Another shambolic, spineless 2nd half performance. Just don't know how we can go from competing to mannequins in a 15min break. I can understand tiredness catching up with use later in the game but not in the 50min!



We are now reliant on an opposing team falling apart rather than being able to win a game off our own backs.



Our goal did come a little against the run of play but we did well until HT. The interception by Grealish was obviously the turning point though our mentality is so flaky isn't that might not have been enough. Not sure why we can't handle conceding a goal, and we make it worse by conceding more.



Relagation form away from Anfield, not good enough.