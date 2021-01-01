« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred  (Read 6404 times)

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,547
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #240 on: Today at 04:26:17 pm »
Another shambolic, spineless 2nd half performance. Just don't know how we can go from competing to mannequins in a 15min break. I can understand tiredness catching up with use later in the game but not in the 50min!

We are now reliant on an opposing team falling apart rather than being able to win a game off our own backs.

Our goal did come a little against the run of play but we did well until HT. The interception by Grealish was obviously the turning point though our mentality is so flaky isn't that might not have been enough. Not sure why we can't handle conceding a goal, and we make it worse by conceding more.

Relagation form away from Anfield, not good enough.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,166
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #241 on: Today at 04:26:38 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:21:37 pm
The way Fulham/Brentford/Brighton are all sticking around it's a definite possibility. I think it's 5th and 6th for Europa League and 7th for the Conference League. Remember Brighton could finish below 7th and win the cup which means they'd get one of the Europa spots. Not actually sure if they'd just take one of the two spots, or become the 3rd team to get it, with Conference League football dropping down to 8th. With us performing well in the league in recent years I'd sort of tuned out of Europa League qualifying spots and what happens below  :(

I'd be alright with us in the Europa League, good level for some squad players and youngsters to get minutes in, not to mention a great chance of winning the thing, but it'd be pretty shameful being in the Conference League. I pray we aren't the first of the big Prem teams to have to play in the 3rd rate competition.

UEFA Europa League (UEL) qualification
In normal circumstances, two UEL places are given to English clubs who fulfil the following criteria:

The fifth-placed team in the Premier League qualify for the group stage proper.
The winners of the FA Cup qualify for the group stage proper.

UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) qualification
The EFL Cup winners qualify for the playoff stages.

Where these qualifications changes

a) If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEL group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

b) If the EFL Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UECL playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

https://www.premierleague.com/european-qualification-explained

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,079
  • 11,053ft up
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #242 on: Today at 04:26:46 pm »
I mean just saying that only Hendo, Fabinho, Gakpo and Allison played well really is something. I guess we know who we're seeing for the next 180 minutes barring injury.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #243 on: Today at 04:27:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:22:24 pm
No way is this a transition season by the way because frankly I dont see what it is we are transitioning to?

Its been a pathetic season.

Next season and possibly the one after will be the transition season everyone is going on about when we hopefully sign some fucking new players.

Yeah, saw somebody say something like that on here and wasn't really sure what they meant. Has "transition season" just come to mean "we're awful and there isn't something obvious to blame it on other than incompetence?"

I prefer the term off season, meaning like in 20/21 we've chosen to ignore areas of the squad that required immediate attention and as a result we've chosen not to compete.

This team doesn't function because it's not been designed to do so, because it's the bare minimum of what is required - and even then it's barely that.
Logged

Offline RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #244 on: Today at 04:27:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:22:24 pm
No way is this a transition season by the way because frankly I dont see what it is we are transitioning to?

Its been a pathetic season.

Next season and possibly the one after will be the transition season everyone is going on about when we hopefully sign some fucking new players.

Exactly, its not like were seeing some drastic formation change which players need time to adapt to (I wish we were). Its just the same ridiculous stuff served up practically every week, every man and their dog can see its not working yet we persist with it, I just dont get it.
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,474
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #245 on: Today at 04:32:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:20:34 pm
They concede a goal and they just stop bothering. Surely this is unacceptable for a Liverpool team to have players who do that?
Unacceptable for any team to be like that. But it has happened all year...not not bothering. But just a collective sadness of pity
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #246 on: Today at 04:33:01 pm »
I sadly  switched off after the third goal went in,depressing shit,raining outside put on The Damned-Black album.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,013
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #247 on: Today at 04:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:26:46 pm
I mean just saying that only Hendo, Fabinho, Gakpo and Allison played well really is something.
It might have been an April fools?! ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,201
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #248 on: Today at 04:34:41 pm »
I clearly picked the right day to do the garden instead of watching the match.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,079
  • 11,053ft up
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #249 on: Today at 04:35:20 pm »
Is transition season even a European sporting word? I always thought it was something us Americans used because you can actually write-off a season by completely gutting the team and have it not matter. LFC next season will transition to something different but it won't be accepting of writing it off.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,090
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #250 on: Today at 04:35:38 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 04:32:29 pm
Unacceptable for any team to be like that. But it has happened all year...not not bothering. But just a collective sadness of pity

Maybe it's hit the players all these years of going toe to toe with them and winning just one title at the back of it. The likes of Grealish taking the piss going down with little contact but always getting a free kick anyway. I'm not saying its right, but there is a part of me that could understand it. At the end of the day they are humans like us and football is crap right now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,457
  • JFT96
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #251 on: Today at 04:38:00 pm »
Worst part about this result for me is I've grown to expect it and I'm not even surprised or disappointed

Big transitional season next year and beyond. Lets hope Jurgen gets 100% backing.
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,728
  • kopite
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #252 on: Today at 04:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:33:01 pm
I sadly  switched off after the third goal went in,depressing shit,raining outside put on The Damned-Black album.

Great choice...some classic Damned on sides 1 & 2.

Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online UNO

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #253 on: Today at 04:54:27 pm »
Seriously, whats the point of starting TAA these days. We all know he is bad at defending and now he is even worse at passing! How many poor passes he made today, he was lucky that a couple of them didnt lead to a goal. That cheat Grealish made the same move every time and he just walked pass him like nobody there. And I dont want to comment on the midfield, that was horrendous!
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:06:57 pm »
The blind spot for Trent is ridiculous at this stage. He's an absolutely terrible defender and is now producing fuck all going forward also. Needs dropping I don't care if he's from the city or not or how good he's been in the past these type of performances are unacceptable.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
Re: City 4 Liverpool 1 - FULL TIME Temp thread until other one can be transferred
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:56:37 pm

A day is coming for Man City and Pep Guardiola, my friend. I don't know when it will be, but it's coming. A day when they're going to be exposed for being the biggest, classless, cheating, frauds the game has ever seen, and be punished accordingly for it. And it's going to be absolutely glorious.

I admire your optimism mate but in the real world money rules all. Fuck all will happen to City besides a massive fine which will mean nothing to them.

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 