Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
17
18
19
20
21
[
22
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April (Read 14681 times)
cdav
Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,203
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
«
Reply #840 on:
Today
at 09:42:44 pm »
So many gifts by West Ham today, so poor
Logged
swoopy
not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,320
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
«
Reply #841 on:
Today
at 09:42:52 pm »
West Ham are dreadful
Logged
disgraced cake
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,370
Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
«
Reply #842 on:
Today
at 09:43:34 pm »
If David Moyes was your manager, wouldn't you just him and bring someone good in
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019
19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Nick110581
Up the tricky reds
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 33,124
Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
«
Reply #843 on:
Today
at 09:46:16 pm »
This West Ham side are actually good
Should never have left Upton Park
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Print
Pages:
1
...
17
18
19
20
21
[
22
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2