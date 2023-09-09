



Love it mate, but think Haz wants to keep it simple. Can't knock him, this drafts are a pain in the ass to run.



Haha I was only playing really. I'd love to see the 6.0 or less one. Got to be some gems in there somewhere. Maybe a whole 6.9 or under movie draft would be fun though!Bored enough to check and the only films that would make the cut so far are -Bottle Rocket 6.9The Cannonball Run 6.2Slaughterhouse-Five 6.8Road House 6.7Kill List 6.4Westworld 6.9How The Grinch Stole Christmas 6.3Not that imdb ratings are always trustworthy and balanced. Might have to make a cut off on modern films, due to downrating from morons over 'wokeism'. I mean, Black Panther at 7.3 is mad.