As a positive I dont think there is a chasm between us and winning the league again.



All we need is 3 high energy midfielders - in theory that should be straightforward, as there are plenty around.



Honestly do not underestimate the impact this will have - our engine room is broken, but once fixed youll see the best of Trent and Robbo again.



Agree with this. While there feels like a gulf right now between where we are and a side that can win the league, things change quickly in football. Look at Arsenal - 12 months ago, they were absolutely bottling it and falling to pieces to finish 5th. Now they're favourites for the title, playing great football. I'm not saying that we're going to win the league next season, but the shouts of "it'll take 3-4 years to challenge again" don't stack up with how football actually works.Another example is Chelsea from 2015-16 to 2016-17. Absolutely awful and finishing midtable (maybe even bottom half) to winning the league. I know they're a mad club in general, but it's just more evidence that it's possible for things to swing wildly.We still have a lot of good players, and some who are totally jaded this season, but who still have a lot to offer. Get a few signings right, clear out the perma-crocks and players who simply can't do it anymore, and the reality is that things can change pretty fast.