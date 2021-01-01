« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April  (Read 14672 times)

Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #800 on: Today at 08:19:43 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:18:33 pm
Right before we play them probably ;D

Has Fromola hacked your account?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #801 on: Today at 08:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:18:42 pm
Not sure on that

They work hard but arent particularly great to watch

Agree but they make the most of what they have.  They don't give up many chances and they're clinical up top.  It's good coaching.
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #802 on: Today at 08:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:15:07 pm
This writhing-on-the-ground-clutching-your-face has become a P.L feature hasnt it?
Do they not feel embarrassed as how soft, and stupid they look?
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #803 on: Today at 08:24:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:21:16 pm
Agree but they make the most of what they have.  They don't give up many chances and they're clinical up top.  It's good coaching.

They have a good back five and a world class midfielder in Bruno

I wouldnt say they are well coached though

Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #804 on: Today at 08:27:20 pm »
Mancs surrounding the ref again.

 ::)
Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #805 on: Today at 08:29:41 pm »
All eggs in the Everton relegation basket now.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #806 on: Today at 08:30:50 pm »
Mancs 1-0 up. :(
Offline Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #807 on: Today at 08:31:51 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 08:22:26 pm
Do they not feel embarrassed as how soft, and stupid they look?

Well quite; and 9 times out of 10 they get to their feet and theres zero physical evidence theyve been touched.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #808 on: Today at 08:32:37 pm »
Rashford again
Online deano2727

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #809 on: Today at 08:33:16 pm »
What an utter twat of a season.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #810 on: Today at 08:34:54 pm »
Is that not a penalty ?
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #811 on: Today at 08:41:08 pm »
The mancs not allowed offsides being given against them or something. Constantly paused replays of players blatantly offside and VAR just goes missing
Offline 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #812 on: Today at 08:42:11 pm »
Hammers score

1-2
Offline tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #813 on: Today at 08:44:03 pm »
Rice is quality.
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #814 on: Today at 08:45:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:42:11 pm
Hammers score

1-2

The cat botherer scores.
Online RK7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #815 on: Today at 08:58:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:44:03 pm
Rice is quality.
I personally didn't see the hype but he's stepped up a level this season, looks outstanding.
Offline oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #816 on: Today at 09:02:43 pm »

West Ham 0 - [1] Newcastle; Wilson 6' - https://dubz.co/video/3a28e0

West Ham 0 - [2] Newcastle; Joelinton 13' - https://dubz.co/video/272347

West Ham [1] - 2 Newcastle; Zouma 40' - https://dubz.co/video/b02b38


Manchester United [1] - 0 Brentford; Rashford 27' - https://dubz.co/video/96af65
Offline tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #817 on: Today at 09:07:02 pm »
For fuck's sake West Ham.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #818 on: Today at 09:07:29 pm »
3-1 Newcastle.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #819 on: Today at 09:08:23 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 08:58:59 pm
I personally didn't see the hype but he's stepped up a level this season, looks outstanding.

I wouldnt agree.

Overall I think hes had an average season by his standards - another player perhaps tired and struggled with the WC placement and not helped by having a midfield partner who should have been put out to pasture last season. He has had good moments and good games but he hasnt been consistently at the level he can be.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #820 on: Today at 09:09:09 pm »
We are now, if the scores stay as they are, 10 points behind Newcastle and United with 10 games left.
Online Armchair expert

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #821 on: Today at 09:09:24 pm »
Another inspiring half time team talk from Moyesie
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #822 on: Today at 09:10:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:44:03 pm
Rice is quality.

Hes so overrated.

Thats why his team are near the bottom.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #823 on: Today at 09:10:52 pm »
This is not good.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #824 on: Today at 09:11:01 pm »
De Gea got away with one there.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #825 on: Today at 09:11:09 pm »
Are Brentford aware they're allowed to attack? I'm only going on stats but it looks like they've barely had a kick.
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #826 on: Today at 09:12:55 pm »
The face on Moyse.      :D
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #827 on: Today at 09:16:26 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:11:09 pm
Are Brentford aware they're allowed to attack? I'm only going on stats but it looks like they've barely had a kick.

I'm watching and they've been shit

Worst i've seen them play, slow build up, misplaced passes and minimal chance creation
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #828 on: Today at 09:19:44 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:16:26 pm
I'm watching and they've been shit

Worst i've seen them play, slow build up, misplaced passes and minimal chance creation

They arent that good
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #829 on: Today at 09:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:19:44 pm
They arent that good

They're a good side. No ones saying they're world beaters but they're not that far off the top 6 places, with their squad that's VERY good
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #830 on: Today at 09:26:03 pm »
Loving the XG at Old Trafford
Man Utd - 0.05
Brentford - 0

;D

Must be a great watch
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #831 on: Today at 09:27:06 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:26:03 pm
Loving the XG at Old Trafford
Man Utd - 0.05
Brentford - 0

;D

Must be a great watch

It's dull as f*ck.  ;D
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #832 on: Today at 09:28:10 pm »
Brentford work a great chance and Shade chips his shot straight into De Gea to squander a one on one chance
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #833 on: Today at 09:28:36 pm »
7 subs on at the same time, 4 for West Ham and 3 for Newcastle.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #834 on: Today at 09:31:30 pm »
Bowen is really good
Online deano2727

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #835 on: Today at 09:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:31:30 pm
Bowen is really good


Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:10:08 pm
Hes so overrated.

Thats why his team are near the bottom.


 :o  :o
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #836 on: Today at 09:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:19:43 pm
Has Fromola hacked your account?

;D
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #837 on: Today at 09:38:00 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:33:07 pm


 :o  :o

Rice is the captain and meant to be a leader.

Hes defensively so bad. Always ball watching.
Online DivisiveNewSigning

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #838 on: Today at 09:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:38:00 pm
Rice is the captain and meant to be a leader.

Hes defensively so bad. Always ball watching.

Hes the new Scott Parker. Being out of position and slow to read the game gives him a lot of work to do. To the casual fan busy=good.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #839 on: Today at 09:42:40 pm »
Haha fabianski 
