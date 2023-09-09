« previous next »
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 07:46:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on September  9, 2023, 06:47:49 pm
Samie's at the familly BBQ lads, skip me. I have nice peace of meat looking at me right now instead of a phone.  :wave

Is it dove?
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 08:19:19 pm
Fuck, I have three outstanding 80s foreign picks I'm dying to pick, but can only choose one.

I think I'm gonna go with the sweeter one, as my selection is pretty grim as it is, and my last pick is gonna be the father of all downers. Hope my man Tele, approves.  ;D

« Last Edit: September 9, 2023, 08:21:42 pm by Lastrador »
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 08:39:31 pm
My Life as a Dog. Never in a million years did I think that was going to get picked.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 08:46:12 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September  9, 2023, 08:39:31 pm
My Life as a Dog. Never in a million years did I think that was going to get picked.
That bad?  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 09:09:08 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on September  9, 2023, 08:46:12 pm
That bad?  ;D

;D I didn't think anybody had seen it!

I thought it was OK initially but was a bit bored by the end. Certainly an interesting pick though.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 09:16:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September  9, 2023, 09:09:08 pm
;D I didn't think anybody had seen it!

I thought it was OK initially but was a bit bored by the end. Certainly an interesting pick though.
Oh, so not a vote winner I see.  ;D

I first saw it a couple of months ago on Prime, without much prior knowledge about it, and thoroughly loved it. I'm a fool for coming-of-age stories and this one hit all the marks for me. My two other candidates are better movies, but I feel this one compliments my roster better.

On that previous mark, are you thinking about some extra rounds, perhaps?  :D
« Last Edit: September 9, 2023, 09:18:36 pm by Lastrador »
Offline telekon

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 09:22:41 pm
Offline telekon

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 09:25:41 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on September  9, 2023, 08:19:19 pm
Fuck, I have three outstanding 80s foreign picks I'm dying to pick, but can only choose one.

I think I'm gonna go with the sweeter one, as my selection is pretty grim as it is, and my last pick is gonna be the father of all downers. Hope my man Tele, approves.  ;D

With the risk of embarrassing every Swedish person, I haven't seen it. Thanks for the reminder!

I'm a big sucker for coming-of-age as well.
Offline telekon

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 09:28:15 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on September  8, 2023, 10:21:05 pm
Melancholia (2011) - Lars von Trier
Definitely seen this though. Difficult to watch at times, as per usual with Trier. Very good choice.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 09:32:20 pm
Quote from: telekon on September  9, 2023, 09:25:41 pm
With the risk of embarrassing every Swedish person, I haven't seen it. Thanks for the reminder!

I'm a big sucker for coming-of-age as well.
Oh, man. I was hoping to secure your vote by stroking your Swedish childhood memories.  ;D

Quote from: telekon on September  9, 2023, 09:28:15 pm
Definitely seen this though. Difficult to watch at times, as per usual with Trier. Very good choice.
It definitely is. Thanks, my man.
« Last Edit: September 9, 2023, 09:35:46 pm by Lastrador »
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 09:58:49 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on September  9, 2023, 09:16:31 pm
Oh, so not a vote winner I see.  ;D

I first saw it a couple of months ago on Prime, without much prior knowledge about it, and thoroughly loved it. I'm a fool for coming-of-age stories and this one hit all the marks for me. My two other candidates are better movies, but I feel this one compliments my roster better.

On that previous mark, are you thinking about some extra rounds, perhaps?  :D

I saw it a long time ago to be fair and can only remember a few things about it:

Spoiler
the girl who was good at football and that weird guy with the red(?) hair. The scenes between the girl and the kid were good I thought.
[close]

And yeah, happy to have an extra round. Just a general wildcard one?
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 10:06:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September  9, 2023, 09:58:49 pm
And yeah, happy to have an extra round. Just a general wildcard one?
Possible yeah. Maybe Betts can come up with one of his usual french twists to make it more interesting.  ;D
Offline classycarra

