicated? Don't make me fucking laugh kid.

To have got a ticket through normal channels yesterday with a reduced capacity required someone who has been constantly going to away games. I guess you have your own meaning of the word dedicated.

Is a dedicated fan now someone with a largely positive post count on RAWK?

What is the definition of a good Liverpool fan?
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:29:55 pm
I've been paying 'top dollar' for over 30 years. I see loads that leave every fucking game, early. Dedicated? Don't make me fucking laugh kid.

Are you actually saying leaving a game a couple of mins early makes you less of a fan?
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:01:37 pm »
I think we lost a lot of fans due to the referees unfavorable treatment towards us.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:29:55 pm
I've been paying 'top dollar' for over 30 years. I see loads that leave every fucking game, early. Dedicated? Don't make me fucking laugh kid.

But, as I was trying to say earlier - what's changed?

Have you forgotten the old classic, "Hark now here, the Kemlyn sing - the Main Stand ran away"?

And it was pocket money back then - not top dollar. I think it's worse now than back then - bit not much.

And people are going to feel entitled because back then they were paying the price of a portion of fish and chips. And us in the Kop felt less entitled because we couldn't spare the extra for the cod. And now people are paying top London restaurant prices.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:06:49 pm »
I expect a fuckin' poll Andy.  Get your head in the game.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
Are you actually saying leaving a game a couple of mins early makes you less of a fan?

Leicester boxing day 1984 - went home at half time. It was because it was Leicester (again) and we were getting beat 2-0, wanted to just go home and have my Boxing Day roast.

So I'm no fan at all.

But on the other hand, I was selling scratch offs that helped pay for the collapsed sewer under the Kop in 87.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm by Billy Elliot »
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm
Leicester boxing day 1985 - went home at half time. It was because it was Leicester (again) and we were getting beat 2-0, wanted to just go home and have my Boxing Day roast.

So I'm no fan at all.

But on the other hand, I was selling scratch offs that helped pay for the collapsed sewer under the Kop in 87.

That was my second ever game. Two games, two defeats. My dad hated me. :D
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:09:01 pm
That was my second ever game. Two games, two defeats. My dad hated me. :D

Didnt you go to Brentford away this season?
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:09:01 pm
That was my second ever game. Two games, two defeats. My dad hated me. :D

Note that I've just edited the year  ;D

First half was terrible and with it being Leicester the outcome was inevitable.

Got on the bus and heard Phil Neale had scored a penalty. Regretted walking out for about the next 20 minutes - until I was in the warmth with my roast, and playing my new Bruce Lee game on my Spectrum.

No fan at all me  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:14:02 pm by Billy Elliot »
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:17:18 pm »
I'd rather read opinions about football than complaints that add nothing. A lot has gone wrong this season, there's a lot to talk about, if people can't discuss it on a football forum then where can they? People go overboard sometimes, I think more could do with taking a break after a bad game instead of posting, but I'm tired of having constructive conversations about the season only for others to come in and start attacking the posters instead of addressing the points they're making.

I think too many people spend time reading the absolute trash on twitter and then come to rawk with a chip on their shoulder. There are some posters who don't even seem to have an opinion on football any more, they're just here to stop everyone else having an opinion.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm
Are you actually saying leaving a game a couple of mins early makes you less of a fan?

Yeah I am. I've been going to the game for decades and the same dickheads leave 20-30 minutes early every fucking game.

Are you saying that makes them more of a fan?
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
Yeah I am. I've been going to the game for decades and the same dickheads leave 20-30 minutes early every fucking game.

Are you saying that makes them more of a fan?


Ive been going to the game just the same as you Andy Ive had a season ticket on the kop for well over 30 years and was going long before that, going 20-30 minutes before the end absolutely that makes 0 sense to me but heading out 2-3 mins to try and beat the lets be honest beat the shit traffic I dont see anything wrong there.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:29:55 pm
I've been paying 'top dollar' for over 30 years. I see loads that leave every fucking game, early. Dedicated? Don't make me fucking laugh kid.
Why don't you start another thread about it?
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm
Didnt you go to Brentford away this season?

I did. Ive been to plenty in between! :D

Just meant that after two games my dad was threatening never to take me again. Thankfully the third game was a 5-0 win against Birmingham on the way to the double and I got a reprieve!
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm
I did. Ive been to plenty in between! :D

Just meant that after two games my dad was threatening never to take me again. Thankfully the third game was a 5-0 win against Birmingham on the way to the double and I got a reprieve!

Relieved to hear you're not a complete Jonah.

Not many people in the world have seen a Gary Gillespie hat trick.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm
I did. Ive been to plenty in between! :D

Just meant that after two games my dad was threatening never to take me again. Thankfully the third game was a 5-0 win against Birmingham on the way to the double and I got a reprieve!

Let me guess your first match? Wednesday at home - 0-2 - another Brucie nightmare. I was there, on the fence at the front of the Kop. Learnt some new words after Brucie's calamity. 
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:52:37 pm
Let me guess your first match? Wednesday at home - 0-2 - another Brucie nightmare. I was there, on the fence at the front of the Kop. Learnt some new words after Brucie's calamity. 

It wasdad?!

Or did we lose do rarely back them it was easy to guess?
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:58:53 pm »
Guess we do have some fans left. Awesome :)
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:30:32 am »
Delete twitter and I guarantee your mental health and hope for humanity increases within hours and keeps peaking. Try it.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:37:55 am »
Fuck me I read the title and assumed Andy had got a job in Argos during a heatwave.
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:40:06 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:37:55 am
Fuck me I read the title and assumed Andy had got a job in Argos during a heatwave.

 :lmao :lmao
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:09:46 am »
Re: Have we got any fans left?
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:31:00 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:37:55 am
Fuck me I read the title and assumed Andy had got a job in Argos during a heatwave.

 ;D


Late night Al zingers. when no one is around to see it.
