In spite of the result and my agreement with Klopp that we were fortunate city didn't go for the jugular, I'm not sure really if i saw anyone playing during the first 55ish minutes (when it was just about a contest) who looked like they weren't trying their best.



obviously the last 30 was slightly different and involved going through the motions, mostly with the intent of not risking conceding another few goals. but even so, there was only really one player who looked like they weren't trying to me. but i think sometimes discussion on him can quickly become polarised and their thread hasn't been bumped so not exactly keen to get into it.



i thought he looked like he couldn't be fucked within a couple of minutes, made minimal (if any) effort to close down passing lanes and only move faster than walking pace when the ball came near him. doubt he impressed klopp enough to be considered for a start this week. milner in one movement made more effort than he did in his 25 minutes. only involvement in the passing game i can remember was a half arsed failed one two that he shouldn't have tried, that almost set up city's 5th.



I think I know where your agenda lies. But the reality is none of our substitutes laid a glove on them. Forwards struggle when you have no midfield. Milner was virtually invisible as you'd expect from a player who would no longer be a key player for 90% of Premier league teams. For the record I rate him as a Liverpool legend.I'm willing to bet he'll play less minutes than that player we can't mention. The one that had no part in the hapless defeat today.I could be wrong though and you're talking about Bobby Firmino.