City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred

killer-heels

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 08:09:23 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm
Melo can fk off laughing after we conceded a goal. What a disgrace. Last fella who did that was Diouf and he was on the next plane out.

To be fair to him he was caught at that point with Guardiola with his hand out for a handshake but yeh ok if you do that but then the sly talking and acknowledgement is hard to take for fans watching that.
classycarra

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 08:15:46 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:05:34 pm
No Europe would be shit, midweeks are absolutely horrendous when loads of others are playing and we aren't.

Plus with no Europe you just know we'd leave our squad short. I wouldn't really celebrate winning the conference league as the budget difference between us and everyone else in there would be ridiculous but I'd much rather that than no football. And the Europa is class if we managed to get that. And both would have loads of amazing trips.
This, a million times

I'd be absolutely gutted if we miss out on the Europa (is it 6th or 7th?) - among all those other things, it's an ideal development and proving ground for young players too where they have more room to compensate for any naivety by having lesser quality but still challenging adult opposition in the earlier rounds
mattD

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 08:17:00 pm
I didn't expect anything from this match, and this tanking was expected. I didn't even watch the match, mainly due to no motivation to watch the opposing human rights abusing, financial doping scum club of primadonnnas, coupled with our self-inflicted form thanks to our farcical ownership and scouting situation. I've no belief in this team at the moment and it is a feeling that is as low as we've ever been under Klopp. This season really is a write off and my head is thinking about next year.

But it's also pathetic to question Klopp's position on the back of this bad season.

There's responsibility to bear for sure, but that's a burden that the entire club needs to share, including the coaching staff, players and boardroom/scouting. It seems clear that there's a lack of direction from everyone. Our signings are not nearly as effective as they were in those first few years under Klopp, and the squad building leaves a lot to be desired. The entire club, including Klopp, needs to agree on a direction, and cede authority to an incoming DoF (because if Lijnders influence is to be believed, he's partly responsible for the erratic transfer policy of the last few years).

The top end signings of the last few years are good, but not good enough. Technically brilliant but personality wise, would they run through brick walls? The new batch, while better footballers, don't inspire me with the same hard graft, limitless energy, determination and never say die mentality that proper grafters like Hendo, Robbo, Milner, Origi, Wijnaldum, Mane gave. That inspired devotion and energy to us fans and maybe the manager too when you saw the likes of these players clattering into the opposition for lost causes. While we still have a few players like that, some are getting on and some require a boost of motivation that fresh, similarly like minded young players would give. I don't get that from these lot - from the new lads, (and I am biased as a Scot), I like the look of Doak and Ramsey.

I'd much rather we go back to that moneyball ethic of young, rough around the edges talents from lesser teams. There's always going to be a requisite level of technical ability needed but we should base the team on steel and hardiness and let it flourish with a few amazing technical footballers. That's a good balance we need.
Cormack Snr

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 08:21:26 pm
Going by today how many of our players would get in their team. Alison probably but after that not many.. Roll on next season , what a mess..p
Cruiser

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 08:28:58 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 06:12:50 pm
2.  What Pep did to our subs when City scored was an absolute and complete disgrace - the FA should sanction him for that, could have sparked ugly scenes

Reckon if Pepe did that to the likes of Nunez, he'd be lying flat on the ground.
RedKenWah

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 08:52:16 pm
Dunno about the game today if Im honest. I was finding myself purposely looking at Trent in particular today and I must say I just dont know anymore. Part of me feels like we leave him far to exposed for teams to exploit it and another part of me has to ask what are we asking of him. It kind of made itself evident in the second half when Trent was trying to pressure their back four and goalie and it was only him doing it with the rest backing off and him throwing his arms in the air and being frustrated.