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 10:18:30 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on September  9, 2023, 10:06:11 pm
Possible yeah. Maybe Betts can come up with one of his usual french twists to make it more interesting.  ;D
sounds good to me. Entirely unrelated to the fact two ideas for films that couldn't make it in current bounds are French...
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 10:32:51 pm
Quote from: classycarra on September  9, 2023, 10:18:30 pm
sounds good to me. Entirely unrelated to the fact two ideas for films that couldn't make it in current bounds are French...
;D

I had a couple of Frenchies in mind too. Maybe we can call it the French Wildcard, or better still, the Twisty Betty Wildcard.
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 10:34:31 pm
Spoilsport alert: Would personally rather keep it open but happy to go with the majority.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 10:51:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on September  9, 2023, 10:34:31 pm
Spoilsport alert: Would personally rather keep it open but happy to go with the majority.
Its alright mate. I was only (half) joking.
Offline John_P

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 9, 2023, 11:30:18 pm
Sorry, only just catching up. Will pick a film now.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 10, 2023, 01:53:19 am
Quote from: Lastrador on September  9, 2023, 10:06:11 pm
Possible yeah. Maybe Betts can come up with one of his usual french twists to make it more interesting.  ;D

Hmmm how about what we did last time... a film from a genre not yet in your current selection?

Or a film beginning with a letter not in your current selection  :D

Or a film that has a rating of 6.0 or less on imdb  ;D
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 10, 2023, 12:36:43 pm
If we have another round just keep it open.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 10, 2023, 12:57:59 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on September 10, 2023, 01:53:19 am
Hmmm how about what we did last time... a film from a genre not yet in your current selection?

Or a film beginning with a letter not in your current selection  :D

Or a film that has a rating of 6.0 or less on imdb  ;D
;D

Love it mate, but think Haz wants to keep it simple. Can't knock him, this drafts are a pain in the ass to run.

Quote from: Titi Camara on September 10, 2023, 12:36:43 pm
If we have another round just keep it open.
Ok, but what about the next extra round, and the other?  ;D
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 10, 2023, 01:30:00 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on September 10, 2023, 12:57:59 pm
;D

Love it mate, but think Haz wants to keep it simple. Can't knock him, this drafts are a pain in the ass to run.

Haha I was only playing really. I'd love to see the 6.0 or less one. Got to be some gems in there somewhere. Maybe a whole 6.9 or under movie draft would be fun though!

Bored enough to check and the only films that would make the cut so far are -

Bottle Rocket 6.9
The Cannonball Run 6.2
Slaughterhouse-Five 6.8
Road House 6.7
Kill List 6.4
Westworld 6.9
How The Grinch Stole Christmas 6.3

Not that imdb ratings are always trustworthy and balanced. Might have to make a cut off on modern films, due to downrating from morons over 'wokeism'. I mean, Black Panther at 7.3 is mad.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 10, 2023, 02:37:49 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on September 10, 2023, 01:30:00 pm
Haha I was only playing really. I'd love to see the 6.0 or less one. Got to be some gems in there somewhere. Maybe a whole 6.9 or under movie draft would be fun though!

Bored enough to check and the only films that would make the cut so far are -

Bottle Rocket 6.9
The Cannonball Run 6.2
Slaughterhouse-Five 6.8
Road House 6.7
Kill List 6.4
Westworld 6.9
How The Grinch Stole Christmas 6.3

Not that imdb ratings are always trustworthy and balanced. Might have to make a cut off on modern films, due to downrating from morons over 'wokeism'. I mean, Black Panther at 7.3 is mad.
That sounds like a great draft idea.  :D

Not a Superhero movie fan, as you might know, but I agree that IMDB ratings are a pretty flimsy source for corroborating a movie's artistic worth in general, and I find it completely useless on the arthouse front. I mean Under the Skin has a 6.1 rating in there, and I consider it a complete and utter masterpiece, while most critics were also pretty high on it.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 10, 2023, 02:59:16 pm
Nice pick there Tele.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 10, 2023, 03:29:14 pm
Great pick. Soderbergh best, or second best, imo.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 10, 2023, 03:31:29 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on September 10, 2023, 03:29:14 pm
Great pick. Soderbergh best, or second best, imo.
Cheers! Was surprised it was still there.. I'd definitely be up for a sub-7 on IMDb draft, sounds like a lot of fun. Would like at least one of the wildcards in that to be a sub-6 too.
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 10, 2023, 04:04:19 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on September 10, 2023, 12:36:43 pm
If we have another round just keep it open.

