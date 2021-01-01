« previous next »
Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #240 on: Today at 07:46:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:47:49 pm
Samie's at the familly BBQ lads, skip me. I have nice peace of meat looking at me right now instead of a phone.  :wave

Is it dove?
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #241 on: Today at 08:19:19 pm »
Fuck, I have three outstanding 80s foreign picks I'm dying to pick, but can only choose one.

I think I'm gonna go with the sweeter one, as my selection is pretty grim as it is, and my last pick is gonna be the father of all downers. Hope my man Tele, approves.  ;D

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #242 on: Today at 08:39:31 pm »
My Life as a Dog. Never in a million years did I think that was going to get picked.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #243 on: Today at 08:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:39:31 pm
My Life as a Dog. Never in a million years did I think that was going to get picked.
That bad?  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #244 on: Today at 09:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:46:12 pm
That bad?  ;D

;D I didn't think anybody had seen it!

I thought it was OK initially but was a bit bored by the end. Certainly an interesting pick though.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #245 on: Today at 09:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:09:08 pm
;D I didn't think anybody had seen it!

I thought it was OK initially but was a bit bored by the end. Certainly an interesting pick though.
Oh, so not a vote winner I see.  ;D

I first saw it a couple of months ago on Prime, without much prior knowledge about it, and thoroughly loved it. I'm a fool for coming-of-age stories and this one hit all the marks for me. My two other candidates are better movies, but I feel this one compliments my roster better.

On that previous mark, are you thinking about some extra rounds, perhaps?  :D
Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #246 on: Today at 09:22:41 pm »
Offline telekon

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #247 on: Today at 09:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:19:19 pm
Fuck, I have three outstanding 80s foreign picks I'm dying to pick, but can only choose one.

I think I'm gonna go with the sweeter one, as my selection is pretty grim as it is, and my last pick is gonna be the father of all downers. Hope my man Tele, approves.  ;D

With the risk of embarrassing every Swedish person, I haven't seen it. Thanks for the reminder!

I'm a big sucker for coming-of-age as well.
Offline telekon

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #248 on: Today at 09:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
Melancholia (2011) - Lars von Trier
Definitely seen this though. Difficult to watch at times, as per usual with Trier. Very good choice.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:32:20 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 09:25:41 pm
With the risk of embarrassing every Swedish person, I haven't seen it. Thanks for the reminder!

I'm a big sucker for coming-of-age as well.
Oh, man. I was hoping to secure your vote by stroking your Swedish childhood memories.  ;D

Quote from: telekon on Today at 09:28:15 pm
Definitely seen this though. Difficult to watch at times, as per usual with Trier. Very good choice.
It definitely is. Thanks, my man.
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #250 on: Today at 09:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 09:16:31 pm
Oh, so not a vote winner I see.  ;D

I first saw it a couple of months ago on Prime, without much prior knowledge about it, and thoroughly loved it. I'm a fool for coming-of-age stories and this one hit all the marks for me. My two other candidates are better movies, but I feel this one compliments my roster better.

On that previous mark, are you thinking about some extra rounds, perhaps?  :D

I saw it a long time ago to be fair and can only remember a few things about it:

Spoiler
the girl who was good at football and that weird guy with the red(?) hair. The scenes between the girl and the kid were good I thought.
[close]

And yeah, happy to have an extra round. Just a general wildcard one?
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:58:49 pm
And yeah, happy to have an extra round. Just a general wildcard one?
Possible yeah. Maybe Betts can come up with one of his usual french twists to make it more interesting.  ;D
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #252 on: Today at 10:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 10:06:11 pm
Possible yeah. Maybe Betts can come up with one of his usual french twists to make it more interesting.  ;D
sounds good to me. Entirely unrelated to the fact two ideas for films that couldn't make it in current bounds are French...
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #253 on: Today at 10:32:51 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:18:30 pm
sounds good to me. Entirely unrelated to the fact two ideas for films that couldn't make it in current bounds are French...
;D

I had a couple of Frenchies in mind too. Maybe we can call it the French Wildcard, or better still, the Twisty Betty Wildcard.
Online Hazell

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #254 on: Today at 10:34:31 pm »
Spoilsport alert: Would personally rather keep it open but happy to go with the majority.
Offline Lastrador

Re: Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread
« Reply #255 on: Today at 10:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:34:31 pm
Spoilsport alert: Would personally rather keep it open but happy to go with the majority.
Its alright mate. I was only (half) joking.
