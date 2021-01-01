« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April

Offline I've been a good boy

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,255
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 07:40:57 pm
Ridiculous how protected referees are. The fact that no-one in the game can make any comment about them is bullshit, and the one of the reasons why I really can't be bothered with football
Offline oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,656
  The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 07:58:05 pm

Leeds United 0 - [1] Nottingham Forest; Orel Mangala on 12 - https://dubz.co/video/b41140
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 57,690
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 08:18:16 pm
We look so shite. This season needs to end and these lads need to be reminded who they play for.
Offline iamnant

  ...call me Adam
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,001
  Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 08:19:28 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 12:51:45 pm
Kane went down like he'd been shot but that's a red card every day. You can't put your hands in someone's face like that whether he meant to or not. If Reece James does that to Salah tonight you'd scream for a red because it's the right call.

Thanks for presuming my feelings on football but never would I "scream" for a red card.
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again." Stan Laurel
Stan Laurel

Offline Samie

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 57,690
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 08:31:45 pm
If we can get a point out of this it's utopia.
Offline fowlermagic

  Ilittarate
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,169
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 08:34:49 pm
When we need an outlook in attack on the right side does anyone expect Joe to beat a full back or curl in a beautiful pass? Really strange choice for us tonight but fingers crossed
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Offline Samie

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 57,690
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 08:36:50 pm
Joe is actually a good crosser of the ball, we've seen it enough times when hep plays Right Back.
Offline TankEngine10

  Main Stander
  Posts: 168
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm
Thank fuck Havertz is playing for Chelsea. We could be 2-0 down if he was an actual footballer.
Offline fowlermagic

  Ilittarate
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,169
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 08:49:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:36:50 pm
Joe is actually a good crosser of the ball, we've seen it enough times when hep plays Right Back.

First shot on target me thinks... Joe 🙏🏻😂sorry Joe
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Offline oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,656
  The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 08:53:44 pm
Leeds United 0 - [1] Nottingham Forest; Orel Mangala on 12 - https://dubz.co/video/b41140

Leeds United [1] - 1 Nottingham Forest; Jack Harrison 20 - https://dubz.co/video/7d0493

Leeds United [2] - 1 Nottingham Forest; Luis Sinisterra 45+1 - https://dubz.co/video/c3bf2f


Leicester 0 - [1] Aston Villa; Ollie Watkins 24' - https://dubz.co/video/0ec348

Leicester [1] - 1 Aston Villa; Harvey Barnes 36' - https://dubz.co/video/139d9f

Leicester 1 - [2] Aston Villa; Bertrand Traoré great goal 88' - https://dubz.co/video/e1a5fb


Bournemouth 0 - [1] Brighton; Evan Ferguson great finish 28 - https://dubz.co/video/13ec5c

Bournemouth 0 - [2] Brighton; Julio Enciso 90+1 - https://dubz.co/video/52d0ca

Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:07:36 pm by oojason
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  RAWK Supporter
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 57,690
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 09:13:49 pm
Can't even be happy with our good fortune we're so shite lately.  ;D
Offline thx in advance

  da red giant asshole
  Main Stander
  Posts: 204
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 09:41:45 pm
Joao Felix is a horrible diver. Taylor falls for it 9 times out of 10, no surprises there...
Offline Zlen

  Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,298
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 09:47:06 pm
Sterling in his Kris Kross phase I see.
Offline elsewhere

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 10:02:32 pm
Quote from: thx in advance on Yesterday at 09:41:45 pm
Joao Felix is a horrible diver. Taylor falls for it 9 times out of 10, no surprises there...
He really touched my nerves. Dives and covers his face each time there is a slight foul or no foul at all.
Offline GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
Imagine how good Liverpool's midfield must be if the likes of Mac Allister and Caicedo can't improve it.
Online BlackandWhitePaul

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,992
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm
Really close down the bottom, Leeds jump from 19th to 13th with their win tonight.
Offline elsewhere

  Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 29,976
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 10:37:50 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
Imagine how good Liverpool's midfield must be if the likes of Mac Allister and Caicedo can't improve it.
Unfortunately Brighton is doing very well, their prices will keep going up imo.
Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,095
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm
Really close down the bottom, Leeds jump from 19th to 13th with their win tonight.
they wake up just before we play them, of course .....
Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,095
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 10:43:07 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:37:50 pm
Unfortunately Brighton is doing very well

3 points above us, still with a GIH.  Europe bound ....
Online A Red Abroad

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,495
  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #779 on: Today at 05:37:05 pm
Hoping Brentford go above Liverpool tonight?

Dilemmas, dilemmas!  :(
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline ScubaSteve

  Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,598
  Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #780 on: Today at 05:45:48 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:37:05 pm
Hoping Brentford go above Liverpool tonight?

Dilemmas, dilemmas!  :(

Definitely supporting Brentford. United are less likely to drop points. Still cant imagine Brentford finishing above us.
Online A Red Abroad

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,495
  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #781 on: Today at 05:51:16 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 05:45:48 pm
Definitely supporting Brentford. United are less likely to drop points. Still can’t imagine Brentford finishing above us.

Yeah, my thoughts too. :)

Plus... MUFC finishing out of the top 4 after 'being in the title race' would be hilarious. :)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 41,143
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
Reply #782 on: Today at 06:44:33 pm
Be funny if Brighton made top 4 ahead of United.
Offline oojason

  The Official R
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,656
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #783 on: Today at 07:09:15 pm »
.
Man Utd XI: de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Martínez, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Sabitzer, Sancho, Antony, Rashford.
Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Henry, Mee, Pinnock, Jansson, Jensen, Damsgaard, Nørgaard, Mbeumo, Toney.

^ https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?107 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?514 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?108 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://ug.freestreams-live1.tv/espn-p1



West Ham XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice, Paquetá; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma.
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

^ https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?106 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?443 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?230 & https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html & https://ug.freestreams-live1.tv/usanetwork-pl
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,495
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #784 on: Today at 07:58:51 pm »
The state of that tunnel/corridor at Old Trafford.

F*cking scruffs!  ::)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,318
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #785 on: Today at 08:09:08 pm »
Saudis winning
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,115
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #786 on: Today at 08:09:41 pm »
Newcastle really are a lucky side

Score with first attack (terrible marking)
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,729
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #787 on: Today at 08:11:40 pm »
Death, taxes and Callum Wilson scoring against West Ham.
JFT96.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 30,835
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #788 on: Today at 08:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:09:41 pm
Newcastle really are a lucky side

Score with first attack (terrible marking)

After West Ham had nearly scored in the first minute as well.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,115
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #789 on: Today at 08:12:20 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:11:53 pm
After West Ham had nearly scored in the first minute as well.

Yeah

Bowen is wasted in that side
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,494
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #790 on: Today at 08:15:07 pm »
This writhing-on-the-ground-clutching-your-face has become a P.L feature hasnt it?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 72,250
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #791 on: Today at 08:15:09 pm »
Moyes is gonna get sacked isn't he?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,372
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #792 on: Today at 08:16:00 pm »
Good start from West Ham
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,318
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #793 on: Today at 08:16:14 pm »
0-2
Game over ?
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,729
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #794 on: Today at 08:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:15:09 pm
Moyes is gonna get sacked isn't he?

I thought the moment had passed but with every other team down there reacting, I wonder if they will pull the trigger.
JFT96.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,115
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #795 on: Today at 08:17:22 pm »
West Ham defending is hilarious
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,492
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #796 on: Today at 08:17:40 pm »
Newcastle are a really well coached team.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
