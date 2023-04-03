« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April  (Read 11789 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:00:47 pm
I mean they're only 1 point out the bottom 3

Looking at the table they're still in huge trouble. Only a point clear having played a game more. Two teams below them play each other tomorrow, and another two play each other on Saturday whilst Everton go to Old Trafford.

Leeds vs Forest
Leicester vs Villa
Bournemouth vs Brighton

Man United vs Everton
Villa vs Forest
Leicester vs Bournemouth
Southampton vs City
Leeds vs Palace
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:07:03 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,171
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm »
Can I just check

That was 1-1 yeah?

Everton didn't score a winner ?..
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,035
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm
the 4 teams below them have a game in hand and can all go above them if they win it.

Exactly. And if they take points off the Mancs next game. Honestly fair play, would only help us.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,141
  • Truthiness
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm
Can I just check

That was 1-1 yeah?

Everton didn't score a winner ?..
Yes but they climbed up 3 places with that draw.

Winning without winning.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 10:06:46 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm
Are people actually more bothered about if everton stay up than if we can get top 4?

Why is Spurs scoring being celebrated?

Exactly. Pathetic. Absolute clowns cheering spurs taking the lead when it has a negative impact on our chances of top 4 irrespective of how slim it may be.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,647
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 10:08:17 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:38:13 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:06:46 pm
Exactly. Pathetic. Absolute clowns cheering spurs taking the lead when it has a negative impact on our chances of top 4 irrespective of how slim it may be.

Stop crying, if we are as great as you think we should have no problems overtaking them regardless.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,519
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm
This is decent

Point doesn't really help either in the current situation around them
I mean it definitely helps everton 
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 10:14:27 pm »
Little harry is fucking awesome
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm
I mean it definitely helps everton

Not massively. They just sit 1 point above the relegation zone having played more games
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,720
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm
I mean it definitely helps everton 

Yeah Everton got exactly what needed out of this. They'd have snapped your hands off for 5 points out of Brentford, Chelsea and Spurs. And two of those points were grabbed very late on
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,519
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 10:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm
Not massively. They just sit 1 point above the relegation zone having played more games
They've had a tough run and done well considering
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:20:26 pm
They've had a tough run and done well considering

They have. And they still have a tough run upcoming.

They are far from our the woods
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,519
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 10:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm
They have. And they still have a tough run upcoming.

They are far from our the woods
They aren't safe but won't go down imo. As soon as dyche went in I thought they'd be fine and I think I'm right sadly
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:26:36 pm
They aren't safe but won't go down imo. As soon as dyche went in I thought they'd be fine and I think I'm right sadly

Still think it's too close to call at the moment, especially with Leicester looking for a new manager.

Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm
Stop crying, if we are as great as you think we should have no problems overtaking them regardless.

I'm not crying it's just daft cheering them on given the circumstances.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,828
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 10:36:31 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,198
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm »
Whats this obsession of coming onto the pitch everytime they score, fookin mutants.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,458
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm »
I thought we were bad ;D.

Spurs are utter shite.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,920
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm
I'm not crying it's just daft cheering them on given the circumstances.

It's bizarre behaviour. Would've been 10 behind them had they won that with 2 very difficult games in the next 6 days. Every point they drop could be crucial.
Fuck Everton. We're more important.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 11:10:24 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:31:07 pm
I'm not crying it's just daft cheering them on given the circumstances.

The circumstances are that we've been absolutely woeful all season. I'd understand your argument if there was some sort of sign we could do something ourselves but we can't so Tottenham are pretty irrelevant to us. It would be brilliant if things turned overnight and we go on an amazing run to get top 4 with our midfielders suddenly being able to defend and run, and our attitude of quitting when we go a goal down suddenly changing but it's based on nothing but "hope" sadly. A Europa spot would be an incredible achievement given how we are playing, a CL spot a miracle.

Besides, if we are as good as some seem to think then catching Tottenham even if they'd won tonight shouldn't be a problem given we play them, have 2 games in hand, they have other tough games etc.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:10:24 pm
The circumstances are that we've been absolutely woeful all season. I'd understand your argument if there was some sort of sign we could do something ourselves but we can't so Tottenham are pretty irrelevant to us. It would be brilliant if things turned overnight and we go on an amazing run to get top 4 with our midfielders suddenly being able to defend and run, and our attitude of quitting when we go a goal down suddenly changing but it's based on nothing but "hope" sadly. A Europa spot would be an incredible achievement given how we are playing, a CL spot a miracle.

Besides, if we are as good as some seem to think then catching Tottenham even if they'd won tonight shouldn't be a problem given we play them, have 2 games in hand, they have other tough games etc.

No matter how much you try and justify yourself, it's absolutely pathetic of fans cheering spurs on to win.



Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 11:19:54 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm
No matter how much you try and justify yourself, it's absolutely pathetic of fans cheering spurs on to win.

You throwing around insults is pretty pathetic too so I guess we are even!

I'll be roaring on Utd v the shite on the weekend too, hope it doesn't upset you too much.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,171
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 11:32:11 pm »
Spurs aren't going to be a problem

It's all eyes on Newcastle. Pretty much need them to implode
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,310
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #744 on: Today at 07:05:04 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:32:11 pm
Spurs aren't going to be a problem

It's all eyes on Newcastle. Pretty much need them to implode

You're discounting Brighton too. They're a game behind us but a point ahead.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,474
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #745 on: Today at 07:41:09 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:53:20 pm
It's bizarre behaviour. Would've been 10 behind them had they won that with 2 very difficult games in the next 6 days. Every point they drop could be crucial.
Fuck Everton. We're more important.

Feels like its Newcastle who we need to worry about really. Them and Man United.
Logged

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #746 on: Today at 11:37:28 am »
It is ridiculous that Kane wasn't sent off with Doucoure. He kicks Gray on the ground then he kicks Doucoure long after the whistle, and then he pulls the shirt of Doucoure during the altercation. Then play-acts. Violent conduct *2 + bringing the game into disrepute.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,920
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #747 on: Today at 12:06:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:41:09 am
Feels like its Newcastle who we need to worry about really. Them and Man United.

It's basically anyone in a higher position than us. Every poipnt dropped by them is a good thing. The bottom end of the table will sort itself out. I don't want Everton relegated at the expense of us getting top 4.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,490
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st April - 5th April
« Reply #748 on: Today at 12:12:27 pm »
No-ones going to suddenly run away with 3rd or 4th.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 