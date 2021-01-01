Kane went down like he'd been shot but that's a red card every day. You can't put your hands in someone's face like that whether he meant to or not. If Reece James does that to Salah tonight you'd scream for a red because it's the right call.
Joe is actually a good crosser of the ball, we've seen it enough times when hep plays Right Back.
Joao Felix is a horrible diver. Taylor falls for it 9 times out of 10, no surprises there...
Imagine how good Liverpool's midfield must be if the likes of Mac Allister and Caicedo can't improve it.
Really close down the bottom, Leeds jump from 19th to 13th with their win tonight.
Unfortunately Brighton is doing very well
Hoping Brentford go above Liverpool tonight?Dilemmas, dilemmas!
Definitely supporting Brentford. United are less likely to drop points. Still can’t imagine Brentford finishing above us.
Newcastle really are a lucky side Score with first attack (terrible marking)
After West Ham had nearly scored in the first minute as well.
Moyes is gonna get sacked isn't he?
