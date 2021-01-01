« previous next »
Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread

Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:22:33 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:29:11 pm
"The Beat That My Heart Skipped" is such an amazing title. I'm getting on that one.
Agree, great title. It reminds me of a great Argentinian-Uruguayan film called "The Dark Side of the Heart", which I was pondering for this draft.
Max_powers

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 01:12:15 pm
Have to rewatch Close Up. Think someone had told me it was a mockumentary before I watched it. So I didn't know want to make of it when it finished. Think I was just very confused, while I loved the cinematography and the colour grading. When I read it was an actual documentary, well more of a Docufiction, it made much more sense. So yeah, really want to give it another go.

Watched Taste of Cherry the other day, and I liked it much more. Really subtle but powerful movie, that's been spinning in my head ever since.

It's a documentary based on a true court case from what I know but certain parts were recreated using the real people involved. Some scenes like the court scenes and the last scene were shot live but the director does direct the convo in the direction he wants or tries to set-up scenarios where the story turns out in the way he wants. I found how they made the film as fascinating as the film as well, the final passage in particular is very interesting in how it was shot.

Taste of Cherry is awesome as well, I did consider picking that or Ratcatcher with the last two picks.
classycarra

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #282 on: Today at 03:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:22:33 pm
Agree, great title. It reminds me of a great Argentinian-Uruguayan film called "The Dark Side of the Heart", which I was pondering for this draft.
On a broadly similar topic, 'The Heart is a Lonely Hunter' is a brilliant book
Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #283 on: Today at 05:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:52:17 pm
It's a documentary based on a true court case from what I know but certain parts were recreated using the real people involved. Some scenes like the court scenes and the last scene were shot live but the director does direct the convo in the direction he wants or tries to set-up scenarios where the story turns out in the way he wants. I found how they made the film as fascinating as the film as well, the final passage in particular is very interesting in how it was shot.

Taste of Cherry is awesome as well, I did consider picking that or Ratcatcher with the last two picks.
Yeah, read that after I watched it, which made me appreciate it more. But still have to admit, that it left me pretty cold. I think it was mostly because I was misled about what the movie was, so I couldn't quite meet it on its terms.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:53:42 pm
On a broadly similar topic, 'The Heart is a Lonely Hunter' is a brilliant book
Can't say I have read it mate, but it definitely sounds like something I would enjoy. And coming from someone with such great taste (in movies at least  ;D), I will have to give it a go. 
Samie

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #284 on: Today at 05:11:16 pm »
Lads, I've got an issue I'm dealing with probably won;t be available today and tomorrow. I've done no research for my picks remaining. So just pick sheep films for me if you must.  :wave
Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #285 on: Today at 05:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:11:16 pm
Lads, I've got an issue I'm dealing with probably won;t be available today and tomorrow. I've done no research for my picks remaining. So just pick sheep films for me if you must.  :wave
Did you put your peepee on the jug again, Samie? Only kidding mate, hope everything will be alright.

Shaun the Sheep it is for your last pick it is then.
Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #286 on: Today at 05:50:51 pm »
Anyone know who's up? I'm completely at a loss.
