City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred

Reply #320 on: Today at 08:07:06 pm
« Reply #320 on: Today at 08:07:06 pm »
Melo can fk off laughing after we conceded a goal. What a disgrace. Last fella who did that was Diouf and he was on the next plane out.
Reply #321 on: Today at 08:09:23 pm
« Reply #321 on: Today at 08:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 08:07:06 pm
Melo can fk off laughing after we conceded a goal. What a disgrace. Last fella who did that was Diouf and he was on the next plane out.

To be fair to him he was caught at that point with Guardiola with his hand out for a handshake but yeh ok if you do that but then the sly talking and acknowledgement is hard to take for fans watching that.
Reply #322 on: Today at 08:15:46 pm
« Reply #322 on: Today at 08:15:46 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:05:34 pm
No Europe would be shit, midweeks are absolutely horrendous when loads of others are playing and we aren't.

Plus with no Europe you just know we'd leave our squad short. I wouldn't really celebrate winning the conference league as the budget difference between us and everyone else in there would be ridiculous but I'd much rather that than no football. And the Europa is class if we managed to get that. And both would have loads of amazing trips.
This, a million times

I'd be absolutely gutted if we miss out on the Europa (is it 6th or 7th?) - among all those other things, it's an ideal development and proving ground for young players too where they have more room to compensate for any naivety by having lesser quality but still challenging adult opposition in the earlier rounds
Reply #323 on: Today at 08:17:00 pm
« Reply #323 on: Today at 08:17:00 pm »
It's pathetic to question Klopp's position on the back of this bad season.

There's responsibility to bear for sure, but that's a burden that the entire club needs to share, including the coaching staff, players and boardroom/scouting. It seems clear that there's a lack of direction from everyone. Our signings are not nearly as effective as they were in those first few years under Klopp, and the squad building leaves a lot to be desired. The entire club, including Klopp, needs to agree on a direction, and cede authority to an incoming DoF (because if Lijnders influence is to be believed, he's partly responsible for the erratic transfer policy of the last few years).

The top end signings of the last few years are good, but not good enough. Technically brilliant but personality wise, would they run through brick walls? The new batch, while better footballers, don't inspire me with the same hard graft, limitless energy and determination that proper grafters like Hendo, Robbo, Milner, Origi, Wijnaldum, Mane gave. That inspired devotion and energy to us fans and maybe the manager too when you saw the likes of these players clattering into the opposition for lost causes. While we still have a few players like that, some are getting on and some require a boost of motivation that fresh, similarly like minded young players would give. I don't get that from these lot - from the new lads, (and I am biased as a Scot), I like the look of Doak and Ramsey.

I'd much rather we go back to that moneyball ethic of young, rough around the edges talents from lesser teams. There's always goine to be a requisite level of technical ability needed but we should base the team on steel and hardiness and let it flourish with a few amazing technical footballers. That's a good balance we need.
