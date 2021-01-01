I didn't expect anything from this match, and this tanking was expected. I didn't even watch the match, mainly due to no motivation to watch the opposing human rights abusing, financial doping scum club of primadonnnas, coupled with our self-inflicted form thanks to our farcical ownership and scouting situation. I've no belief in this team at the moment and it is a feeling that is as low as we've ever been under Klopp. This season really is a write off and my head is thinking about next year.



But it's also pathetic to question Klopp's position on the back of this bad season.



There's responsibility to bear for sure, but that's a burden that the entire club needs to share, including the coaching staff, players and boardroom/scouting. It seems clear that there's a lack of direction from everyone. Our signings are not nearly as effective as they were in those first few years under Klopp, and the squad building leaves a lot to be desired. The entire club, including Klopp, needs to agree on a direction, and cede authority to an incoming DoF (because if Lijnders influence is to be believed, he's partly responsible for the erratic transfer policy of the last few years).



The top end signings of the last few years are good, but not good enough. Technically brilliant but personality wise, would they run through brick walls? The new batch, while better footballers, don't inspire me with the same hard graft, limitless energy, determination and never say die mentality that proper grafters like Hendo, Robbo, Milner, Origi, Wijnaldum, Mane gave. That inspired devotion and energy to us fans and maybe the manager too when you saw the likes of these players clattering into the opposition for lost causes. While we still have a few players like that, some are getting on and some require a boost of motivation that fresh, similarly like minded young players would give. I don't get that from these lot - from the new lads, (and I am biased as a Scot), I like the look of Doak and Ramsey.



I'd much rather we go back to that moneyball ethic of young, rough around the edges talents from lesser teams. There's always going to be a requisite level of technical ability needed but we should base the team on steel and hardiness and let it flourish with a few amazing technical footballers. That's a good balance we need.