Standard cry arsing in here of course.

I thought we did very well until they scored and then the psychological issues weve had for most of the season kicked in. Defies belief how they continue to conspire to fuck things up so stupidly. We had to hang in to survive until half time, we achieve that then the next phase should be to keep our heads on it and dont concede early in the second half. We concede within a minute and its game over, again.

I dont see the squad overhaul thing, they definitely need fresh blood but whats the point bringing in 5 new lads and culling 7-9 if the mentality and culture has (seemingly) gone. They need a big reset psychologically. Maybe in the coaching staff or something.

No shame in losing to city but how it played out was so painfully predictable. Unfortunately Id expect Arsenal to deploy similar tactics in breaking our resolve next week. Just need to hope Chelsea remain as daft as us on Wednesday but we couldve done without another tough away so soon after this.
I honestly don't get your point about 'cry arsing', and I'm not being fascetious - like which kinds of posts is it that you're complaining about when you lament "i guess thats RAWK nowadays"

cos as far as I can see, you start off complaining about other people 'cry arsing' in here, but then you start to share your own negative views of the game, of the teams mentality, how the team conspire to fuck up stupidly, of the ability of the coaching staff to foster a strong mentality, of the ability of the team to keep their heads.

genuinely, and with no hostility, am i missing something? surely if you are sharing all of those views then you are partaking in what you define as 'cry arsing'? or are are there some other kinds of posts that I'm missing, that you are referring to, that are even more of a "cry wank" than your post?
Nailed it there mate. Until the sportswashers are called to account, the game is up.

They won't be as neither will Newcastle or Man United when they join the sport washing parade soon enough.

Anyone thinking all this cheating doesn't effect our players mentality is incorrect I'm amazed they've chased this long as this hard before they've eventually broke. My biggest fear is Klopp looking at it and saying fuck it what's the point anymore.
These post match threads really are a thrill ride every game. We usually have a mixture of three things.

1. The "world is over" type posters, who think we'll never recover and are doomed forever.
2. Measured critiques of a poor performance, laced with sadness and regret, and bafflement at how this team has dipped so much.
3. Those who want no negativity whatsoever and deem anything even remotely negative as evidence of people not being proper fans.

Usually the 1s can be ignored, but it would be better on here if the 3s accommodated the 2s a bit more, as they are both coming from the right place and the reality is usually that most of us are somewhere in between.

Yes, we will recover from this, we have to back the manager and we aren't more than probably 3 or 4 quality signings away from being a side that contends for trophies. But there's nothing inherently wrong with being annoyed or frustrated at this season, and arguing that 8th is still within the realms of acceptability and only fighting relegation should provoke annoyance is ridiculous IMO.

You can be annoyed but still have some faith that stuff will get sorted out, it doesnt have to be one or the other. Let's all cut each other some slack.

As a positive I dont think there is a chasm between us and winning the league again.

All we need is 3 high energy midfielders - in theory that should be straightforward, as there are plenty around.

Honestly do not underestimate the impact this will have - our engine room is broken, but once fixed youll see the best of Trent and Robbo again.
Please forgive if this has been posted before by someone else but, as everyone knows, our ability to buy star players will be dependent upon the outcome of the negotiations with potential Investors.

The problem is that FSG will have created financial projections at the beginning of the season based on the assumption that we'd have CL revenue for most of this season and also from next year onwards. They would have valued LFC on that understanding of profitability at say, (guessing) £3 billion, willing to sell maybe a 20% stake for £600 million. 

But now, with CL revenues now doubtful, that severely dents FSG's profit projections and, as a consequence, their valuation. Also, the scale of the problems within the team is now apparent, (not just limited to the need for midfielders), which will cause the Investors to twist FSG's arm even more in terms of valuation. 

My guess is that nothing will be finalised in terms of investment until CL revenue for next season is either ruled in or out, in a few weeks' time. Then it will be dependent upon FSG's willingness to accept a revised (lower) valuation - frankly, they're over a barrel - their team (aka 'asset') needs a significant overhaul so they have little choice but to accept.
As a positive I dont think there is a chasm between us and winning the league again.

