I shall start us off. I remember listening to Radio 1 as a young kid. The sounds. The DJs the stars interviewed was magical and it was all for us.



You could be at work. You could be in a chippy getting chips, you could be anywhere and this music and these people followed you. It was amazing. The BBC top of the charts - you'd get your cassette recorded ready and try and cut the DJ off and then you'd listen on your walkman and copy your tapes for your mates.



Awesome.



So many amazing things. Simon Mayo and his 'hour'. Terry Wogan. Blankety Blank with Les Dawson. And so many amazing TV shows too: Doctor Who, Blakes 7, Fawlty Towers, Only Fools and Horses, Black Adder, Monty Python!, Yes Minister, The Office, One Foot in the Grave, Allo, Allo!, Dads Army, Torchwood, Spooks, The Good Life, The young Ones, TOP OF THE POPS!!, Blue Peter, Antiques Roadshow, The Thick of It, Panorama, Match of the day (yes I know), Mastermind and the list goes on and on