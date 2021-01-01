« previous next »
Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread

Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 07:46:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:47:49 pm
Samie's at the familly BBQ lads, skip me. I have nice peace of meat looking at me right now instead of a phone.  :wave

Is it dove?
Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:19:19 pm
Fuck, I have three outstanding 80s foreign picks I'm dying to pick, but can only choose one.

I think I'm gonna go with the sweeter one, as my selection is pretty grim as it is, and my last pick is gonna be the father of all downers. Hope my man Tele, approves.  ;D

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 08:39:31 pm
My Life as a Dog. Never in a million years did I think that was going to get picked.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:39:31 pm
My Life as a Dog. Never in a million years did I think that was going to get picked.
That bad?  ;D
Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:09:08 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm
That bad?  ;D

;D I didn't think anybody had seen it!

I thought it was OK initially but was a bit bored by the end. Certainly an interesting pick though.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 09:16:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:09:08 pm
;D I didn't think anybody had seen it!

I thought it was OK initially but was a bit bored by the end. Certainly an interesting pick though.
Oh, so not a vote winner I see.  ;D

I first saw it a couple of months ago on Prime, without much prior knowledge about it, and thoroughly loved it. I'm a fool for coming-of-age stories and this one hit all the marks for me. My two other candidates are better movies, but I feel this one compliments my roster better.

On that previous mark, are you thinking about some extra rounds, perhaps?  :D
telekon

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 09:22:41 pm
telekon

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 09:25:41 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:19:19 pm
Fuck, I have three outstanding 80s foreign picks I'm dying to pick, but can only choose one.

I think I'm gonna go with the sweeter one, as my selection is pretty grim as it is, and my last pick is gonna be the father of all downers. Hope my man Tele, approves.  ;D

With the risk of embarrassing every Swedish person, I haven't seen it. Thanks for the reminder!

I'm a big sucker for coming-of-age as well.
telekon

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on September  8, 2023, 10:21:05 pm
Melancholia (2011) - Lars von Trier
Definitely seen this though. Difficult to watch at times, as per usual with Trier. Very good choice.
Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:32:20 pm
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 09:25:41 pm
With the risk of embarrassing every Swedish person, I haven't seen it. Thanks for the reminder!

I'm a big sucker for coming-of-age as well.
Oh, man. I was hoping to secure your vote by stroking your Swedish childhood memories.  ;D

Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm
Definitely seen this though. Difficult to watch at times, as per usual with Trier. Very good choice.
It definitely is. Thanks, my man.
Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:16:31 pm
Oh, so not a vote winner I see.  ;D

I first saw it a couple of months ago on Prime, without much prior knowledge about it, and thoroughly loved it. I'm a fool for coming-of-age stories and this one hit all the marks for me. My two other candidates are better movies, but I feel this one compliments my roster better.

On that previous mark, are you thinking about some extra rounds, perhaps?  :D

I saw it a long time ago to be fair and can only remember a few things about it:

Spoiler
the girl who was good at football and that weird guy with the red(?) hair. The scenes between the girl and the kid were good I thought.
[close]

And yeah, happy to have an extra round. Just a general wildcard one?
Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm
And yeah, happy to have an extra round. Just a general wildcard one?
Possible yeah. Maybe Betts can come up with one of his usual french twists to make it more interesting.  ;D
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:18:30 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm
Possible yeah. Maybe Betts can come up with one of his usual french twists to make it more interesting.  ;D
sounds good to me. Entirely unrelated to the fact two ideas for films that couldn't make it in current bounds are French...
Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 10:32:51 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:18:30 pm
sounds good to me. Entirely unrelated to the fact two ideas for films that couldn't make it in current bounds are French...
;D

I had a couple of Frenchies in mind too. Maybe we can call it the French Wildcard, or better still, the Twisty Betty Wildcard.
Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm
Spoilsport alert: Would personally rather keep it open but happy to go with the majority.
Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 10:51:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm
Spoilsport alert: Would personally rather keep it open but happy to go with the majority.
Its alright mate. I was only (half) joking.
John_P

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 11:30:18 pm
Sorry, only just catching up. Will pick a film now.
Betty Blue

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #257 on: Today at 01:53:19 am
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:06:11 pm
Possible yeah. Maybe Betts can come up with one of his usual french twists to make it more interesting.  ;D

Hmmm how about what we did last time... a film from a genre not yet in your current selection?

Or a film beginning with a letter not in your current selection  :D

Or a film that has a rating of 6.0 or less on imdb  ;D
Titi Camara

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #258 on: Today at 12:36:43 pm
If we have another round just keep it open.
Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #259 on: Today at 12:57:59 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:53:19 am
Hmmm how about what we did last time... a film from a genre not yet in your current selection?

Or a film beginning with a letter not in your current selection  :D

Or a film that has a rating of 6.0 or less on imdb  ;D
;D

Love it mate, but think Haz wants to keep it simple. Can't knock him, this drafts are a pain in the ass to run.

Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 12:36:43 pm
If we have another round just keep it open.
Ok, but what about the next extra round, and the other?  ;D
Betty Blue

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #260 on: Today at 01:30:00 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:57:59 pm
;D

Love it mate, but think Haz wants to keep it simple. Can't knock him, this drafts are a pain in the ass to run.

Haha I was only playing really. I'd love to see the 6.0 or less one. Got to be some gems in there somewhere. Maybe a whole 6.9 or under movie draft would be fun though!

Bored enough to check and the only films that would make the cut so far are -

Bottle Rocket 6.9
The Cannonball Run 6.2
Slaughterhouse-Five 6.8
Road House 6.7
Kill List 6.4
Westworld 6.9
How The Grinch Stole Christmas 6.3

Not that imdb ratings are always trustworthy and balanced. Might have to make a cut off on modern films, due to downrating from morons over 'wokeism'. I mean, Black Panther at 7.3 is mad.
Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #261 on: Today at 02:37:49 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:30:00 pm
Haha I was only playing really. I'd love to see the 6.0 or less one. Got to be some gems in there somewhere. Maybe a whole 6.9 or under movie draft would be fun though!

Bored enough to check and the only films that would make the cut so far are -

Bottle Rocket 6.9
The Cannonball Run 6.2
Slaughterhouse-Five 6.8
Road House 6.7
Kill List 6.4
Westworld 6.9
How The Grinch Stole Christmas 6.3

Not that imdb ratings are always trustworthy and balanced. Might have to make a cut off on modern films, due to downrating from morons over 'wokeism'. I mean, Black Panther at 7.3 is mad.
That sounds like a great draft idea.  :D

Not a Superhero movie fan, as you might know, but I agree that IMDB ratings are a pretty flimsy source for corroborating a movie's artistic worth in general, and I find it completely useless on the arthouse front. I mean Under the Skin has a 6.1 rating in there, and I consider it a complete and utter masterpiece, while most critics were also pretty high on it.
Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #262 on: Today at 02:59:16 pm
Nice pick there Tele.
Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #263 on: Today at 03:29:14 pm
Great pick. Soderbergh best, or second best, imo.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
Reply #264 on: Today at 03:31:29 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:29:14 pm
Great pick. Soderbergh best, or second best, imo.
Cheers! Was surprised it was still there.. I'd definitely be up for a sub-7 on IMDb draft, sounds like a lot of fun. Would like at least one of the wildcards in that to be a sub-6 too.