All we need is 3 high energy midfielders - in theory that should be straightforward, as there are plenty around.

Honestly do not underestimate the impact this will have - our engine room is broken, but once fixed youll see the best of Trent and Robbo again.

Nope, there is a chasm. We are not winning the league next season.
All the goals were the standard City cut-back thing that they've been doing for years. It's crazy how little protection Fabinho and Henderson provided in that respect and they were singled out for praise by Klopp post-match. Every single goal you see, Fabinho is jogging backwards and totally out of the game. Our defence is rightfully criticised but there's zero protection ahead of them.

Second and third are really terrible. No idea what's going on with Virgil's positioning for the second and why everyone's seemingly oblivious to de Bruyne standing in acres of space in the middle of our defensive line. Third goal the team stopped trying, no one puts a tackle in, everyone standing like statues. Mentality is awful.
Nope, there is a chasm. We are not winning the league next season.

Agree.

We are miles and miles off it. I think some fans are stuck in the glory of days already past. The reality is that football moves so fast now that Robbo, Hendo, Millie, even Virgil and Mo ... they're all quickly becoming yesterday's news.

Don't get me wrong, they are legendary players and have been my favourites for a long time. That being said, football works in cycles. Good players come and go. It's become abundantly clear that we aren't moving forward much with this current group. It's time to look at things for what they are, acknowledge that we had a great few years, but that if we want to continue to move forward then change is required.

Personally, I think we need a pretty major rebuild which I think will take 3-4 years before we are in a position to challenge again. It's a far lesser challenge to be top 4 material however.
The results don't affect me any more which is worrying. If the players don't care then why should I? A few do care. The defence don't seem to which is mental. Trent and VVD were the top 2 in their position for several years but both either can't be bothered or have regressed to such an extent that you'd question whether to start them now. Robbo looks like he's bothered but again, he's regressed.

If it wasn't for Ali I think we'd probably be mid table or lower.

Don't have faith that we will get enough investment over the summer in the squad. Klopp needs to find some more Mane's and Salah's from somewhere.
The results don't affect me any more which is worrying. If the players don't care then why should I? A few do care. The defence don't seem to which is mental. Trent and VVD were the top 2 in their position for several years but both either can't be bothered or have regressed to such an extent that you'd question whether to start them now. Robbo looks like he's bothered but again, he's regressed.

If it wasn't for Ali I think we'd probably be mid table or lower.

Don't have faith that we will get enough investment over the summer in the squad. Klopp needs to find some more Mane's and Salah's from somewhere.

On the contrary i was really pissed off with our performance yesterday, and it made me pissed off for the rest of the day, considering it was a 12:30 kick off this made it even worse. I agree with the rest of your post though. These players need to sort themselves out. Vvd has gone from being the best in the world to something you expect to see in a midtable club and that is where we are
Agree.

We are miles and miles off it. I think some fans are stuck in the glory of days already past. The reality is that football moves so fast now that Robbo, Hendo, Millie, even Virgil and Mo ... they're all quickly becoming yesterday's news.

Don't get me wrong, they are legendary players and have been my favourites for a long time. That being said, football works in cycles. Good players come and go. It's become abundantly clear that we aren't moving forward much with this current group. It's time to look at things for what they are, acknowledge that we had a great few years, but that if we want to continue to move forward then change is required.

Personally, I think we need a pretty major rebuild which I think will take 3-4 years before we are in a position to challenge again. It's a far lesser challenge to be top 4 material however.

We peaked in 2019. 20/21 was a shitshow and 21/22 was great but it now seems like 20/21 wasn't the anomaly (not least as the injury crisis has happened again) but a sign that the team was coming to the end and needed reinforcements (we only signed Konate in 2021 and lost Gini). Instead we got a last hurrah in 21/22 but instead it just bred more complacency. Last summer was our last chance to strengthen from a position of strength.