Dunno something needs to happen, not just for Trent but the whole team. Thing is though despite being out of everything, we still have to play games and win them, we cant go on like this. The team as a whole just gave up as soon as the second goal went in and luckily the cheats were feeling rather kind to spare us our blushes this time round.. however we need a massive kick up the backside as its not good enough its not just about having fight or whatnot but its more about having he nous to do something to the opposition, try and work a goal. It is Man City though so possibly a tad unfair as they have cheated themselves to becoming a good team.

I do question what we are using A Melo for now honestly we should have terminated that loan deal in Jan.

I do wonder whether we bother with Luis Diaz this season or just save him for next season?
TSC

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 09:11:31 pm
Men v boys 2nd half today. Once we went 3-1 down that was the time to make subs.  For some reason waited forever (seemed like).  Subs were a disaster anyway. Taking off Salah and Jota for the likes of Chamberlain?

Anyway the damage was well done by then.

Awful stuff.  Poor team.
kezzy

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 09:14:44 pm
Where was Jones and Carvalho today.  Were they not fit cos having Melo and Ox on the bench before them when theyre not gonna be here next season is just bizarre. 
classycarra

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 09:26:35 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:11:31 pm
Men v boys 2nd half today. Once we went 3-1 down that was the time to make subs.  For some reason waited forever (seemed like).  Subs were a disaster anyway. Taking off Salah and Jota for the likes of Chamberlain?

Anyway the damage was well done by then.

Awful stuff.  Poor team.
the subs were to change the midweek game, not todays
TipTopKop

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 09:32:13 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:36:47 pm
Klopp has won everything here, theres no point in him damaging his reputation by not competing because FSG wont spend.
I understand your overall message, but personally nothing Klopp would do -now or in future- will damage his reputation to me.

I've said it before, he's had the single biggest achievement since Shanks built this club. To reverse decades of stagnation and fighting for Carling Cups into winning everything with the budget we have...  there is nothing that man can do to tarnish his legacy.

The ownership on the other hand need to start acting, as their goodwill is fast running out. I see people posting we need 3 midfielders, 1 RB, 1 LB, etc...  and I just hope FSG will listen and start getting Klopp what he needs as soon as the final whistle blows on this awful season.
JRed

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 09:37:35 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:32:13 pm
I understand your overall message, but personally nothing Klopp would do -now or in future- will damage his reputation to me.

I've said it before, he's had the single biggest achievement since Shanks built this club. To reverse decades of stagnation and fighting for Carling Cups into winning everything with the budget we have...  there is nothing that man can do to tarnish his legacy.

The ownership on the other hand need to start acting, as their goodwill is fast running out. I see people posting we need 3 midfielders, 1 RB, 1 LB, etc...  and I just hope FSG will listen and start getting Klopp what he needs as soon as the final whistle blows on this awful season.
Nor with me. I was meaning his reputation in world football. No other manager in the game couldve done what he has done here with such limited funds and having to compete with the biggest cheats the game has ever known.
As you say, he is up there with Shanks and Paisley. It would be disrespectful of the owners to not back him heavily now.
TSC

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 09:41:13 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:26:35 pm
the subs were to change the midweek game, not todays

Well see how that shapes up midweek then. Only positive is that Chelsea are at least as shit as us.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 09:50:37 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:37:59 pm
Arsenal are competing with them and haven’t spent loads.

It’s how you spend it and also helps if the players do the basics.

Not correct. Arsenal have spent €549.61m (£484m) in the last five years. Spent more than £300m in the last two years. They've only became a contender after Kroenke allowed them to spend big.

Wilmo

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 09:50:41 pm
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 09:14:44 pm
Where was Jones and Carvalho today.  Were they not fit cos having Melo and Ox on the bench before them when theyre not gonna be here next season is just bizarre.
Half of me thinks Klopp is protecting them until next season. Curtis due to his recovery and the narrative around his development, Carvalho not sure - maybe a mental block?

I think he's kept with Harvey so he can learn the physical demands - if he doesn't do that early on he'll struggle. He needs to find his approach.
andy07

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 09:56:08 pm
Not acceptable at all today.  We can blame injuries and lack of investment but that was just not good enough.  One shot on target speaks volumes.

