The way Fulham/Brentford/Brighton are all sticking around it's a definite possibility. I think it's 5th and 6th for Europa League and 7th for the Conference League. Remember Brighton could finish below 7th and win the cup which means they'd get one of the Europa spots. Not actually sure if they'd just take one of the two spots, or become the 3rd team to get it, with Conference League football dropping down to 8th. With us performing well in the league in recent years I'd sort of tuned out of Europa League qualifying spots and what happens below
I'd be alright with us in the Europa League, good level for some squad players and youngsters to get minutes in, not to mention a great chance of winning the thing, but it'd be pretty shameful being in the Conference League. I pray we aren't the first of the big Prem teams to have to play in the 3rd rate competition.
UEFA Europa League (UEL) qualification
In normal circumstances, two UEL places are given to English clubs who fulfil the following criteria:
The fifth-placed team in the Premier League qualify for the group stage proper.
The winners of the FA Cup qualify for the group stage proper.
UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) qualification
The EFL Cup winners qualify for the playoff stages.
Where these qualifications changes
a) If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEL group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
b) If the EFL Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UECL playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.https://www.premierleague.com/european-qualification-explained