We'd have rode it better if we'd have invested properly and not let things get stale and the rot set in.
All the goals were the standard City cut-back thing that they've been doing for years. It's crazy how little protection Fabinho and Henderson provided in that respect and they were singled out for praise by Klopp post-match. Every single goal you see, Fabinho is jogging backwards and totally out of the game. Our defence is rightfully criticised but there's zero protection ahead of them.

Second and third are really terrible. No idea what's going on with Virgil's positioning for the second and why everyone's seemingly oblivious to de Bruyne standing in acres of space in the middle of our defensive line. Third goal the team stopped trying, no one puts a tackle in, everyone standing like statues. Mentality is awful.

Fabinho is genuinely incredible for the 3rd.... doesn't close down Alvarez on the edge of the box, just horrible lazy stuff he's been doing all year..... then dragged towards the ball and watches the ball letting Alvarez stand in the area asking it for it to be played to feet... then lets him have two touches, set himself and shoot
That was a bit shit yesterday. It's about our level this season.

I think we will draw with Chelsea on Tuesday and at least then the season truly is over for us.



That was a bit shit yesterday. It's about our level this season.

I think we will draw with Chelsea on Tuesday and at least then the season truly is over for us.





If Spurs beat Everton tomorrow we need to beat Chelsea and Arsenal to still have a chance.
Normally a glass half full fan with us in terms of hopes for results. but I couldn't see us taking anything before yesterday and also felt that no Haaland may expose our midfield further.

I did think their were some encouraging signs going forward but you can't let Grealish & Mahrez cut inside, easier said than done I know but that was a big part of the outcome at FT.
Nope, there is a chasm. We are not winning the league next season.

Honestly dont underestimate how one or two shortfall of players in midfield can have an exponential impact on the rest of the team - all of a sudden everything looks a mess as the whole system breaks down.
What you'd give for peak Mane and peak Wijnaldum right now, the only consolation in this season is that we have an outstanding manager who I trust to fix it.
I honestly don't get your point about 'cry arsing', and I'm not being fascetious - like which kinds of posts is it that you're complaining about when you lament "i guess thats RAWK nowadays"

cos as far as I can see, you start off complaining about other people 'cry arsing' in here, but then you start to share your own negative views of the game, of the teams mentality, how the team conspire to fuck up stupidly, of the ability of the coaching staff to foster a strong mentality, of the ability of the team to keep their heads.

genuinely, and with no hostility, am i missing something? surely if you are sharing all of those views then you are partaking in what you define as 'cry arsing'? or are are there some other kinds of posts that I'm missing, that you are referring to, that are even more of a "cry wank" than your post?

I think theres a difference between putting an opinion forward about the match and trying to be balanced than saying we need to get rid of 7-9 players or various other ludicrous comments but if you disagree then happy days.

Im also not entirely sure why youve got your back up either as it clearly was not aimed at you, but if jumping to the defence of headcases on the internet then you do you.
Theres been some weird post match threads before, but whod have guessed Dublins corporation tax would be the hot topic post City.

Can we get back to business and talk about how shit we were yesterday  :D
1-4. Second best. Our threat was our counterattacks. That's where we still (sometimes) look like a quality team. The rest? We didn't have the ability to put pressure on them and after 3-1 they just rolled the ball at a safe distance from us. We need to learn from this, improve and get results in the coming games.
The problem has been obvious all season - we are too easy to play against as we are so absurdly predictable. Of course, there are other variables in play, but the dogmatic way in which we insist on playing to a certain template is bewildering. Our squad is simply not good enough right now, so we need to try and eke out results by mixing things up and trying some tactical innovation and surprise. Ive said it before, but we really are the easiest side to set up against because everyone knows exactly what were going to try and do. This is fine when were good enough to not care about adapting to the opposition, but this is no longer the case.
Very, very odd
We've just had all of our players bar the keeper run completely out of legs at the same time
Look completely off the pace and second best to everything
