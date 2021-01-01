Have to rewatch Close Up. Think someone had told me it was a mockumentary before I watched it. So I didn't know want to make of it when it finished. Think I was just very confused, while I loved the cinematography and the colour grading. When I read it was an actual documentary, well more of a Docufiction, it made much more sense. So yeah, really want to give it another go.



Watched Taste of Cherry the other day, and I liked it much more. Really subtle but powerful movie, that's been spinning in my head ever since.



It's a documentary based on a true court case from what I know but certain parts were recreated using the real people involved. Some scenes like the court scenes and the last scene were shot live but the director does direct the convo in the direction he wants or tries to set-up scenarios where the story turns out in the way he wants. I found how they made the film as fascinating as the film as well, the final passage in particular is very interesting in how it was shot.Taste of Cherry is awesome as well, I did consider picking that or Ratcatcher with the last two picks.