It could be worse, at least we are in the top half with a fighting chance of The Europa League next season. 
lgvkarlos

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:48:13 pm
What's our list of players needed at now:

3 Midfielders
1 CB
1 RB
1 LB
1 Wide player - right side
If we get that many three will be Davies/kabak standard.
lgvkarlos

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 10:00:54 pm
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 09:50:41 pm
Half of me thinks Klopp is protecting them until next season. Curtis due to his recovery and the narrative around his development, Carvalho not sure - maybe a mental block?

I think he's kept with Harvey so he can learn the physical demands - if he doesn't do that early on he'll struggle. He needs to find his approach.
Honestly think Elliott will be fine in a functioning team, senior players look poor at the moment.
Always_A_Red

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 10:25:37 pm
Switched the TV off straight after the game. Couldn't be arsed watching the analysis of us getting tore apart yet again.

Just watched Klopps presser & there's nothing to add to what he said - too many gaps, too deep, not enough desire, 'I don't think we'd have beaten 10 men'.

We have more holes in our team than a sieve. I've said since the summer we need a complete overhaul. I'm talking 12 players across the entire squad & a lot of 'regulars' need to go.

People talk about our midfield and they are right to do so, but our defense is also absolutely inept. If we're put under any sort of pressure, we absolutely crumble. It's simply not good enough to keep getting twatted every week.

Apart from Alisson & Konate, none of the defence should be a consideration long term. VVD is an absolute shell of the player he was before his ACL - now is the time to cash in on him.

As for Trent & Robbo...is it the midfields fault that they can't pass the ball 5 yards or look like they've got a tonne of concrete in their boots?

At least we're playing Chelsea on Tuesday who are trying their best to prove that they are in fact shitter than us :butt
Nick110581

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 10:25:37 pm
Switched the TV off straight after the game. Couldn't be arsed watching the analysis of us getting tore apart yet again.

Just watched Klopps presser & there's nothing to add to what he said - too many gaps, too deep, not enough desire, 'I don't think we'd have beaten 10 men'.

We have more holes in our team than a sieve. I've said since the summer we need a complete overhaul. I'm talking 12 players across the entire squad & a lot of 'regulars' need to go.

People talk about our midfield and they are right to do so, but our defense is also absolutely inept. If we're put under any sort of pressure, we absolutely crumble. It's simply not good enough to keep getting twatted every week.

Apart from Alisson & Konate, none of the defence should be a consideration long term. VVD is an absolute shell of the player he was before his ACL - now is the time to cash in on him.

As for Trent & Robbo...is it the midfields fault that they can't pass the ball 5 yards or look like they've got a tonne of concrete in their boots?

At least we're playing Chelsea on Tuesday who are trying their best to prove that they are in fact shitter than us :butt

VVD was amazing last season so don't rewrite the truth.
Always_A_Red

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 10:42:43 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm
VVD was amazing last season so don't rewrite the truth.

Matip was better than him in my opinion. Had a good season, but you could tell he had lost two yards of pace & wasn't the player he was. This season has highlighted his weaknesses because he doesn't have the protection.

I also didn't say he wasn't good last season, just that he is currently a shell of the player he was before his ACL.
Elliemental

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm
Melo can fk off laughing after we conceded a goal. What a disgrace. Last fella who did that was Diouf and he was on the next plane out.

In all fairness to Melo, he's a loanee who's barely played a minute for us and who knows full well he hasn't a hope of being signed on a permanent basis. It's no wonder he feels no connection to the club - there simply isn't one.
stockdam

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 08:21:26 pm
Going by today how many of our players would get in their team. Alison probably but after that not many.. Roll on next season , what a mess..p

100% Salah but I take your point. You could also ask how many would get onto our team 3 years ago.

