PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53

BornRedSince76

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 06:53:05 pm
Were 8 points off 4th and 11 games left - we can still do it if we went on a run ! 

Have to keep the hope!
Wilmo

  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 06:59:58 pm
Just seen the Melo clip. Descriptions of it have been completely over exaggerated imo. Pep being an absolute twat and forcing him into a really difficult situation. Thought he dealt with it well as Pep was clearly looking for someone to kick off and he got shown up. Just my thoughts.

EDIT: Link for anyone wondering https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/128ldqx/pep_guardiola_celebrating_in_front_of_tsimikas/
So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 07:04:11 pm
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 06:59:58 pm
Just seen the Melo clip. Descriptions of it have been completely over exaggerated imo. Pep being an absolute twat and forcing him into a really difficult situation. Thought he dealt with it well as Pep was clearly looking for someone to kick off and he got shown up. Just my thoughts.

It had a look of how any normal person reacts to the sudden appearance of a gibbering cardigan wearing baboon. ;D
Wilmo

  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 07:07:46 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:04:11 pm
It had a look of how any normal person reacts to the sudden appearance of a gibbering cardigan wearing baboon. ;D

Better than I could have ever phrased it  ;D

wampa1

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 07:10:09 pm
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 06:59:58 pm
Just seen the Melo clip. Descriptions of it have been completely over exaggerated imo. Pep being an absolute twat and forcing him into a really difficult situation. Thought he dealt with it well as Pep was clearly looking for someone to kick off and he got shown up. Just my thoughts.
I think it's pretty cool. Some dick getting in your face goading you and you just shake their hand and say "well done" and walk off...
PaddyPaned

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 07:50:17 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 06:53:05 pm
Were 8 points off 4th and 11 games left - we can still do it if we went on a run ! 

Have to keep the hope!

Have you see us this season?!?!
Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 07:52:34 pm
The early game can get fucked.


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 08:02:00 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 07:10:09 pm
I think it's pretty cool. Some dick getting in your face goading you and you just shake their hand and say "well done" and walk off...

Imagine if Klopp had done that to United players the other week, you'd never have heard the end of it. Remember the shit Rafa got for his 'game over' (non) gesture against one of Allardyce's teams.
Dougle

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 09:30:04 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 12:03:28 pm
As a positive I dont think there is a chasm between us and winning the league again.

All we need is 3 high energy midfielders - in theory that should be straightforward, as there are plenty around.

Honestly do not underestimate the impact this will have - our engine room is broken, but once fixed youll see the best of Trent and Robbo again.

I do think it will go a long way to gelling things again. We were ok first half yesterday. Not great though and nothing like we were when we had 11 fit younger players all playing with the same "hive " mentality. There is fixing in it but all the injuries, the loss of Mané and the break up of the front 3 who were not just the best attacking but best defending front three of their era is going to take some mending. Klopp eeked every last drop of the squad last season and both mentally, emotionally and physically they have dropped their capacity. I think Klopp has made systems around players and therefore I am not sure what kind of systems we'll be playing next season.

Anyway it was a difficult watch that. I just hope this season doesn't drain Klopp.

BornRedSince76

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Yesterday at 07:50:17 pm
Have you see us this season?!?!


Potter has been sacked so lets hope they dont get a manager in or any kind of bounce before we play them!
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 09:55:51 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 09:52:26 pm

Potter has been sacked so lets hope they dont get a manager in or any kind of bounce before we play them!

New manager bounce and the annual Kante return from a long layoff to produce a masterclass (or we make Connor Gallagher look like Zidane and decide to spend our budget on him).
BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 09:59:20 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:52:34 pm
The early game can get fucked.

No worries, we'll be playing Thursday nights next season so they won't be able to pick us. :-X
Always_A_Red

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:59:20 pm
No worries, we'll be playing Thursday nights next season so they won't be able to pick us. :-X

I wouldn't be so sure. Both Brighton & Brentford are better than us and will likely finish above us.
Judge Red

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 10:28:48 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:52:34 pm
The early game can get fucked.

Feels like weve had a few. How do we compare to others in terms of numbers?
decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 10:42:36 pm
Quote from: BornRedSince76 on Yesterday at 12:03:28 pm
As a positive I dont think there is a chasm between us and winning the league again.

All we need is 3 high energy midfielders - in theory that should be straightforward, as there are plenty around.

Honestly do not underestimate the impact this will have - our engine room is broken, but once fixed youll see the best of Trent and Robbo again.

Agree with this. While there feels like a gulf right now between where we are and a side that can win the league, things change quickly in football. Look at Arsenal - 12 months ago, they were absolutely bottling it and falling to pieces to finish 5th. Now they're favourites for the title, playing great football. I'm not saying that we're going to win the league next season, but the shouts of "it'll take 3-4 years to challenge again" don't stack up with how football actually works.

Another example is Chelsea from 2015-16 to 2016-17. Absolutely awful and finishing midtable (maybe even bottom half) to winning the league. I know they're a mad club in general, but it's just more evidence that it's possible for things to swing wildly.

We still have a lot of good players, and some who are totally jaded this season, but who still have a lot to offer. Get a few signings right, clear out the perma-crocks and players who simply can't do it anymore, and the reality is that things can change pretty fast.
kasperoff

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #535 on: Today at 12:37:09 am
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 06:59:58 pm
Just seen the Melo clip. Descriptions of it have been completely over exaggerated imo. Pep being an absolute twat and forcing him into a really difficult situation. Thought he dealt with it well as Pep was clearly looking for someone to kick off and he got shown up. Just my thoughts.

EDIT: Link for anyone wondering https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/128ldqx/pep_guardiola_celebrating_in_front_of_tsimikas/


He's a very strange man. That's very poor sportsmanship.

As others have said, if Klopp did that, we'd never hear the end of it.
n00bert

  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #536 on: Today at 12:53:59 am
I know everyone is slating Virgil, but can anyone point out to me how this all doesn't always start in midfield.
Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL:Man City 4 v Liverpool 1 Salah 16', Alvarez 28, De Bruyne 50, Mahrez 53
Reply #537 on: Today at 01:09:04 am
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 10:28:48 pm
Feels like weve had a few. How do we compare to others in terms of numbers?

The numbers are farcical.

The 12.30 pm kick-off was introduced in 2016. Since then Liverpool has had thirty-five 12.30 pm kick-offs. More than any other team.

This season we have had six 12.30 pm kick-offs and haven't won any of them.
