Forgot that hip hop beats gif was from Whisper in the Heart! Nice selection.



Cheers mate. Balsam for the heart that one.So, I needed to shoehorn in my choice #7 based on decade and genre, so I started scrolling, and found a great film and it wasn't on the list! I have serious doubts that this was not chosen before. Checked different spellings and everything. But if it's not in the list I suppose it's a green light. Waiting for Nicholls or mongoose to pick it now.