I suppose Samie's time is up since a while ago? Lastrador now, then John?
Btw. Just skip me during the day. Ill get back on track in the night.
yeah think its john's time - lastrador (if still on holiday) said this
Forgot that hip hop beats gif was from Whisper in the Heart! Nice selection.
Hi lads. Sorry for the delay. Just got back from a 13 hours flight, so still kind of wobbly. But now I can be full on draft mode. How many picks do I have to make?
I think you need to make up two, mate, but I'd check with Hazell or one of the others to be sure.
Nicholls made his pick around two hours ago. Anyone have a problem if I drop my two now? I have to go out for a while.
No one picked Slaughterhouse Five all this time? Seriously there's some great films that's still left.
Sorry actually had real work to do! Gone now.
obviously cant answer for hazell but think we are on a 2hr time so should be all good?
Shoot the Piano Player(Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery, Pre-1970s)
Oh mate, so good.
Melancholia is a great film!
its been getting a lot of showings around the UK lately - gutted i missed a window the othet day, a I haven't seen it snice it came out and would be interested to revisit
Has anyone been sniped on a selection? Surprised none of my picks were taken before me (famous last words obvs)
So, does the first wild card have to be a foreign film, or can the foreign film be represented in the other picks. Because if it's the first one, I want to change the categories of my existing picks.
Me too, all fucking day! Annoying isn't it?Finished now and updated the selection thread with the picks. Think everyone's up to date now and telekon's up next.
Adaptation was another one I had considered but just couldn't manage to fit it in.
Teams meetings from 1pm till 5pm on a fucking friday should be banned.