Alisson, Konate, Diaz, Salah and Nunez are the only ones who would get close. Elliott, Bajcetic and Doak are ones for the future but the rest are all either past their best or wont make it.
PIPA23

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 11:15:35 pm
Back to where we were before Klopp shite.
stockdam

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 11:15:37 pm
To be competitive we needed 2 to 3 players per season of the standard of Diaz. We havent really done that and now have to face the fact that we need 3 defenders, 3 midfield players plus 2 for the bench. Our forwards are fine for now but we really need 6 to 8 players and that is not going to happen in one transfer window. Its amazing that a club that has aspirations on CL still brings on Milner (no disrespect as he has been amazing but he is 3 seasons past his best).
PIPA23

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 09:32:13 pm
I understand your overall message, but personally nothing Klopp would do -now or in future- will damage his reputation to me.

I've said it before, he's had the single biggest achievement since Shanks built this club. To reverse decades of stagnation and fighting for Carling Cups into winning everything with the budget we have...  there is nothing that man can do to tarnish his legacy.

The ownership on the other hand need to start acting, as their goodwill is fast running out. I see people posting we need 3 midfielders, 1 RB, 1 LB, etc...  and I just hope FSG will listen and start getting Klopp what he needs as soon as the final whistle blows on this awful season.

Yet, we threw everything out of the window by not backing him enough to compete. He build the best team we had in pur modern history we did not build on that success.
stockdam

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 11:20:43 pm
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 09:14:44 pm
Where was Jones and Carvalho today.  Were they not fit cos having Melo and Ox on the bench before them when theyre not gonna be here next season is just bizarre. 

Other than Bajcetic, none of our current midfield players should be here next season (I dont include Elliott as a midfield player).
Always_A_Red

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 11:21:25 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm
Melo can fk off laughing after we conceded a goal. What a disgrace. Last fella who did that was Diouf and he was on the next plane out.

I've seen Klopp laugh when we've conceded goals this season. Our defending is like one big joke. Jumping on Melo, who has no alliance to LFC and no future here is a bit weird.

I'd rather focus on the lazy fuckers on the pitch who at times in the 2nd half looked like they are already mentally preparing to be on the beach in the summer 
stockdam

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 11:27:29 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:21:25 pm
I've seen Klopp laugh when we've conceded goals this season. Our defending is like one big joke. Jumping on Melo, who has no alliance to LFC and no future here is a bit weird.

I'd rather focus on the lazy fuckers on the pitch who at times in the 2nd half looked like they are already mentally preparing to be on the beach in the summer 

Its not fair picking on the players who have given their all. They have been magnificent but time marches on. A lot of them have played 1 or 2 seasons too much for us. A club like ours needs to be ruthless in order to stay at the top. The owners have not given Klopp what he needed which is 2 or 3 more players per season and the chickens have come home to roost. The rebuilding is now two to three seasons worth and that is not fair on Klopp. He may as well retire now as he has not been given what he needs and theres no sign of that changing. Well hear lots of talk but little action this summer.
classycarra

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 11:32:20 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:21:25 pm
I'd rather focus on the lazy fuckers on the pitch who at times in the 2nd half looked like they are already mentally preparing to be on the beach in the summer 
In spite of the result and my agreement with Klopp that we were fortunate city didn't go for the jugular, I'm not sure really if i saw anyone playing during the first 55ish minutes (when it was just about a contest) who looked like they weren't trying their best.

obviously the last 30 was slightly different and involved going through the motions, mostly with the intent of not risking conceding another few goals. but even so, there was only really one player who looked like they weren't trying to me. but i think sometimes discussion on him can quickly become polarised and their thread hasn't been bumped so not exactly keen to get into it.

i thought he looked like he couldn't be fucked within a couple of minutes, made minimal (if any) effort to close down passing lanes and only move faster than walking pace when the ball came near him. doubt he impressed klopp enough to be considered for a start this week. milner in one movement made more effort than he did in his 25 minutes. only involvement in the passing game i can remember was a half arsed failed one two that he shouldn't have tried, that almost set up city's 5th.
Clint Eastwood

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm
Lets not forget that Pep celebrated the equaliser in the face of one of our players and then another one of our players walked up to him and shook his hand with a smirk on his face. Fuck Arthur Melo out of our club.
stockdam

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm
Lets not forget that Pep celebrated the equaliser in the face of one of our players and then another one of our players walked up to him and shook his hand with a smirk on his face. Fuck Arthur Melo out of our club.

