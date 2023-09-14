Are the last two rounds for our guilty pleasures?
Not really a guilty pleasure, I genuinely think it's great.
Bonus bonus round down to the bottom?
I had a double take when I saw your name as the picker of this one
Still my favourite football movie goes unpicked. It's not the obvious one
I could pick one as well now you mention it. Thanks for reminding me.
Finally, The Vanishing gets picked. So I don't have to feel bad about not taking it. Such a great film and a personal favourite of mine, but god it is bleak. And I wanted to have a more light-hearted fun film for my last pick.
I changed my pick so you can have it if you want . It's an amazing film, and one that haunts me when I think about it but figure I should get some more English language films on my list.
Can someone PM SM, I'll make my pick later.
Done! Hazels drafting bitch circa.23