Quote from: Lastrador on September 10, 2023, 12:57:59 pm
;D

Love it mate, but think Haz wants to keep it simple. Can't knock him, this drafts are a pain in the ass to run.
Ok, but what about the next extra round, and the other?  ;D

Yeah, let's keep it simple with another general wildcard. Of course, if anyone wants to pick a trashy movie, they're welcome to. Or maybe we could have a dedicated trashy movie draft :P
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 10, 2023, 04:34:41 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September 10, 2023, 03:31:29 pm
I'd definitely be up for a sub-7 on IMDb draft, sounds like a lot of fun. Would like at least one of the wildcards in that to be a sub-6 too.

Great idea!
Offline Draex

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 10, 2023, 06:45:03 pm
For complete clarity, Ready Player One isn't a joke pic.. I love that film :D
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
September 10, 2023, 08:14:32 pm
Quote from: NICHOLLS on September 10, 2023, 05:20:12 pm
Crocodile Dundee

Nicholls, you have won my vote.
Offline classycarra

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:27:27 am
who's on the clock here?

Still Titi? Or moved onto John? Or one of the later ones like Lastrador/Samie/Me
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:35:38 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:27:27 am
who's on the clock here?

Still Titi? Or moved onto John? Or one of the later ones like Lastrador/Samie/Me

Pmd John just now.
Offline John_P

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Yesterday at 12:16:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:35:38 am
Pmd John just now.

Cheers, just taken my go.
Offline classycarra

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Yesterday at 03:55:14 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:35:38 am
Pmd John just now.
cheers Hazell - it's onto SM now and have PM'd

by the way, tiny thing in my selection list in other thread - i've been given two category 6 films instead of a cat 7. corrected it here in case useful to copy paste, to save any manual editing:

classycarra - The Nice Guys (Cat 4. Comedy, 2010s), Funny Games (Cat 5. Horror, 1990s), Opening Night (Cat 3. Drama, 1970s), Tropa de Elite (Cat 1. Action, 2000s), Road House (Cat 2. Thriller, 1980s), Tokyo Story (Cat 6. Foreign Film, Pre-1970s), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Cat 7. Wildcard, 2010s),
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:46:06 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:55:14 pm
cheers Hazell - it's onto SM now and have PM'd

by the way, tiny thing in my selection list in other thread - i've been given two category 6 films instead of a cat 7. corrected it here in case useful to copy paste, to save any manual editing:

classycarra - The Nice Guys (Cat 4. Comedy, 2010s), Funny Games (Cat 5. Horror, 1990s), Opening Night (Cat 3. Drama, 1970s), Tropa de Elite (Cat 1. Action, 2000s), Road House (Cat 2. Thriller, 1980s), Tokyo Story (Cat 6. Foreign Film), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Cat 7. Wildcard, 2010s),


Thanks mate, now sorted.
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:00:46 pm
Agh, can't believe I forgot about Witness! Great pick.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:08:29 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:00:46 pm
Agh, can't believe I forgot about Witness! Great pick.

I have been determined to get both those movies in for ages now. The fact they haven't been picked this far into the long line of drafts make me think they possibly weren't as good as I remember them.

I rented a lot of Blockbuster movies back in the day, they can't all have been great.
Online Max_powers

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Today at 05:32:22 am
Sorry for the delay folks.  Happy to have had a chance to pick Close Up, imo it is the greatest documentary ever made and one of the most creatively made films ever. Check it out yourself.

Also was meaning to pick a Satyajit Ray film but never got a chance due to categories. The wildcard was a great idea. 