Arthur is not the problem hereits the management who thought that he was somehow a solution to our midfield problem.
Clint Eastwood

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 11:45:05 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm
Arthur is not the problem hereits the management who thought that he was somehow a solution to our midfield problem.
Its both. Hes a twat.
Offline stockdam

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #352 on: Yesterday at 11:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:45:05 pm
Its both. Hes a twat.

And who bought him thinking he would be part of the answer? I really dont care what he does off the pitch as it doesnt affect the resultinstead what has he contributed on the pitch and who thought he would? I know hes been injured but his record says that this isnt a surprise. I am available at only £20K per week and would contribute as much and would honesty show my annoyance at Pip.
Offline Elliemental

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #353 on: Today at 12:08:12 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 11:21:25 pm
I've seen Klopp laugh when we've conceded goals this season. Our defending is like one big joke. Jumping on Melo, who has no alliance to LFC and no future here is a bit weird.

I'd rather focus on the lazy fuckers on the pitch who at times in the 2nd half looked like they are already mentally preparing to be on the beach in the summer

This entirely. The fact that Melo's player thread has had to be locked is actually quite silly.



Quote
And who bought him thinking he would be part of the answer?


We didn't buy him, he is here on loan.
Offline thegoodfella

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #354 on: Today at 12:43:47 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:50:26 pm
I am available at only £20K per week and would contribute as much and would honesty show my annoyance at Pip.

Fuck off you are available at £20K per week... I would that for free. ;D
Offline beardsley4ever

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #355 on: Today at 12:50:47 am »
Can we just put the rest of the season on SIM mode and get to next August, please?
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #356 on: Today at 12:57:52 am »
Its the piss poor effort that the players put in at times in games thats the most disappointing. They should die for the shirt but at times some of them cant even be arsed to run after an opponent. They seem to lack the desire needed to be competitive and its fucking disgraceful if I am honest.

Said before I dont trust this team this season and I stand by it. Heads need to roll within that squad and some big names need shifting on, because the consistently shite effort being shown this season is unacceptable from players we know are capable of so much more.
Offline the_cote_kid

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #357 on: Today at 01:07:31 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm
Lets not forget that Pep celebrated the equaliser in the face of one of our players and then another one of our players walked up to him and shook his hand with a smirk on his face. Fuck Arthur Melo out of our club.
As if you've watched this whole shit season and today's performance and deduced that Arthur was the problem 🤡
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #358 on: Today at 01:30:42 am »
I cant believe none of the subs didnt leave a shoulder into Guardiola. Just shows the mentality around the team at the minute. Zero fight.
Online MdArshad

Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #359 on: Today at 02:22:17 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 01:30:42 am
I cant believe none of the subs didnt leave a shoulder into Guardiola. Just shows the mentality around the team at the minute. Zero fight.

I love Klopp but will not be suprised if those on the bench are getting sick of the favourites. Players like Tsimikas/Jones/Carvalho/Keita(when he was fit) and even Arthur Melo. What is the point of Arthur/Jones in the squad if they are not allowed to show what they can do after the pathetic midfield performance in the Madrid/Bournemouth matches.

To make matters worse Klopp praised Hendo and Fab for their performance. The best midfielder was without doubt Elliot. Strange way Klopp is handling the squad. Just for once stop playing favourites and try to change things around for the match at the Bridge.
