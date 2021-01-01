« previous next »
The BBC 100% appreciation thread

The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Yesterday at 08:59:34 pm
We have another wanker shithouse c*nt of a thread in politics I think to whine about it.

Fuck that Thread.


The BBC is awesome. It's literally unique. What other station and amazing bunch of people have given to so many on so many platforms for so many years.

Love it to bits and if you want to get onto the love, share your memories and for fucking once have a positive thread about at least fucking something then you are all invited.

If you want to moan then literally fuck youselves and get onto the other fucking whiny fucking thread. Too many moaning c*nts. No offence like you moaning twats.
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:19:18 pm
I shall start us off. I remember listening to Radio 1 as a young kid. The sounds. The DJs the stars interviewed was magical and it was all for us.

You could be at work. You could be in a chippy getting chips, you could be anywhere and this music and these people followed you. It was amazing. The BBC top of the charts - you'd get your cassette recorded ready and try and cut the DJ off and then you'd listen on your walkman and copy your tapes for your mates.

Awesome.

So many amazing things. Simon Mayo and his 'hour'. Terry Wogan. Blankety Blank with Les Dawson. And so many amazing TV shows too: Doctor Who, Blakes 7, Fawlty Towers, Only Fools and Horses, Black Adder, Monty Python!, Yes Minister, The Office, One Foot in the Grave, Allo, Allo!, Dads Army, Torchwood, Spooks, The Good Life, The young Ones, TOP OF THE POPS!!, Blue Peter, Antiques Roadshow, The Thick of It, Panorama, Match of the day (yes I know), Mastermind and the list goes on and on
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:34:02 pm
Listening to the John Peel Show.
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:52:51 pm
SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:34:02 pm
Listening to the John Peel Show.

Fucking hell mate. Yes. Defining music for a generation.
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm
Listening to our games on a Wednesday night with KOs at 7.30pm. Kicking ass in the early 80s. We had no live football on the the tv back then.
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:10:00 pm
I will come back to this another day, delighted you have made this post though Andy, I grew up on the BBC and most of the stuff I watch is still on there.
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:45:29 pm
Meanwhile in 2023.....
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm
SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:34:02 pm
Listening to the John Peel Show.

Did you ever listen to Mark and Lards late night show, very similar to the great John Peel
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm
Only Fools and Horses is the greatest TV show ever made
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:48:32 am
BBC natural history unit has made some of the most amazing and ground breaking documentaries like Life on Earth.

BBC has also provided incredible advert free multi channel coverage of the Olympic Games

 and yeah. The John Peel show
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #10 on: Today at 12:00:48 pm
Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm
Only Fools and Horses is the greatest TV show ever made

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Absolutely not.
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:32:34 pm
Red Ol on Today at 11:48:32 am
BBC natural history unit has made some of the most amazing and ground breaking documentaries like Life on Earth.

BBC has also provided incredible advert free multi channel coverage of the Olympic Games

 and yeah. The John Peel show

Some absolutely incredible programming over the years.

The hours you watched the likes of David Attenborough bring the natural world into your front room with funny, informative and fascinating insights were tremendous.

Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:34:37 pm
Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm
Only Fools and Horses is the greatest TV show ever made

I see your Only Fools and Horses and will raise you a Thick of It.

The BBC should be cherished in this country for no other reason that you can watch the news and know it tells you the facts and that is aside from a multitude of brilliant shows.
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #13 on: Today at 12:44:01 pm
Qston on Today at 12:34:37 pm
I see your Only Fools and Horses and will raise you a Thick of It.

The BBC should be cherished in this country for no other reason that you can watch the news and know it tells you the facts and that is aside from a multitude of brilliant shows.

The Thick of it ids great, but I firmly stand by my post, Its very much a hill I would die on  ;D

Of course there are loads of great shows from the BBC, Drama, Comedy, Nature, Documentaries, Radio
Its a national treasure and should be out of bounds of Tory scum.

My current feeling towards BBC News are similar to that if LFC if it got bought out by a malignant dictatorship
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #14 on: Today at 08:25:34 pm
Has anyone mentioned BBC4 yet? Some gems on there, I have just watched a documentary on Charles Dickens which was really good. That channel has so many good docs on from natural history, to history and Scientific stuff say nothing of music and films as well.
Re: The BBC 100% appreciation thread
Reply #15 on: Today at 08:59:58 pm
100% to all of this, for me great podcasts, top notch drama, documentaries, no fuckin ads

Add that anything the Tories want to scrap gets my vote all day long
