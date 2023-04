Beaten badly by the better squad.



I'm not sure the guys gave up; I think the way City play can make it look like a team has given up. When you can't actually possess the ball and then when you do get it, you feel you need to score within about 90 seconds if you want any chance to get back into the game... Just a recipe for disaster.



Felt we could have and maybe should have gotten that 2nd goal on the Mo breakaway in the 1st but once we didn't get that, seemed a big ask to keep them under one goal.