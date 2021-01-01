Just wondering?



All I can see and hear is whining entitled c*nts. No offence like.



It seems like you've been going for some time - I'd guess it was around the same time as me - maybe a year or two before - or after.Serious question - have times really changed that much? When I started going, most people - but not everyone on the Kop would support the team.But in the Kemlyn or the Main Stand / Paddock - most people were self entitled, with a few supporting the team.I'd say there was a good chance you were there when we booed the team off after Rafa took us top of the league with a home draw. And you were probably there when Ablet used to get booed when his name was read from the team sheet by George.I like to think our fans are a bit different. It comes from Shanklyism. We're great - even ff we know were not. And the opposition are shite - even when they're not.But this Shanklyism has ever really been in the ground - and mainly limited to the Kop. It's always been alright to have a moan in the ale house, amongst fellow reds - just leave it in the piub and don't take it into the ground.When I signed up to Shanklyism there wasn't a rule about forums, but if it was okay to moan in the pub - then it's okay to moan in the forum.Anyway, moaning is a Scouse prerogative. I love moaning.And owners are fair game - they always have been. Shankly loved having a barney with the Board. But these days the line between the owners and the Club is a lot more blurred compared to what it used to be.Final thoughts on it - is that since everything became a brand it's more difficult to feel passionate about it - well, for me it is and I reckon there's more like me.It's not really Liverpool - the City vs Manchester (the city) anymore. It's just a battle of brands and some people feel similar to the types who think Microsoft are shite because they love Sony - and vice versa. Feels a bit false sometimes.