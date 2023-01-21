These post match threads really are a thrill ride every game. We usually have a mixture of three things.



1. The "world is over" type posters, who think we'll never recover and are doomed forever.

2. Measured critiques of a poor performance, laced with sadness and regret, and bafflement at how this team has dipped so much.

3. Those who want no negativity whatsoever and deem anything even remotely negative as evidence of people not being proper fans.



Usually the 1s can be ignored, but it would be better on here if the 3s accommodated the 2s a bit more, as they are both coming from the right place and the reality is usually that most of us are somewhere in between.



Yes, we will recover from this, we have to back the manager and we aren't more than probably 3 or 4 quality signings away from being a side that contends for trophies. But there's nothing inherently wrong with being annoyed or frustrated at this season, and arguing that 8th is still within the realms of acceptability and only fighting relegation should provoke annoyance is ridiculous IMO.



You can be annoyed but still have some faith that stuff will get sorted out, it doesnt have to be one or the other. Let's all cut each other some slack.



