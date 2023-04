There can only be a maximum of 37 12.30pm kick-offs per season which means a team should expect 1.85 of these per year.



The fact we've had 6 with 11 games to go, with 5 of these being away, is fucking farcical.



It would be an expected of 3.7. There are 2 teams in a game (74 individual team performances at 12.30).We are still well above the expected though.