Last Ever Movie Draft (this time for real) - General discussion thread

Crosby Nick 128

Reply #240
Today at 07:46:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:47:49 pm
Samie's at the familly BBQ lads, skip me. I have nice peace of meat looking at me right now instead of a phone.  :wave

Is it dove?
Lastrador

Reply #241
Today at 08:19:19 pm
Fuck, I have three outstanding 80s foreign picks I'm dying to pick, but can only choose one.

I think I'm gonna go with the sweeter one, as my selection is pretty grim as it is, and my last pick is gonna be the father of all downers. Hope my man Tele, approves.  ;D

Last Edit: Today at 08:21:42 pm by Lastrador
Hazell

Reply #242
Today at 08:39:31 pm
My Life as a Dog. Never in a million years did I think that was going to get picked.
Lastrador

Reply #243
Today at 08:46:12 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:39:31 pm
My Life as a Dog. Never in a million years did I think that was going to get picked.
That bad?  ;D
Hazell

Reply #244
Today at 09:09:08 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:46:12 pm
That bad?  ;D

;D I didn't think anybody had seen it!

I thought it was OK initially but was a bit bored by the end. Certainly an interesting pick though.
Lastrador

Reply #245
Today at 09:16:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:09:08 pm
;D I didn't think anybody had seen it!

I thought it was OK initially but was a bit bored by the end. Certainly an interesting pick though.
Oh, so not a vote winner I see.  ;D

I first saw it a couple of months ago on Prime, without much prior knowledge about it, and thoroughly loved it. I'm a fool for coming-of-age stories and this one hit all the marks for me. My two other candidates are better movies, but I feel this one compliments my roster better.

On that previous mark, are you thinking about some extra rounds, perhaps?  :D
Last Edit: Today at 09:18:36 pm by Lastrador
telekon

Reply #246
Today at 09:22:41 pm
telekon

Reply #247
Today at 09:25:41 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:19:19 pm
Fuck, I have three outstanding 80s foreign picks I'm dying to pick, but can only choose one.

I think I'm gonna go with the sweeter one, as my selection is pretty grim as it is, and my last pick is gonna be the father of all downers. Hope my man Tele, approves.  ;D

With the risk of embarrassing every Swedish person, I haven't seen it. Thanks for the reminder!

I'm a big sucker for coming-of-age as well.
