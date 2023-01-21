Please forgive if this has been posted before by someone else but, as everyone knows, our ability to buy star players will be dependent upon the outcome of the negotiations with potential Investors.
The problem is that FSG will have created financial projections at the beginning of the season based on the assumption that we'd have CL revenue for most of this season and also from next year onwards. They would have valued LFC on that understanding of profitability at say, (guessing) £3 billion, willing to sell maybe a 20% stake for £600 million.
But now, with CL revenues now doubtful, that severely dents FSG's profit projections and, as a consequence, their valuation. Also, the scale of the problems within the team is now apparent, (not just limited to the need for midfielders), which will cause the Investors to twist FSG's arm even more in terms of valuation.
My guess is that nothing will be finalised in terms of investment until CL revenue for next season is either ruled in or out, in a few weeks' time. Then it will be dependent upon FSG's willingness to accept a revised (lower) valuation - frankly, they're over a barrel - their team (aka 'asset') needs a significant overhaul so they have little choice but to accept.